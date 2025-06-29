New GP Guide Tackles the Hidden Risks of Weight Loss Injections

Ten expert tips guide GPs in effectively managing and monitoring patients using weight-loss injections.

Ask about use: Adopt a non-judgemental approach to uncover undisclosed weight loss injection use when patients present with dizziness, falls, gastrointestinal symptoms or rapid weight change.

Review medicines early: Consider the need to downtitrate insulin, sulphonylureas and antihypertensives to avoid hypoglycemia and postural hypotension as weight reduces.

Watch for red flags: Severe abdominal pain may signal acute pancreatitis or biliary disease; urgent assessment is advised.

Source: https://www.kcl.ac.uk/news/guidance-issued-gps-managing-weight-loss-injection-patients

Researchers from King’s College London and the University of East Anglia have issued new guidance for general practitioners on managing patients who may be usingobtained privately. ( )While these medications are not commonly prescribed for obesity treatment in primary care, an estimatedSince these drugs are often accessed outside traditional healthcare settings, patients frequently miss out on essential support services like nutritional counseling and mental health guidance.The authors of the guidance, published insay the ten evidence-based tips aim to help GPs who see patients using these medications in primary care. Patients may not disclose the use of the jabs but may have a myriad of symptoms or signs of use.Lead author Dr Laurence Dobbie, Academic Clinical Fellow in General Practice, from King’s College London, said: “More than a million people are taking these medicines privately and seeing GPs with lots of different problems. We want GPs to have the basic knowledge to prioritize patient safety and demystify side effects. I’ve seen patients in primary care who are clearly taking the medications, but they haven’t been given wrap-around care.”Key recommendations include:The guidance is the first output of Obesity Management Collaborative UK, a network set up in 2024 to support clinicians managing patients with obesity. The network is Chaired by Professor Barbara McGowan at King’s.Professor Barbara McGowan from King’s College London and a Consultant Endocrinologist at Guy’s and St Thomas’ NHS Foundation Trust:“OMC-UK was developed to provide education, professional development and support to healthcare professionals working in weight management services. By embedding these recommendations into routine clinical practice, we can ensure patient safety and optimize the care of individuals living with obesity.”Dr. Helen Parretti, joint first author and Consultant Clinical Associate Professor in Primary Care at the University of East Anglia, said: “We hope that these ten top tips will help support GPs, and other healthcare professionals working in primary care, when managing patients on these medications. They offer practical, evidence-based guidance that has been designed to be easily accessible to busy healthcare professionals.”Source-Eurekalert