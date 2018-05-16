medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Lifestyle News

Activated Charcoal Makes Your Skin Glow in Summer

by Hannah Joy on  May 16, 2018 at 6:25 PM Lifestyle News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Skin care in summer is a great concern. Scorching heat, sweat, and pollution can make it impossible to have a clean and glowing skin. However, activated bamboo charcoal helps remove impurities, balances oily skin, gently exfoliates, and shrinks the appearance of pores.
Activated Charcoal Makes Your Skin Glow in Summer
Activated Charcoal Makes Your Skin Glow in Summer

During the hot days of summer, your skin also absorbs impurities from surroundings hence causing blemishes and blackheads so to prevent your skin from these damages, Vanlalmuanpuii from green trends Unisex Hair & Style Salon and Bina NG, Salon Director from Page 3 Luxury Salon & Makeover Studio, shares ways in which activated charcoal can be infused into your everyday skin care routine:

Scrub: Developing a skin care routine is important because it helps the skin maintain the elasticity while strengthening and paving way to clear, beautiful and smooth skin. With a plethora of products available in the market, it is important to add a basic face wash and scrub with activate charcoal to cleanse and exfoliate one's face regularly.

Facial: A bi-monthly facial infused with activated bamboo charcoal will keep your skin free from toxins, impurities, dirt and blemishes. The creams and peel off masks used as part of facials, help in keeping one's skin well hydrated and reduce the puffiness.

Mask: Activated charcoal draws bacteria, poisons, chemicals, impurities and other micro-particles to the surface of skin, helping you achieve flawless complexion. A DIY (Do-It-Yourself) Charcoal mask by blending activated bamboo charcoal, aloe vera gel, jojoba oil, tea tree oil and fuller's earth is the perfect anti-aging solution that your skin deserves.

Deep cleansing: With your skin exposed to harsh sun rays and pollution, pores in your skin get clogged with toxins leaving your skin dull and lifeless. This in turn affects the overall complexion of the skin during summer. A strong remedy for this is infusing activated bamboo charcoal in a deep cleansing technique, which opens the pores and clears toxins, dirt and protects the skin for acne breakouts as well.

Peel off mask: Activated bamboo charcoal peel off masks is one of the soothing ways to help beautify and better one's skin. The mask is one of the powerful ways to clear the skin of toxins, dirt, impurities and blemishes. Not to forget, charcoal peel off mask is also one of the quickest ways to see immediate results.



Source: IANS
Advertisement

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Indian Medical Journals

Indian Medical Journals

Blood - Sugar Chart

Blood - Sugar Chart

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Blood Pressure Calculator

Blood Pressure Calculator

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

The Essence of Yoga

The Essence of Yoga

Related Links

Charcoal

Charcoal

Do you know how a piece of charcoal can save you from snakebites and poisoning? Read more to know the treatments doctors provide with activated carbon to save lives.

Drinking 'Activated Charcoal Juice' Latest Health Fad for Cleansing the Body

Drinking 'Activated Charcoal Juice' Latest Health Fad for Cleansing the Body

Drinking a juice made from activated charcoal and greens has become the latest crazy cleansing trend.

Include Black Foods in Your Diet for Healthy Living

Include Black Foods in Your Diet for Healthy Living

Black meals contain activated charcoal, which provides various health benefits. Therefore, including black foods in the diet is essential.

Boils / Skin Abscess

Boils / Skin Abscess

Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general info about Boils / Skin Abscess

Fairness Cream for Men - Does it Work?

Fairness Cream for Men - Does it Work?

Metrosexual Men have begun to believe that fairness is the key to social acceptance. Chemicals in Fairness creams can harm the skin.

Hives

Hives

Hives or Urticaria are allergic skin reaction that appear suddenly in clusters or as single bumps on the skin surface and can be itchy.

Pemphigus

Pemphigus

Pemphigus is a rare group of autoimmune diseases that affect the skin and mucous membranes causing blisters and sores that fail to heal.

Pityriasis Rosea

Pityriasis Rosea

Pityriasis rosea is a common skin disease that is not contagious. It manifests as oval-shaped, pink or red rash

Scleroderma

Scleroderma

Scleroderma or CREST syndrome is a chronic, auto immune disease which manifests as thick, dry, fibrous skin. Scleroderma/CREST syndrome is classified as rheumatic and connective tissue disease.

Skin Self Examination

Skin Self Examination

The skin self examination means checking ones own skin for any visible abnormal growths or unusual change in its continuity and appearance.

Vitiligo

Vitiligo

Vitiligo is a skin disease characterized by patches of unpigmented skin. Vitiligo is usually slowly progressive. Melanin is either destroyed or not produced.

More News on:

Boils / Skin Abscess Pityriasis rosea Beat the heat Pemphigus Hives Scleroderma Vitiligo Skin Self Examination Fairness Cream for Men - Does it Work? Exfoliate 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Cystic Hygroma (Birth Defect)

Cystic Hygroma (Birth Defect)

Cystic hygroma is a lymphatic malformation, a birth defect characterized by fluid filled sacs ...

 Hyperprolactinemia

Hyperprolactinemia

Hyperprolactinemia is abnormally high levels of hormone Prolactin in the blood. This is normal in ...

 Adenomyosis or Bulky Uterus

Adenomyosis or Bulky Uterus

Adenomyosis or Bulky Uterus is a condition of the uterus found in women in their reproductive ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...