medindia

High Blood Sugar Variability Linked to Mortality Risk

by Colleen Fleiss on  September 22, 2019 at 10:26 AM Diabetes News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Patients with high blood sugar variability were found to be more likely to die than those with stable visit-to-visit readings, stated new research presented at this year's Annual Meeting of the European Association for the Study of Diabetes (EASD) in Barcelona, Spain. The study is by Professor Ewan Pearson, University of Dundee, UK and Dr Sheyu Li, West China Hospital, Sichuan University, Chengdu, China, and University of Dundee, UK, and colleagues.
High Blood Sugar Variability Linked to Mortality Risk
High Blood Sugar Variability Linked to Mortality Risk

Measuring glycated haemoglobin (HbA1c) in a patient's blood has for many years been a standard method for measuring blood sugar control over previous weeks and months. Usually, there is focus on whether a patient's HbA1c level is at or below a treatment target for a patient.

Show Full Article


However, some patients have highly variable HbA1c, and others have stable HbA1c from visit to visit. It is unclear whether this variability in HbA1c is associated with altered prognosis of patients, independent of their average HbA1c from diagnosis. In this study, the authors aimed to investigate the association between visit-to-visit HbA1c variability and cardiovascular events and microvascular complications in patients with newly diagnosed type 2 diabetes.

The study retrospectively recruited patients from Tayside and Fife in the Scottish Care Information-Diabetes Collaboration (SCI-DC), who were observable from diagnosis and had at least five HbA1c measurements before the outcomes. They used a measurement called the HbA1c variability score (HVS) calculated as the percentage of the number of changes in HbA1c more than 0.5% (5.5mmol/mol) among all HbA1c measurements in an individual.

Ten outcomes were studied including the combined outcome of major adverse cardiovascular events (known as MACE), all-cause mortality, cardiovascular death, coronary artery disease (CAD), ischemic stroke, heart failure, diabetic retinopathy (DR), diabetic peripheral neuropathy (DPN), diabetic foot ulcer (DFU) and the new onset of chronic kidney disease (CKD). Statistical models adjusting for baseline characteristics were used to assess the association of HVS with outcomes.

For each outcome, the patients were divided into 5 groups with the patients with the lowest variability (0-20%) as the reference. Compared with this group, patients with HVS of more than 60% (the 60-80% group and the 80-100% group) were associated with increased risks of all the outcomes studied. This means that the outcomes of patients are worse when more than 60% of their HbA1c measurements differ by 0.5% from the previous measure.

When looking specifically at the highest variation group (80-100%) versus the lowest (0-20%), the highest group was associated with a 2.4 times increased risk of all three outcomes of MACE, all-cause and cardiovascular mortality. There was also a 2.6 times increased risk of coronary artery disease, a doubling of risk of stroke, a tripled risk of heart failure, DPN, and CKD; a five-times increased risk of diabetic foot ulcer and seven times increased risk of DR. Adjustment for baseline characteristics confirmed the results.

The authors say HbA1c variability varies across individuals, explaining that: "A previous descriptive study* we completed suggests higher HbA1c variability was associated with age, sex, body mass, social deprivation and treatment patterns and this difference may explain some of the increased risk in those with high variability in HbA1c. Frequent fluctuation of HbA1c can be driven by multiple clinical factors, including variation in diet and lifestyle, changing to different anti-diabetic drugs and/or withdrawing of anti-diabetic treatment, and general healthcare quality

They explain further: "High variation of HbA1c is more common in patients with a higher average level of HbA1c. However, the association with adverse outcomes seen with high HbA1c variability remains even after adjusting for this baseline difference. Thus, a highly variable HbA1c should be considered as a major risk factor for adverse outcomes, even if the average HbA1c is not too high. At this stage, it is important to emphasize that we can't say that the adverse outcomes are definitively caused by the increased variability in HbA1c, and therefore we cannot yet be sure that reducing HbA1c variability will reduce that risk."

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Find a Doctor

Find a Doctor

Blood - Sugar Chart

Blood - Sugar Chart

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Recommended Reading

Decoding HbA1c Test for Blood Sugar

The HbA1c assay is the gold-standard measurement of chronic glycemia and measures the amount of glucose that binds to hemoglobin over a period of 3 months

HbA1c or A1c Calculator for Blood Glucose

HbA1c calculator calculates average plasma and whole blood glucose levels. A1c test tells your average blood sugar level in the past 3 months and helps check whether your diabetes is in control.

Quiz on Diabetes

Diabetes has replaced every other condition to become the fastest growing lifestyle disease, globally. This disease also impacts children. Some people are more inclined to develop diabetes than others. Do you belong to the high- risk group? Spend 5 ...

Diabetes Facts and Figures

Diabetes is a disease in which the body does not properly produce insulin or cannot use insulin. Diabetes is also called high blood sugar. Read facts and statistics on diabetes from around the world.

Blood in Stools - Symptom Evaluation

Blood in stools results from bleeding that arises from any part of the digestive tract. Causes of blood in stools are hemorrhoids, diverticulosis, colorectal cancer, gastric cancer.

Carbohydrates and Its Role in Obesity

Obesity is a global epidemic with majority of the world’s population in developed countries being over weight or obese!

Diabetes - Essentials

Diabetes is a metabolic disease caused by insulin deficiency that leads to high blood sugar levels and several associated complications if left untreated.

Diabetes - Self-Monitoring of Blood Glucose (SMBG)

Self-Monitoring Of Blood Glucose (SMBG) is one of the greatest advancements in the management of Diabetes.

Hunger Fullness and Weight Control

An erratic way of eating or any metabolic disturbance in the hunger fullness signals is one of the major causes of obesity.

Sugar: Time to Look beyond Its Sweetness

Sugar is known to be the dietary cause for increased risk of several chronic ailments such as diabetes and cancer. Is it coincidence or is it for real?

Thalassemia

Thalassemia is an inherited blood disorder passed on through parental genes causing the body to produce abnormal hemoglobin.

The Better Flour - Refined Or Whole Wheat Flour!

Whole wheat flour is rapidly gaining exposure for its rich nutritional value and being considered healthy, as opposed to all-purpose flour, maida.

Tips for Healthy Fasting During Ramadhan

Ramadhan calls for a change in your food habits, and to help you glide through it easily, here we’ve put down some effective tips. Read on to know more.

More News on:

ThalassemiaDiabetes - EssentialsDiabetes - Self-Monitoring of Blood Glucose (SMBG)Decoding HbA1c Test for Blood SugarHunger Fullness and Weight ControlCarbohydrates and Its Role in ObesitySugar: Time to Look beyond Its SweetnessThe Better Flour - Refined Or Whole Wheat Flour!Tips for Healthy Fasting During RamadhanBlood in Stools - Symptom Evaluation

What's New on Medindia

Living Kidney Donors at Higher Risk of Developing Hypertension

Home Remedies to Manage Back Pain

Health Benefits of Ragi
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive