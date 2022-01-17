About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
COVID-19: Tamil Nadu Vaccinates 75.3% Kids

by Colleen Fleiss on January 17, 2022 at 6:51 PM
Tamil Nadu had vaccinated 75.3% of kids in the 15-18 age group against coronavirus, said the Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian.

In a statement on Sunday, the Minister said that a total of 25.21 lakh teenagers had been vaccinated in the state to date.

Subramanian also said that on a daily basis, Tamil Nadu was reporting 10 to 20 deaths due to COVID-19, adding that all those who died had not been vaccinated.

He added that 1.91 lakh beds have been readied in hospitals in various parts of Tamil Nadu and added that only 8,912 patients had been admitted as of now.
The Minister said 37,998 patients had been isolated in Chennai alone after the state health secretary's directive for people who test positive to isolate themselves.

He said that the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) will increase the number of volunteers to 535 for helping those who are isolated at home.

The Minister added that a Siddha COVID-19 treatment facility would be inaugurated in Tambaram on Monday, while there will be 50,000 mega vaccination camps on Saturday.

Source: IANS
Black Pepper as Preventive Measure Against Omicron
FODMAP Diet: A Beginner's Guide
Smallpox
COVID-19 Vaccination in India: Issues and Challenges
Omicron Variant Raises Death Rates Despite COVID-19 Vaccination
COVID-19 Vaccination in India: Over 3 Crore Teens Jabbed With First Dose of Vaccine
Prime Minister Modi Congratulates Citizens on 150 Crore COVID-19 Vaccination 'Milestone'
