COVID-19: Tamil Nadu Vaccinates 75.3% Kids

Tamil Nadu had vaccinated 75.3% of kids in the 15-18 age group against coronavirus, said the Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian.
In a statement on Sunday, the Minister said that a total of 25.21 lakh teenagers had been vaccinated in the state to date.
Subramanian also said that on a daily basis, Tamil Nadu was reporting 10 to 20 deaths due to COVID-19, adding that all those who died had not been vaccinated.
The Minister said 37,998 patients had been isolated in Chennai alone after the state health secretary's directive for people who test positive to isolate themselves.
He said that the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) will increase the number of volunteers to 535 for helping those who are isolated at home.
The Minister added that a Siddha COVID-19 treatment facility would be inaugurated in Tambaram on Monday, while there will be 50,000 mega vaccination camps on Saturday.
