Ongoing H5N1 Outbreak Reaches Michigan

by Karishma Abhishek on Jun 3 2024 9:54 AM

Ongoing H5N1 Outbreak Reaches Michigan
US health authorities have reported a second human case of HPAI A (H5) in Michigan, marking the third infection linked to the multistate H5N1 outbreak affecting US dairy cows (1 Trusted Source
CDC Reports Second Human Case of H5 Bird Flu Tied to Dairy Cow Outbreak

Go to source).
The new case is a dairy farm worker with exposure to infected cows, probably resulting from cow-to-person spread, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) as quoted by Xinhua news agency report on Thursday.

Third Human HPAI Case Confirmed

This is the first human case of H5 in the US to report more typical symptoms of acute respiratory illness associated with influenza virus infection, including A (H5N1) viruses, according to the CDC.

The CDC continues to closely monitor available data from influenza surveillance systems, particularly in affected states, and there has been no sign of unusual influenza activity in people, including no increase in emergency room visits for influenza and no increase in laboratory detection of human influenza cases.

The risk for the US general public who do not have exposure to infected animals remains low, said the CDC.

However, this development stresses the importance of recommended precautions in people with exposure to infected or potentially infected animals, according to the CDC.

People with close or prolonged, unprotected exposures to infected birds or other animals, or to environments contaminated by infected birds or other infected animals, are at greater risk of infection and should take precautions, the CDC added.

Reference:
  1. CDC Reports Second Human Case of H5 Bird Flu Tied to Dairy Cow Outbreak - (https://www.cdc.gov/media/releases/2024/s0522-human-case-h5.html#:~:text=May%2022%2C%202024%20%E2%80%93%20A%20human%20case%20of,multistate%20outbreak%20of%20A%20%28H5N1%29%20in%20dairy%20cows.)


Source-IANS
