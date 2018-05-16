medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Diet & Nutrition News

High Protein Intake Can Improve Bone Health in Adults

by Adeline Dorcas on  May 16, 2018 at 6:04 PM Diet & Nutrition News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Consuming high protein levels of protein can improve adult bone health, observes a new study. The findings of the study are published in Osteoporosis International.
High Protein Intake Can Improve Bone Health in Adults
High Protein Intake Can Improve Bone Health in Adults

A new expert consensus endorsed by the European Society for Clinical and Economical Aspects of Osteoporosis, Osteoarthritis, and Musculoskeletal Diseases (ESCEO) and the International Osteoporosis Foundation (IOF) has reviewed the benefits and safety of dietary protein for bone health, based on analyses of major research studies.

The review found that a protein-rich diet, provided there is adequate calcium intake, is, in fact, beneficial for adult bone health. It also found no evidence that acid load due to higher dietary protein intakes, whether of animal or vegetable origin, is damaging to bone health.

The key findings of the extensive literature review include:

  • Hip fracture risk is modestly decreased with higher dietary protein intakes, provided calcium intakes are adequate
  • Bone mineral density (BMD), which is an important determinant of bone strength, appears to be positively associated with dietary protein intakes
  • Protein and calcium combined with dairy products have beneficial effects on calciotropic hormones, bone turnover markers, and BMD. The benefit of dietary proteins on bone outcomes seems to require adequate calcium intakes
  • There appears to be no direct evidence of osteoporosis progression, fragility fractures or altered bone strength with the acid load originating from a balanced diet
Professor René Rizzoli, Professor at the Division of Bone Diseases of the Geneva University Hospitals and Faculty of Medicine, stated:

"Adequate intake of dietary protein, together with calcium, is needed for optimal bone growth in children and the maintenance of healthy bone at all ages. This message needs to be reinforced in view of currently circulating myths suggesting that too much protein causes 'acid load' and is damaging to bone health.

In fact, in the elderly, we find that a common problem is not too much protein, but too little. This review of the literature confirms that a balanced diet with sufficient protein intake, regardless whether of animal or vegetable source, clearly benefits bone health when accompanied by adequate calcium intake. This is particularly important for seniors with osteoporosis, and individuals at risk of malnutrition due to acute or chronic illness, or recovering from an injury."

Source: Eurekalert
Advertisement

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Find a Hospital

Find a Hospital

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Accident and Trauma Care

Accident and Trauma Care

Blood Donation - Recipients

Blood Donation - Recipients

Sanatogen

Sanatogen

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Related Links

Osteoporosis

Osteoporosis

Osteoporosis is a bone disease that leads to an increased risk of fractures. The bone mass is reduced and the bones are porous, thereby resulting in weakness of the skeletal system of the body.

Protein Intake May Improve Growth Patterns in Formula-fed Infants

Protein Intake May Improve Growth Patterns in Formula-fed Infants

Protein intake from different food sources such as dairy-based and meat-based can have a significant impact on growth and development in formula-fed infants.

Protein Power of Vegan Diet

Protein Power of Vegan Diet

A Vegan diet eaten over the course of a day can meet the human dietary protein requirements and provide all essential amino acids, ensure adequate nitrogen retention and use in healthy adults.

High Protein Diet for Athletes

High Protein Diet for Athletes

How much protein do athletes need to include in their diet? Proteins have a direct impact on the performance of an athlete and muscle building and recovery.

Advantages of Eating Fish Foods

Advantages of Eating Fish Foods

Researchers worldwide have discovered that eating fish regularly is good for health. Regular consumption of fish may reduce the risk of diseases such as asthma, prostate cancer and eyesight.

Boost Bone Health in 12 Simple Ways

Boost Bone Health in 12 Simple Ways

More than 6 cups of coffee a day may harm bone health. Fish and olive oil may increase bone density.

Diet and Nutrition Tips for Athletes

Diet and Nutrition Tips for Athletes

A well balanced nutritious diet can help you keep physically fit and mentally alert not only during and after the sports events but all round the year.

Infantile Cortical Hyperostosis

Infantile Cortical Hyperostosis

Infantile Cortical Hyperostosis is a disease of unknown cause, where bizarre thickening of the cortical bones of infants is the prime finding

Magical Millets for Your Health

Magical Millets for Your Health

Millets are far more nutrient dense than wheat and rice. They are inexpensive and tasty too. Nutritionists now advise switching to millets from wheat and rice.

Osteomyelitis

Osteomyelitis

An infection of a bone is called osteomyelitis. Osteomyelitis can be acute or a chronic and can spread through the haematogenous or contiguous route.

Renal Osteodystrophy / Mineral Bone Disorder

Renal Osteodystrophy / Mineral Bone Disorder

Renal Osteodystrophy which is referred to as Mineral Bone Disorder is a result of imbalance in calcium, phosphorus, parathyroid hormone and Vitamin D levels.

The Basics of Baby Food

The Basics of Baby Food

The healthiest baby foods can be made at home. Products from big brands that claim to develop infants health in a variety of ways are no match for nutritious home-made preparations.

More News on:

Infantile Cortical Hyperostosis Advantages of Eating Fish Foods Magical Millets for Your Health The Basics of Baby Food Diet and Nutrition Tips for Athletes Nutrition IQ Bone Health Boost Bone Health in 12 Simple Ways Osteomyelitis Renal Osteodystrophy / Mineral Bone Disorder 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Cystic Hygroma (Birth Defect)

Cystic Hygroma (Birth Defect)

Cystic hygroma is a lymphatic malformation, a birth defect characterized by fluid filled sacs ...

 Hyperprolactinemia

Hyperprolactinemia

Hyperprolactinemia is abnormally high levels of hormone Prolactin in the blood. This is normal in ...

 Adenomyosis or Bulky Uterus

Adenomyosis or Bulky Uterus

Adenomyosis or Bulky Uterus is a condition of the uterus found in women in their reproductive ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...