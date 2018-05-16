World Hypertension Day

‘Hypertension is a condition diagnosed with high levels of blood pressure.The normal value for blood pressure is 120/80 mm Hg.’

Facts and Statistics on Hypertension

Globally, at least 1.13 billion adults are suffering from high blood pressure

Worldwide, around 10.3 million people die due to hypertension every year

High blood pressure increases the risk of heart disease and stroke, which are the leading causes of death

Nearly 75 million American adults have hypertension

About one in three American adults has pre-hypertension

In India, nearly 33-40% of the urban population and 12-17% of the rural population are affected by hypertension.

Types of Hypertension

Primary Hypertension which is caused by no underlying medical cause.

which is caused by no underlying medical cause. Secondary Hypertension is caused by certain conditions such as heart disease, kidney disease, endocrine disorders and so on.

Every individual has blood pressure which is necessary to move blood through the arteries and provide oxygen to the tissues in the body. Blood pressure is caused by the force of blood pushing against the walls of arteries due to the contraction of the heart. Blood pressure is generally measured using an instrument known as aBlood pressure is measured in terms of(upper value), i.e. when the heart beats while pumping the blood, and(lower value), i.e. when the heart is at rest between beats.Hypertension can be divided into;





Blood Pressure Category Systolic mm Hg Diastolic mm Hg Normal Less than 120 Less than 80 Prehypertension 120-139 80-89 Mild Hypertension 140-159 90-99 Moderate Hypertension 160 or higher 100 or higher Severe Hypertension Above 200 Above 200

Risk Factors of Hypertension

Age

Obesity

Heredity

Improper diet

Salt sensitivity

Alcohol consumption

Disease conditions such as cardiovascular diseases, renal diseases.

What are the Symptoms of Hypertension?

Headache

Dizziness

Shortness of breath

Tiredness

Blurred vision

Pain over the heart

Gastrointestinal disturbances.

Healthy Ways to Treat and Prevent Hypertension

Proper medications

Eating a healthy diet which has low calories, low fat, low sodium

Regular physical activity (at least three to four times a week for 40 minutes)

Quit smoking and alcohol consumption.

Importance of DASH Diet

The factors which increase the risk of hypertension are:Many individuals with hypertension may not have symptoms whereas few show symptoms such as:Hypertension can be treated or prevented with certain healthy lifestyle modifications likeConsuming a healthy diet plays a key role to combat hypertension. A well-known saying by Thomas A. Edison, "The doctor of the future will no longer treat the human frame with drugs, but rather will cure and prevent disease with nutrition." DASH (Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension) diet can be a healthy way to lower the risk of hypertension. DASH eating plan lowers the salt content from 2.3 gm per day to 1.5gm, thereby decreasing the levels of high blood pressure. The guidelines for DASH diet are given below.





Food groups DASH (servings) Cereals and grains 7-8 Fruits 4-5 Vegetables 4-5 Milk (low-fat) 2-3 Meat (lean meats, poultry& fish) 2 or less Nuts, seeds and legumes 4-5 per week Fats and sweets Limited

Therefore, let us fight against hypertension which is a "" with proper medication, dietary changes and lifestyle modifications. It is necessary to monitor blood pressure regularly for adults.Source: Medindia