medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Health Watch

Protein Intake May Improve Growth Patterns in Formula-fed Infants

by Adeline Dorcas on  May 15, 2018 at 6:42 PM Health Watch
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Highlights:
  • The main objective of the study is to evaluate whether protein from dairy-based or meat-based have greater impact on baby's growth
  • Infants fed on meat-based solid foods had higher length-for-age compared to the dairy group
  • Infants fed on dairy-based solid foods had increased weight-for-length measurements compared to the meat group
Protein is known as the bodybuilding food. It plays a vital role in growth and development in infants.
Protein Intake May Improve Growth Patterns in Formula-fed Infants
Protein Intake May Improve Growth Patterns in Formula-fed Infants

The choice of protein intake from solid foods mainly depends on the infant growth and development outcomes during the first year of life, reports a team of researchers from CU School of Medicine.

The findings of the study are published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, was the first of its kind to estimate the effect of protein from various food sources which may have an impact on growth in formula-fed infants during the first year of life.

These studies can provide evidence-based feeding guidance that can yield long-term benefits for optimal growth and obesity prevention.

Which Type of Protein is Effective in an Infant's Diet?

The study included 64 formula-fed infants, who were equally divided into those who were fed with dairy-based and meat-based in addition to their formula, fruits, vegetables and infant cereals.

"Although breastfeeding should be the norm, a majority of the U.S. infants are formula fed, and limited research has focused on formula-fed infants. We found that the source of protein may have an important role in regulating growth," said Minghua Tang, Ph.D., assistant professor of pediatrics, who led the study.

Details of the Study

The research team selected full-term, formula-fed infants who were three to five months old from families in metro Denver. If available, they were screened with a baseline visit and once registered they were randomized into dairy-based and meat-based groups.

  • Infants on the meat-based diet complemented their usual eating pattern with commercially available pureed meats
  • Infants on the dairy-based diet added infant yogurt, cheese and a powdered concentrate of whey protein
The anthropometric measurements such as length, weight and head circumference of the infants were measured from five to twelve months. Blood samples were collected at the baseline visit and again at the end of the study.

The protein sources did not affect the intake because both groups were informed similar amounts of total calories, protein and fat consumption.

Findings of the Study

From the anthropometric measurement outcomes, meat-based complementary foods promoted greater length.

The study findings revealed the length-for-age increased in the meat group and declined in the dairy group compared to the growth charts.

The weight-for-length measurements, which is similar to a "Body Mass Index" for infants, significantly increased in the dairy group compared with the meat group.

"Infants who consumed meat-based solid foods had a greater length gain while both groups gain similar weight," said Minghua Tang.



Source: Medindia
Advertisement

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Find a Doctor

Find a Doctor

Reiter's Syndrome

Reiter's Syndrome

Daily Calorie Requirements

Daily Calorie Requirements

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Color Blindness Calculator

Color Blindness Calculator

Indian Medical Journals

Indian Medical Journals

Related Links

Dairy, An Excellent Source Of Protein For Children

Dairy, An Excellent Source Of Protein For Children

The source of proteins in diary products is much higher than that of proteins present in vegetables.

Whey Protein

Whey Protein

Healing ailments ranging from stomach upsets to joint problems, whey protein is a popular dietary protein. Here are the health benefits of whey proteins.

New Baby Food Ingredients Boost Babies' Immunity by Feeding Their Gut Bacteria

New Baby Food Ingredients Boost Babies' Immunity by Feeding Their Gut Bacteria

Adding prebiotic ingredients to baby food formula helps colonize the infant's intestine with good bacteria, probiotics enhance immunity in formula-fed infants.

Meat Consumption Linked to Rise in Global Obesity

Meat Consumption Linked to Rise in Global Obesity

Increased consumption of meat contributes to obesity prevalence worldwide to the same extent as sugar. The availability of meat contributed to 13% of the obesity rate.

Diet and Nutrition Tips for Athletes

Diet and Nutrition Tips for Athletes

A well balanced nutritious diet can help you keep physically fit and mentally alert not only during and after the sports events but all round the year.

Magical Millets for Your Health

Magical Millets for Your Health

Millets are far more nutrient dense than wheat and rice. They are inexpensive and tasty too. Nutritionists now advise switching to millets from wheat and rice.

The Basics of Baby Food

The Basics of Baby Food

The healthiest baby foods can be made at home. Products from big brands that claim to develop infants’ health in a variety of ways are no match for nutritious home-made preparations.

More News on:

Magical Millets for Your Health The Basics of Baby Food Diet and Nutrition Tips for Athletes Nutrition IQ 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Hyperprolactinemia

Hyperprolactinemia

Hyperprolactinemia is abnormally high levels of hormone Prolactin in the blood. This is normal in ...

 Adenomyosis or Bulky Uterus

Adenomyosis or Bulky Uterus

Adenomyosis or Bulky Uterus is a condition of the uterus found in women in their reproductive ...

 Top 10 Drinks to Relieve Stress

Top 10 Drinks to Relieve Stress

Top ten stress reliever drinks to combat stress, anxiety and insomnia. With stress levels at an all ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...