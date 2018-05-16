Highlights:
- Every year, World Hypertension Day is observed
on 17th May
- Hypertension
is curable with proper medication, dietary changes and lifestyle
modifications.
World Hypertension Day is observed on 17th May every
year by the World Hypertension League (WHL) in association with the
International Society of Hypertension (ISH). The Theme for World Hypertension
Day 2018 is "Know your Numbers," with the main goal to create
awareness of hypertension (high blood pressure), its symptoms, complications
and preventive measures to the community.
What is Hypertension?
Hypertension is also known as high
or elevated blood pressure
. According to World
Health Organization, Hypertension is a condition in which the blood vessels have
continuously raised pressure. Blood is carried from the heart to all parts of
the body.
Every individual has blood
pressure which is necessary to move blood through the arteries and provide
oxygen to the tissues in the body. Blood pressure is caused by the force of
blood pushing against the walls of arteries due to the contraction of the
heart. Blood pressure is
generally measured using an instrument known as a sphygmomanometer.
‘Hypertension is a condition diagnosed with high levels of blood pressure.The normal value for blood pressure is 120/80 mm Hg.’
Blood pressure is measured in terms of systolic pressure
(upper value), i.e. when the heart beats
while pumping the blood, and diastolic
pressure
(lower value), i.e.
when the heart is at rest between beats.
Facts and Statistics on Hypertension
- Globally, at least 1.13 billion adults are suffering from high
blood pressure
- Worldwide, around 10.3 million people die
due to hypertension every year
- High blood pressure increases the risk of heart disease and
stroke, which are the leading causes of death
- Nearly 75 million American adults have hypertension
- About one in three American adults has pre-hypertension
- In
India, nearly 33-40% of the urban population and 12-17% of the rural population
are affected by hypertension.
Types of Hypertension
Hypertension can be divided into;
Blood Pressure Chart
- Primary
Hypertension which is caused by no underlying medical cause.
- Secondary
Hypertension is caused by certain conditions such as heart disease,
kidney disease, endocrine disorders and so on.
Blood Pressure Category
Systolic
mm Hg
Diastolic
mm Hg
Normal
Less than 120
Less than 80
Prehypertension
120-139
80-89
Mild Hypertension
140-159
90-99
Moderate Hypertension
160 or higher
100 or higher
Severe Hypertension
Above 200
Above 200
Risk Factors of Hypertension
The factors which increase the risk of
hypertension are:
- Age
- Obesity
- Heredity
- Improper
diet
- Salt
sensitivity
- Alcohol
consumption
- Disease
conditions such as cardiovascular diseases, renal diseases.
What are the Symptoms of Hypertension?
Many individuals with hypertension may not
have symptoms whereas few show symptoms such as:
- Headache
- Dizziness
- Shortness of breath
- Tiredness
- Blurred vision
- Pain over the heart
- Gastrointestinal disturbances.
Healthy Ways to Treat and Prevent
Hypertension
Hypertension can be treated or prevented with
certain healthy lifestyle modifications like
- Proper
medications
- Eating
a healthy diet which has low calories, low fat, low sodium
- Regular
physical activity (at least three to four times a week for 40 minutes)
- Quit
smoking and alcohol consumption.
Consuming a healthy diet plays a key role to
combat hypertension. A well-known saying by Thomas A. Edison, "The doctor of the future
will no longer treat the
human frame with drugs, but rather will cure and prevent disease with
nutrition."
Importance of DASH DietDASH (Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension) diet
can
be a healthy way to lower the risk of hypertension. DASH eating plan lowers the
salt content from 2.3 gm per day to 1.5gm, thereby decreasing the levels of
high blood pressure. The
guidelines for DASH diet are given below.
Food groups
DASH (servings)
Cereals and grains
7-8
Fruits
4-5
Vegetables
4-5
Milk (low-fat)
2-3
Meat (lean meats, poultry& fish)
2 or less
Nuts, seeds and legumes
4-5 per week
Fats and sweets
Limited
Therefore, let us fight against hypertension
which is a "silent killer
" with proper medication, dietary changes and
lifestyle modifications. It is necessary to monitor blood pressure regularly
for adults.
