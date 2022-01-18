About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Himalayan Plant can Help Fight Against Covid-19

by Hannah Joy on January 18, 2022 at 11:52 AM
Font : A-A+

Himalayan Plant can Help Fight Against Covid-19

Petals of a Himalayan plant contain phytochemicals that could aid in treating Covid-19 infections, reveal researchers from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Mandi.

Besides regular vaccination against Covid, there is a worldwide search for non-vaccine medicines that can prevent viral invasion of the human body.

Advertisement


"Among the different types of therapeutic agents being studied, phytochemicals -- chemicals derived from plants -- are considered particularly promising because of their synergistic activity and natural source with fewer toxicity issues," said Dr. Shyam Kumar Masakapalli, Associate Professor, BioX Centre, School of Basic Science, IIT Mandi, in a statement.

The team found petals of the Himalayan Buransh plant, scientifically called Rhododendron arboreum, are consumed in various forms by the local population for its varied health benefits.
Advertisement

Thus, scientists from IIT Mandi together with those from the International Centre for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology (ICGEB), New Delhi, set out to scientifically test the extracts containing various phytochemicals in it, with particular focus on antiviral activity.

The researchers extracted the phytochemicals from the Buransh petals and performed biochemical assays and computational simulation studies to understand its antiviral properties.

"We have profiled and investigated the phytochemicals of Rhododendron arboreum petals sourced from Himalayan flora and have found it to be a promising candidate against the Covid virus," said Dr Ranjan Nanda, from Translational Health Group at ICGEB.

The findings have been recently published in the journal, Biomolecular Structure and Dynamics.

Hot water extracts from the Buransh petals were found to be rich in quinic acid and its derivatives. Molecular dynamics studies showed that these phytochemicals have two kinds of effects against the virus.

They are bound to the main protease -- an enzyme that plays an important role in viral replication -- and to the Human Angiotensin-Converting Enzyme-2 (ACE2) that mediates viral entry into the host cells.

The researchers also showed through experimental assays that non-toxic doses of the petal extracts can inhibit Covid infection in Vero E6 cells (cells derived from kidney of an African green monkey that are commonly used to study infectivity of virus and bacteria), without any adverse effects on the cells themselves.

The findings support the urgent need for further scientific studies aimed at finding specific bioactive drug candidates from R. arboreum, in vivo and clinical trials against Covid-19.

The research team also plans to carry out additional studies to understand the precise mechanism of inhibition of Covid-19 replication by specific phytochemicals from Buransh petals.



Source: IANS
Advertisement
<< New Therapeutics to Type 1 Diabetes

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Black Pepper as Preventive Measure Against Omicron
Black Pepper as Preventive Measure Against Omicron
FODMAP Diet: A Beginner's Guide
FODMAP Diet: A Beginner's Guide
Smallpox
Smallpox
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Coronavirus Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake COVID in Children COVID Vaccination for Pregnant Women COVID-19 Vaccine: Myths and Facts Mental Health during COVID-19: Top Tips to Manage COVID Anxiety, Depression How to Find Joy and Hope during COVID Times 

Recommended Reading
COVID-19: Tamil Nadu Vaccinates 75.3% Kids
COVID-19: Tamil Nadu Vaccinates 75.3% Kids
Tamil Nadu had vaccinated 75.3% of kids in the 15-18 age group against coronavirus. Subramanian ......
US Man Believes COVID-19 Shrunk His Penis
US Man Believes COVID-19 Shrunk His Penis
A 30-year-old man in the US has claimed that his penis shrunk by a total of 1.5 inches after ......
Unborn Babies may Contract COVID-19 Via Infected Mother
Unborn Babies may Contract COVID-19 Via Infected Mother
A new study shows that unborn babies may contract COVID-19 through infected mothers but it is ......
Omicron to Become Dominant Covid-19 Variant in the US
Omicron to Become Dominant Covid-19 Variant in the US
Omicron variant that was first identified in South Africa, is likely to become a dominant Covid-19 ....
Coronavirus
Coronavirus
Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-n...
COVID in Children
COVID in Children
Covid-19 virus has affected many children during the second wave. Many factors play a role in COVID ...
COVID Vaccination for Pregnant Women
COVID Vaccination for Pregnant Women
The Indian Government has approved Covid-19 vaccination of pregnant women, who are to be counselled ...
COVID-19 Vaccine: Myths and Facts
COVID-19 Vaccine: Myths and Facts
Debunking several misconceptions or myths that have surfaced regarding covid vaccination is importan...
How to Find Joy and Hope during COVID Times
How to Find Joy and Hope during COVID Times
Covid-19 has affected many physically, mentally and emotionally. Finding ways to maintain well-being...
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake
COVID-19 pandemic is causing changes in how we greet each other. The traditional Indian way of greet...
Mental Health during COVID-19: Top Tips to Manage COVID Anxiety, Depression
Mental Health during COVID-19: Top Tips to Manage COVID Anxiety, Depression
Coping with mental health during COVID-19 is the need of the hour. The article highlights top tips t...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close