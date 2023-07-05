Could a Severe Heatwave Lead to Asthma?

Asthmatic people are at an increased risk during this summer time, reveal experts.
According to the World Health Organization, approximately 339 million people suffer from asthma globally, and the number is expected to rise to 400 million by 2025 ().
Advertisement
‘Heatwaves are a difficult time for individuals with asthma, as extreme heat worsens asthma symptoms and trigger an asthma attack.’
Tweet it Now
"The high temperatures and increased humidity can cause airways to become inflamed and constricted, making it difficult to breathe. This can lead to shortness of breath, wheezing, coughing, and chest tightness," he added.
Moreover, hot weather also increases the levels of air pollutants, such as ozone, which can further aggravate asthma symptoms.
The study also showed that about 90 percent of India is in the "extremely cautious" or "danger" zone from heat wave impact and almost all of Delhi is particularly vulnerable to severe heat wave impacts.
Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD), last week, predicted above-average temperatures and heat waves until the end of May in the country. It said for states like Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, Gangetic West Bengal, East Uttar Pradesh, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, and coastal Gujarat, heatwave days "will be more than usual".
To combat the effects of heatwaves on asthma, it is essential to take precautionary measures to minimize exposure to triggers. Health experts suggested people with asthma to stay indoors during the hottest parts of the day, typically from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., and avoid strenuous outdoor activities.
"To stay protected, people with asthma should avoid exposure to extreme heat and humidity, stay hydrated, and keep your rescue inhaler with you at all times. Additionally, be sure to stay on top of your asthma management plan and regularly check in with your healthcare provider," Ambarish Joshi, Senior Consultant, Pulmonary and Sleep Medicine, Primus Super Speciality Hospital, told IANS.
When outside, individuals with asthma should wear a mask or scarf over their mouth and nose to reduce exposure to pollutants and warm, moist air. Avoid caffeinated and alcoholic beverages, the expert suggested.
References :
Hot Weather Triggers AsthmaIn 2022, India experienced its hottest April in 122 years and its hottest March on record. And it experienced extreme weather on 242 out of 273 days between January and October 2022, revealed a recent study by Cambridge University ().
Advertisement
The study also showed that about 90 percent of India is in the "extremely cautious" or "danger" zone from heat wave impact and almost all of Delhi is particularly vulnerable to severe heat wave impacts.
Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD), last week, predicted above-average temperatures and heat waves until the end of May in the country. It said for states like Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, Gangetic West Bengal, East Uttar Pradesh, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, and coastal Gujarat, heatwave days "will be more than usual".
To combat the effects of heatwaves on asthma, it is essential to take precautionary measures to minimize exposure to triggers. Health experts suggested people with asthma to stay indoors during the hottest parts of the day, typically from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., and avoid strenuous outdoor activities.
"To stay protected, people with asthma should avoid exposure to extreme heat and humidity, stay hydrated, and keep your rescue inhaler with you at all times. Additionally, be sure to stay on top of your asthma management plan and regularly check in with your healthcare provider," Ambarish Joshi, Senior Consultant, Pulmonary and Sleep Medicine, Primus Super Speciality Hospital, told IANS.
When outside, individuals with asthma should wear a mask or scarf over their mouth and nose to reduce exposure to pollutants and warm, moist air. Avoid caffeinated and alcoholic beverages, the expert suggested.
References :
- Asthma - (https://www.who.int/news-room/facts-in-pictures/detail/asthma)
- Lethal heatwaves are challenging India's sustainable development - (https://journals.plos.org/climate/article?id=10.1371/journal.pclm.0000156)
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Recommended Reading
Latest Respiratory Disease News
A new study reveals vitamin D3 supplements have encouraging effects for asthma patients. Vitamin D has a positive effect on immune response.
Hospitalization and mortality rates are on the higher side in First Nations communities than comparable populations.
To end TB by 2030, we need to decrease tuberculosis risk factors and reduce NCDs, among other vital steps to strengthen health systems.
Influenza, commonly called the flu, is an acute, contagious, respiratory tract infection, which is caused by one of the influenza viruses
RNA-delivery nanoparticles pave way for novel treatments for cystic fibrosis and other lung diseases.