FDA Curbs J&J’s COVID-19 Vaccine Due to Blood Clot Risk

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced that it is going to limit the authorized use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine after conducting an updated investigation into reports of rare blood clots. Though the risk of blood clots is still extremely rare, the use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine should be limited because there are other, safer options, including vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna that do not carry the same risk.



To date, nearly 17 million Americans have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

‘The updated analysis of the risk of thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome following the administration of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine limits the use of the vaccine for certain individuals.’