COVID-19: Tamil Nadu Vaccinates 75.3% Kids

Advertisement

He added that 1.91 lakh beds have been readied in hospitals in various parts of Tamil Nadu and added that only 8,912 patients had been admitted as of now.The Minister said 37,998 patients had been isolated in Chennai alone after the state health secretary's directive for people who test positive to isolate themselves.He said that the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) will increase the number of volunteers to 535 for helping those who are isolated at home.The Minister added that a Siddha COVID-19 treatment facility would be inaugurated in Tambaram on Monday, while there will be 50,000 mega vaccination camps on Saturday.Source: IANS