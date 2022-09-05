About Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Heart Needs More Power from Cholesterol-lowering Drugs

by Dr Jayashree on May 9, 2022 at 11:34 PM
Font : A-A+

Heart Needs More Power from Cholesterol-lowering Drugs

Additional cholesterol-lowering drugs should be offered to patients with high levels of 'bad' (LDL) cholesterol (70 mg/dl or higher) who are also at high risk of heart disease, say a panel of international experts in the journal The BMJ.

The drugs assessed by the panel are ezetimibe and PCSK9 inhibitors. They work by reducing the absorption of cholesterol from foods and the production of cholesterol in the body.

Lifestyle Paths to Prevent Heart Disease
Lifestyle Paths to Prevent Heart Disease
 Heart disease can be of many types depending upon whether they involve the heart muscles or artery walls or heart beats. Bad lifestyle choices contribute to heart disease.
Advertisement


The recommendations apply to adults already taking the maximum dose of statins or those who are intolerant to statins and are part of the Rapid Recommendations initiative - to produce rapid and trustworthy guidance based on new evidence to help doctors make better decisions with their patients.

The panel considered the balance of benefits against the burdens and potential harms of starting a new drug according to patients' level of risk, values, and preferences.
Drugs for Atrial Fibrillation
Drugs for Atrial Fibrillation
 Atrial fibrillation is a condition with irregular heart rhythm. Be aware of the prescribed drugs, their side effects and precautions, to avoid risk to life.
Advertisement

New evidence from 14 trials involving 83,660 patients shows that ezetimibe and PCSK9 inhibitors probably reduce heart attacks and strokes in patients with very high and high cardiovascular risk, but not in patients with moderate and low cardiovascular risk.

These relative benefits were consistent, but their absolute magnitude varied based on cardiovascular risk in individual patients (for example, for 1000 people treated with PCSK9 inhibitors in addition to statins over five years, benefits ranged from 2 fewer strokes in the lowest risk to 21 fewer in the highest risk).

No important side events were found, although PCSK9 inhibitors require injections that sometimes result in injection site reactions, which the experts say is a burden and harm that may matter to patients.

The panel acknowledges some uncertainties in the evidence underlying this guideline and notes that clinicians need to identify patients' cardiovascular risks to apply these risk-stratified recommendations. Their recommendations may also alter as new evidence emerges.



Source: Medindia
Sit Less Walk More to Cut Diabetes and Heart Disease Risk
Sit Less Walk More to Cut Diabetes and Heart Disease Risk
Sedentary lifestyle can put you at an increased risk of chronic diseases. However, reducing the sitting time can prevent you from developing diseases.
Advertisement

Can Avocados Ward Off Heart Disease Risk?
Can Avocados Ward Off Heart Disease Risk?
 Eating at least two servings of avocado a week is linked to lower heart disease, and cardiovascular risks.
Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
What's New on Medindia
World Lupus Day 2022: Standing Along With the Lupus Patients
World Lupus Day 2022: Standing Along With the Lupus Patients
World Thalassemia Day 2022 —
World Thalassemia Day 2022 — "Be Aware. Share. Care"
Wearing Mask in An Unmasked Crowd Can Still Protects You From COVID-19
Wearing Mask in An Unmasked Crowd Can Still Protects You From COVID-19
View all
Recommended Reading
Aortic Valve StenosisAortic Valve Stenosis
Drug ToxicityDrug Toxicity
Drugs Banned in IndiaDrugs Banned in India
Mitral Valve ProlapseMitral Valve Prolapse
PericarditisPericarditis
StatinsStatins
News Archive
Date
Category
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Drug Toxicity Heart Healthy Heart Statins Mitral Valve Prolapse Aortic Valve Stenosis Drugs Banned in India Pericarditis 

Most Popular on Medindia

Find a Hospital Color Blindness Calculator Blood - Sugar Chart Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects Drug Interaction Checker Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants Daily Calorie Requirements Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam) Hearing Loss Calculator Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close