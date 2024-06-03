Ongoing H5N1 Outbreak Reaches Michigan

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

CDC Reports Second Human Case of H5 Bird Flu Tied to Dairy Cow Outbreak



Third Human HPAI Case Confirmed

US health authorities have reported a second human case of HPAI A (H5) in Michigan, marking the third infection linked to the multistate H5N1 outbreak affecting US dairy cows ().The new case is a dairy farm worker with exposure to infected cows, probably resulting from cow-to-person spread, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) as quoted by Xinhua news agency report on Thursday.This is the first human case of H5 in the US to report more typical symptoms of acute respiratory illness associated with influenza virus infection, including A (H5N1) viruses, according to the CDC.The CDC continues to closely monitor available data from influenza surveillance systems, particularly in affected states, and there has beenand no increase in laboratory detection of human influenza cases.The risk for the US general public who do not have exposure to infected animals remains low, said the CDC.However, this development stresses the importance of recommended precautions in people with exposure to infected or potentially infected animals, according to the CDC.or to environments contaminated by infected birds or other infected animals, are at greater risk of infection and should take precautions, the CDC added.Source-IANS