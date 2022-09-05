About Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Safe but Alone: Loneliness in the COVID-19 Era

by Dr Jayashree on May 9, 2022 at 11:27 PM
Font : A-A+

Safe but Alone: Loneliness in the COVID-19 Era

People around the world experienced an increase in loneliness during the COVID-19 pandemic, which could have implications for people's long-term mental and physical health, longevity, and well-being, according to research conducted by the American Psychological Association.

Social isolation vs Loneliness Pandemic

Mental Health during COVID-19: Top Tips to Manage COVID Anxiety, Depression
Mental Health during COVID-19: Top Tips to Manage COVID Anxiety, Depression
 Coping with mental health during COVID-19 is the need of the hour. The article highlights top tips to manage mental health and well-being during the pandemic.
Advertisement


"The pandemic does appear to have increased loneliness," said study lead author Mareike Ernst of Johannes Gutenberg-University Mainz in Germany.

Given the small effect sizes, dire warnings about a 'loneliness pandemic' may be overblown. However, as loneliness constitutes a risk for premature mortality and mental and physical health, it should be closely monitored.
Ways to Manage Stress during COVID-19 Pandemic
Ways to Manage Stress during COVID-19 Pandemic
 It is normal to feel sad or stressed during a crisis or pandemic. Here are tops ways to cope with stress and anxiety during COVID-19 pandemic.
Advertisement

Researchers wanted to explore whether changes such as lockdowns, physical distancing, and the switch to remote work and school during the pandemic increased people's loneliness.

Social isolation means having a small social network and few interactions with others, while loneliness is the painful feeling of having less or poorer quality social connections than a person wants. Some studies have found only weak correlations between the two.

Did COVID-19 pandemic lead to loneliness?



To figure out whether the pandemic increased loneliness, the researchers reviewed 34 studies from four continents, primarily in North America and Europe involving more than 200,000 total participants. The research was published in the journal American Psychologist.

All of the data came from long-term studies that measured participants' levels of loneliness before the onset of the pandemic and again during the pandemic.

The researchers found a small but significant increase in loneliness during the pandemic, about a 5 percent increase in the prevalence of loneliness across the individual studies, on average. However, not all groups experienced that increase.

More research is needed on the factors that put some individuals and groups at higher risk of experiencing loneliness, whether the changes in loneliness were primarily due to alterations in the quality or the quantity of people's social interactions, and whether those differed across subpopulations, such as students and older adults.

Such studies could help researchers develop better-targeted interventions to increase people's amount of social interaction or to improve the quality of their close relationships.

Because the majority of the studies in this review came from high- and upper-middle-income countries, further research should also investigate whether the pandemic has led to an increase in loneliness in the low- and middle-income countries as well.



Source: Medindia
Impact of Exercise on Mental Health
Impact of Exercise on Mental Health
 Exercise and physical activity improve mental health by reducing anxiety, depression, stress, and other mental health conditions. Exercise helps reduce the risk of blood pressure, diabetes.
Advertisement

Wearing Mask in an Unmasked Crowd Can Still Protect You from COVID-19
Wearing Mask in an Unmasked Crowd Can Still Protect You from COVID-19
 Are you tired of wearing a face mask? You should still wear a mask that protects you and others from COVID-19 infection and to prevent virus transmission.
Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
What's New on Medindia
World Lupus Day 2022: Standing Along With the Lupus Patients
World Lupus Day 2022: Standing Along With the Lupus Patients
World Thalassemia Day 2022 —
World Thalassemia Day 2022 — "Be Aware. Share. Care"
Wearing Mask in An Unmasked Crowd Can Still Protects You From COVID-19
Wearing Mask in An Unmasked Crowd Can Still Protects You From COVID-19
View all
Recommended Reading
CoronavirusCoronavirus
COVID in ChildrenCOVID in Children
COVID Vaccination for Pregnant WomenCOVID Vaccination for Pregnant Women
COVID-19 Vaccine: Myths and FactsCOVID-19 Vaccine: Myths and Facts
How to Find Joy and Hope during COVID TimesHow to Find Joy and Hope during COVID Times
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional HandshakeIndian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake
Senior Citizens Get Tech SavvySenior Citizens Get Tech Savvy
News Archive
Date
Category
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Senior Citizens Get Tech Savvy Coronavirus Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake COVID in Children COVID Vaccination for Pregnant Women COVID-19 Vaccine: Myths and Facts Mental Health during COVID-19: Top Tips to Manage COVID Anxiety, Depression How to Find Joy and Hope during COVID Times 

Most Popular on Medindia

Blood - Sugar Chart The Essence of Yoga Post-Nasal Drip Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine) Noscaphene (Noscapine) A-Z Drug Brands in India Accident and Trauma Care Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects Find a Doctor Sanatogen

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close