medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Research News

Hepatitis A Evolution: Vaccination Policies Are Giving Rise To New Variants

by Rishika Gupta on  February 10, 2019 at 7:26 PM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Could the vaccination policies be going against the disease eradication plan? In this study, governmental vaccine policy decisions such as reduction of antigen doses are being scrutinized here, as it turns out it could be giving rise to new variants of hepatitis A virus. The results of this study are published in the journal of EBioMedicine.
Hepatitis A Evolution: Vaccination Policies Are Giving Rise To New Variants
Hepatitis A Evolution: Vaccination Policies Are Giving Rise To New Variants

Researchers of the University of Barcelona (UB) have analyzed, with massive sequencing techniques for the first time, the evolution of the Hepatitis A virus with samples from patients. The results, published in the journal EBioMedicine, show the presence of variants of the virus that could escape the effects of the vaccine.

The study, led by the Research Group on Enteric Viruses of the UB, in collaboration with Vall d'Hebron Research Institute (VHIR) and the Public Health Agency of Barcelona (ASPB), can have implications in the vaccination policies against the disease.

The article counts on the participation of the lecturers Aurora Sabrià, Albert Bosch, Susana Guix and Rosa Maria Pintó, from the Department of Genetics, Microbiology, and Statistics of the Faculty of Biology of the UB.

A virus antigenic variants

Hepatitis A is a liver inflammation caused by a virus. Its symptomatology is quite light and can disappear after the first weeks, but in some cases, the disease can last for months. Among the most affected groups are men who have risky sexual behaviors with other men (MSM).

This study analyzed samples from MSM patients, both vaccinated and non-vaccinated, who caught the virus during an outbreak of Hepatitis A in Barcelona (2016-2018).

The objective was to study the evolution of the virus and check whether there are emerging variants that can escape the effects of the vaccine. "We identified antigenic variants in vaccinated and non-vaccinated patients, but only the former increase in number, which suggests the positive selection," says Rosa Maria Pintó.

The appearance of the Hepatitis A virus antigenic variants could become a threat to public health and could have consequences in the future uses of the currently available vaccines. "If we select a variant which escapes the vaccine, this one would stop being effective. The study shows that in cases such as the occurred one due to the lack of vaccines, this can happen", notes the researcher.

Reviewing vaccination practice

In some countries, controlling recent outbreaks of Hepatitis A has been blocked by the low coverage of vaccination and lack of vaccines, which made administrations apply restrictions in the doses.

During the outbreak, these restrictions affected especially people in the MSM group. "If a few doses of vaccination are given, or if the common doses were given long ago, or the vaccine is given to patients who caught the virus weeks ago, those variants of the virus that avoid the effects of the vaccine can be selected. This is especially relevant in the MSM group, since the virus dose through risky sexual practices is very high, and circulating antibodies are not enough to neutralize the inoculum or the first produced viruses", says Rosa Maria Pintó.

In this sense, researchers recommend giving two doses of the vaccine and, in some situations stated in the publication, they suggest giving additional booster doses.

Apart from specifying the vaccination protocol, the expert states they should "work in order to have easier-to-get vaccines so there are no vaccine shortages and doses do not have to be reduced."

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Color Blindness Calculator

Color Blindness Calculator

Post-Nasal Drip

Post-Nasal Drip

Sanatogen

Sanatogen

Recommended Reading

Frozen Pomegranate Causes Hepatitis A in Australia

People who purchased imported frozen pomegranate at Coles supermarket have developed hepatitis A. NSW Health is trying to warn everyone who bought the product to throw it out immediately and to get vaccinated.

Vaccination may Help Prevent Hepatitis A Outbreaks

Compared to previous years, several EU countries have seen large increases in hepatitis A in 2017 and these are mainly affecting men who have sex with men.

Hepatitis A Virus Likely of Animal Origin Like HIV and Ebola

A large-scale study looking into the evolutionary origins of hepatitis A virus suggests that the virus is of likely animal origin like HIV and Ebola.

Researchers Identify Human Relative of Hepatitis A Virus in Seals

The findings raise the question of whether hepatitis A originated in animals, like many other viruses that are now adapted to humans.

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)

Find out more about the degenerative disease- Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Aplastic Anemia

Aplastic anemia (AA) is a term that refers to a condition where the body fails to produce enough blood cells.

Hepatitis A

Hepatitis A is the most benign of the hepatitis viruses and usually has no long term side effects. Hepatitis A vaccine is available that is 95% effective in preventing the disease.

Hepatitis B

Hepatitis B is inflammation of the liver due to infection with the hepatitis B virus.

Hepatitis Diet Recommendations

Hepatitis is a viral infection that attacks the liver. Hepatitis diet should be carefully monitored and prepared for easy and quick recovery of hepatitis patients.

Neonatal Hepatitis

Neonatal hepatitis is an inflammation of the liver that usually occurs in early infancy and is typically transmitted to the baby by the infected mother.

Tests for Hepatitis

Hepatitis is an inflammation of the liver. Hepatitis virus panel is a series of blood tests to diagnose infections caused by hepatitis A, B and C viruses.

Top 10 Vaccine Myths Debunked

Childhood vaccination has saved many lives, yet lots more has to be done to increase awareness and eliminate myths regarding vaccines.

More News on:

Hepatitis A Hepatitis B Liver Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) Aplastic Anemia Hepatitis Hepatitis Diet Recommendations Neonatal Hepatitis Tests for Hepatitis Top 10 Vaccine Myths Debunked 

What's New on Medindia

Test Your Knowledge on Artificial Intelligence

Health Benefits of Gelatin

Ten Essential Stretches for Runners
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive