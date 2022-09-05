About Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
FDA Curbs J&J’s COVID-19 Vaccine Due to Blood Clot Risk

by Dr Jayashree on May 9, 2022 at 11:39 PM
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced that it is going to limit the authorized use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine after conducting an updated investigation into reports of rare blood clots. Though the risk of blood clots is still extremely rare, the use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine should be limited because there are other, safer options, including vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna that do not carry the same risk.

To date, nearly 17 million Americans have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine was first authorized for emergency use by the FDA in February 2021. Just two months later, the FDA and the CDC, announced a recommended pause in the administration of the vaccine to investigate a handful of cases of TTS that had been discovered in patients across the country.

The pause was lifted just 10 days later. However, in December the FDA and CDC identified 60 confirmed cases of TTS, including nine fatal cases, which illustrates that blood clots are a rare but real adverse event associated with the Johnson & Johnson shot.
Scientists said that if you have already received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, there is no need to be concerned, as the risk of blood clots happens in the days and weeks after you have received your shot.

Use Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine with caution



Use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will now be limited to people ages 18 and older for whom other authorized or approved COVID-19 vaccines are not "accessible or clinically appropriate," and to adults who choose to receive the vaccine or else they would not get vaccinated, the FDA wrote in a press release.

The decision was made after conducting an updated analysis into reports of the rare blood clot condition called thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome (TTS).

"We recognize that the Janssen COVID-19 vaccine still has a role in the current pandemic response in the United States and across the global community," Dr. Peter Marks, director of the FDA's Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research.

The FDA's action demonstrates the FDA's strong safety surveillance systems, adding that the agency is committed to making scientific and data-driven decisions.

They have been closely monitoring the Janssen COVID-19 vaccine and the occurrence of TTS following its administration and have used updated information from our safety surveillance systems to revise the EUA.

The agency will continue to monitor the safety of the Janssen COVID-19 Vaccine and all other vaccines, and as has been the case throughout the pandemic, will thoroughly evaluate new safety information.

However, if Johnson & Johnson vaccine recipients are at all concerned, health experts said people should reach out to their doctor with any questions. The factors that put an individual at risk for TTS following administration of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 Vaccine remain unknown.



Source: Medindia
More News on:
 

