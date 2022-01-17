About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
Us Man Believes COVID-19 Shrunk His Penis

by Dr Jayashree on January 17, 2022 at 8:43 PM
The case of a man in the United States has drawn widespread media attention to what he believes is a rarely-discussed side effect of COVID-19, a reduction in the size of his penis.

Despite having been at the forefront of our consciousness for over two years now, the full effects of COVID-19 are still being studied.



While the initial signs of the virus are now well known, additional symptoms associated with new COVID-19 variants and "Long COVID" are continually being discovered and documented.

In an episode of Slate's advice podcast "How to Do It" broadcast on January 9, hosts Jessica Stoya and Rich Juzwiak discussed a letter from a listener, a man in his 30s, who describes living with the long-term effects of COVID-19 on his manhood.

In the letter to the show, the man explained that he contracted the virus in July 2021 and was hospitalized. After being discharged, he experienced some erectile dysfunction issues which eased after seeking medical attention.

He noticed his previously above-average penis had shrunk by an inch and a half compared to its size before he was ill with the virus. His doctors advised him that the shrinkage was due to vascular damage and is likely permanent.

The connection between COVID-19 and issues with the reproductive system is still a grey area but some studies that have already been carried out have made tentative links between the virus and conditions such as erectile dysfunction (ED).

A small study by the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine in Florida, the US, analyzed penile tissue from four men who had previously contracted the COVID-19 virus.

Researchers discovered traces of the virus could still be found in the genitals months after infection.

The findings, which were published in the World Journal of Men's Health in July last year, led the researchers to conclude that the virus may restrict the supply of blood to the genitals which in time could result in difficulty in achieving an erection.



Source: Medindia
