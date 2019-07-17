medindia

Higher Iron Levels may Boost Heart Health but also Raise Stroke Risk: Study

by Iswarya on  July 17, 2019 at 2:25 PM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

New study unravels the protective and potentially harmful effect of iron in the body and finds that although higher iron levels may raise heart health; it also increases the risk of stroke. The findings of the study are published in the Journal of the American Heart Association.
Higher Iron Levels may Boost Heart Health but also Raise Stroke Risk: Study
Higher Iron Levels may Boost Heart Health but also Raise Stroke Risk: Study

In a series of early-stage studies examining genetic data from over 500,000 people, a team of international scientists, led by Imperial College London, explored the role that iron plays in over 900 diseases.

Show Full Article


The results reveal not only are naturally higher iron levels associated with a lower risk of high cholesterol levels, but they also reduce the risk of arteries becoming furred with a build-up of fatty substances.

However, the research, funded by the Wellcome Trust, also revealed the potential risks associated with naturally higher iron levels. These included a higher risk of blood clots related to slow blood flow blood - a common cause of stroke - and a higher risk of bacterial skin infection.

Dr. Dipender Gill, the lead author of the study from Imperial's School of Public Health, said: "Iron is a crucial mineral in the body, and is essential for carrying oxygen around the body. However, getting the right amount of iron in the body is a fine balance - too little can lead to anemia, but too much can lead to a range of problems, including liver damage."

Dr. Gill cautioned the study only looked at naturally occurring iron levels in the body related to genetic variation between individuals - and did not investigate the effect of taking iron supplements. He cautions anyone to speak to their doctor before starting - or stopping - iron supplements.

In the studies, the research team used a genetic technique called Mendelian Randomization to investigate the link between iron levels and the risk of disease. In this process, they sifted through genetic data from thousands of people to identify genetic 'variants' associated with naturally higher iron levels. They then investigated whether people who carry these variants, called single-nucleotide polymorphisms, also had higher or lower risk of a range of conditions and diseases, such as high cholesterol and atherosclerosis.

The results revealed that naturally higher iron levels were associated with reduced risk of both high cholesterol and atherosclerosis.

Atherosclerosis is a potentially serious condition where the arteries become clogged with fatty substances. This can reduce the flow of blood in the arteries, and in some cases can lead to a block inflow to the brain (triggering a stroke), or the heart (triggering heart attack).

However, the picture was complicated by further findings from the same study, which revealed high iron levels may be linked to a risk of clots related to slow blood flow, which can increase the risk of certain types of stroke and the condition deep vein thrombosis.

And to add to this, the studies also revealed higher iron levels might also be linked to an increased risk of bacterial skin infections. So what is going on? Dr. Gill said these findings now need to be investigated in patient trials. He explained: "These studies reveal new avenues of research, and present many questions. We are still unclear on how iron affects cholesterol levels, narrows arteries, and form blood clots, but we have ideas. One possibility is that the lower cholesterol levels may be linked to the reduced risk of arteries becoming furred. Furthermore, higher iron levels may cause blood clots to arise when the flow is reduced, possibly explaining the increased chance of clots." He adds that previous research suggests that iron may also play a role in bacterial replication and virulence, which may be linked to the increased risk of skin infections.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Recommended Reading

Stroke

Stroke can cause permanent disability and it is important to recognize its early warning signs to stop its progress. Early warning signs of stroke include sudden weakness of facial muscles.

Exercising Moderately Decreases Severity of Stroke

Stroke attacks are milder in people who have exercised moderately before its occurrence compared to those who have not exercised at all.

How to Deal with a Stroke

Stroke is a brain attack, which occurs when the blood supply to the brain is interrupted. It affects all age groups; according to the WHO, 15 million people are affected by stroke annually.

Eating Less Fruits and Vegetables May Up Risk of Death from Heart Disease, Stroke

Not eating enough fruits and vegetables can increase the risk of death from heart disease and stroke. So, make sure to add more fruits and veggies to your daily diet to stay healthy.

Congenital Heart Disease

Heart diseases that are present at birth are called “ Congenital heart diseases”.

Hyperventilation

Hyperventilation occurs when a person breathes in excess to the body’s requirement.

Mitral Valve Stenosis And Mitral Valve Replacement

Mitral valve replacement is a surgical heart procedure to correct either the narrowing (stenosis) or the leakage (regurgitation).

Stress and the Gender Divide

Stress has become entwined in the current lifestyle of a young working couple and has resulted in the rise in incidence of hypertension, diabetes and psychosomatic illnesses.

More News on:

Bell´s Palsy Diet Lifestyle and Heart Disease Mitral Valve Stenosis And Mitral Valve Replacement Congenital Heart Disease Stress and the Gender Divide Stroke Facts Stroke Heart Healthy Heart Hyperventilation 

What's New on Medindia

Home Remedies for Piles

Home Remedies For Vertigo

High Blood Pressure, Cholesterol in Early Life May Up Heart Disease Risk in Later Life
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive