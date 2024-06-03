About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Heatwave Alert — Ministry Urges Workplace Safety Measures

by Karishma Abhishek on Jun 3 2024 9:54 AM

In response to the increasing heatwave, the Ministry of Health advised employers to implement crucial heat safety measures at the workplace (1 Trusted Source
Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

Go to source).
"From providing hydration stations to scheduling outdoor tasks during cooler hours, let’s ensure our workers stay cool, healthy, and productive," the ministry said in a post on social media platform X.com.

Ensuring Safety Amid Soaring Heat

In an animated post, the ministry called on employers to provide proper drinking water facilities at the workplace.

"Schedule strenuous and outdoor jobs in cooler times of the day, increase the frequency of rest breaks," were some tips shared by the ministry.

It also advised employers to train workers to recognize symptoms of heat-related illness. Exposure to extreme heat can affect health, ranging from rashes to serious and potentially fatal health problems such as heat exhaustion and heatstroke.

Headache, feeling dizzy, dehydration, and breathing problems are the common symptoms of heat-related illness, said the ministry.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday issued a ’red alert’ for many states in north India, including Delhi, over persistent heatwave and high temperatures. In Delhi, the temperatures are likely to range between 43 and 47 degrees Celsius, the IMD said.

Reference:
  1. Ministry of Health and Family Welfare - (https://main.mohfw.gov.in/)


Source-IANS
