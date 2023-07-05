Could a Severe Heatwave Lead to Asthma?

Hot Weather Triggers Asthma

Advertisement

Asthma - (https://www.who.int/news-room/facts-in-pictures/detail/asthma) Lethal heatwaves are challenging India's sustainable development - (https://journals.plos.org/climate/article?id=10.1371/journal.pclm.0000156)

Moreover, hot weather also increases the levels of air pollutants, such as ozone, which can further aggravate asthma symptoms.In 2022, India experienced its hottest April in 122 years and its hottest March on record. And it experienced extreme weather on 242 out of 273 days between January and October 2022, revealed a recent study by Cambridge University ( ).The study also showed that about 90 percent of India is in the "extremely cautious" or "danger" zone from heat wave impact and almost all of Delhi is particularly vulnerable to severe heat wave impacts.Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD), last week, predicted above-average temperatures and heat waves until the end of May in the country. It said for states like Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, Gangetic West Bengal, East Uttar Pradesh, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, and coastal Gujarat, heatwave days "will be more than usual".To combat the effects of heatwaves on asthma, it is essential to take precautionary measures to minimize exposure to triggers. Health experts suggested people with asthma to stay indoors during the hottest parts of the day, typically from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., and avoid strenuous outdoor activities."To stay protected, people with asthma should avoid exposure to extreme heat and humidity, stay hydrated, and keep your rescue inhaler with you at all times. Additionally, be sure to stay on top of your asthma management plan and regularly check in with your healthcare provider," Ambarish Joshi, Senior Consultant, Pulmonary and Sleep Medicine, Primus Super Speciality Hospital, told IANS.When outside, individuals with asthma should wear a mask or scarf over their mouth and nose to reduce exposure to pollutants and warm, moist air. Avoid caffeinated and alcoholic beverages, the expert suggested.Source: IANS