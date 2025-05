World Multiple Sclerosis Day: Voices of Strength, Stories of Hope

World Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Day 2025 highlights the complex challenges of MS and promotes global awareness and support.

Highlights: Multiple Sclerosis affects 2.8 million worldwide, with rising cases in Asia

Treatment includes immune therapies, symptom management, and rehab

MS is a spectrum of diseases, sometimes mimicking tumors (TMS)

The Unseen Struggle That Demands Global Solidarity

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

World MS Day



Go to source Trusted Source

Did You Know?

#MultipleSclerosis affects women 2-3 times more than men and can mimic diseases like cancer! #MS #medindia #nervousdisorder’

#MultipleSclerosis affects women 2-3 times more than men and can mimic diseases like cancer! #MS #medindia #nervousdisorder’

Advertisements

The Growing Footprint of MS Across the World

MS affects people as young as 15 and as old as 60.

Women are diagnosed with multiple sclerosis (MS) two to three times more frequently than men.

are diagnosed with multiple sclerosis (MS) more frequently than men. Prevalence ranges from over 100 per 100,000 in Canada and Scandinavia to less than 10 per 100,000 in parts of Asia and Africa ( ✔ ✔ Trusted Source

Review of multiple sclerosis: Epidemiology, etiology, pathophysiology, and treatment



Go to source Trusted Source

Advertisements

Etiology: When Genes, Triggers, and Immunity Collide

Genetic susceptibility: Especially the HLA-DRB1*1501 gene

Especially the Epstein-Barr Virus (EBV): A near-universal link in MS patients

A near-universal link in MS patients Vitamin D deficiency: More common in countries with less sun exposure

More common in countries with less sun exposure Smoking, childhood obesity, and gut dysbiosis (imbalance in the gut microbiome) may play contributory roles

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

An Overview of the History, Pathophysiology, and Pharmacological Interventions of Multiple Sclerosis



Go to source Trusted Source

Advertisements

Pathophysiology: When the Brain’s Defenders Become Its Destroyers

Reduced myelin covering in nerves reduces the rate at which signals travel through the brain.

These axonal damages remain permanent.

Further, sclerotic plaques appear in the brain and spinal cord, visible on MRI scans

Relapsing-Remitting MS (RRMS)—Unpredictable attacks followed by periods of remission (85% of initial cases) Secondary Progressive MS (SPMS)—A gradual worsening over time Primary Progressive MS (PPMS)—Steady progression from the start (10–15% of cases) ( ✔ ✔ Trusted Source

Educational Case: Multiple sclerosis



Go to source Trusted Source

Diagnosis: The Search for Silent Signs of MS

MRI images: Identify brain or spinal lesions

Identify brain or spinal lesions Lumbar puncture is done to look for oligoclonal bands, which can signal that there is inflammation in the CNS

is done to look for oligoclonal bands, which can signal that there is inflammation in the CNS This type of test is used to measure how quickly nerves respond.

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

Multiple sclerosis



Go to source Trusted Source

Treating MS: A Multidisciplinary Mission

Reduce the frequency of relapse and simultaneously reduce its severity

Delay the disease progression and disability

Improve the quality of life for patients and their daily functioning.

1. Disease-Modifying Therapies (DMTs):

Interferon beta-1a and 1b help reduce inflammation and regulate the immune system to prevent over activity.

help reduce inflammation and regulate the immune system to prevent over activity. Glatiramer acetate mimics myelin, so the immune system targets it instead of the actual myelin sheath.

Fingolimod prevents immune cells from leaving the lymph nodes and entering the central nervous system.

prevents immune cells from leaving the lymph nodes and entering the central nervous system. Teriflunomide reduces the number of activated immune cells involved in MS.

reduces the number of activated immune cells involved in MS. Dimethyl fumarate activates the Nrf2 pathway, protecting against oxidative stress and inflammation.

Ocrelizumab targets and depletes B cells. It is used for both relapsing and primary progressive forms of MS.

targets and depletes B cells. It is used for both relapsing and primary progressive forms of MS. Natalizumab blocks immune cells from crossing into the brain and spinal cord.

blocks immune cells from crossing into the brain and spinal cord. Alemtuzumab removes certain immune cells associated with MS and is often used in patients who do not respond well to other treatments.

2. Corticosteroids: Managing Relapses

Methylprednisolone drug is given via IV or by mouth during a relapse.

drug is given via IV or by mouth during a relapse. Children are usually in the hospital for 3–5 days.

Even though steroids give patients prompt relief, they do not affect the final outcome of the illness.

3. Symptom Management: Improving Daily Life

Antidepressants and anxiolytics —for mood and anxiety disorders

—for mood and anxiety disorders Antispasmodics— to relieve muscle stiffness or spasms

to relieve muscle stiffness or spasms Bladder control medications— for urinary urgency or incontinence

for urinary urgency or incontinence Pain relievers and neuropathic agents —for nerve pain and discomfort

—for nerve pain and discomfort Cognitive enhancers—for memory and focus issues

4. Rehabilitation: Restoring Function and Independence

Physical therapy —applying exercises strengthens muscles, improves your sense of balance, and reduces involuntary muscle tightness.

—applying exercises strengthens muscles, improves your sense of balance, and reduces involuntary muscle tightness. Occupational therapy helps individuals find ways to do their daily routines.

helps individuals find ways to do their daily routines. Speech therapy is used for anyone with speech or swallowing problems.

is used for anyone with speech or swallowing problems. Cognitive therapy strengthens memory, improves attention, and enhances executive function.

5. Emerging Therapies: A Future of Personalized Medicine

Using genetic and biomarker evidence to create a personalized approach to healthcare

to create a personalized approach to healthcare Remyelination therapies work to boost brain repair of damaged myelin.

work to boost brain repair of damaged myelin. Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation (HSCT) is a method that replaces the immune system to stop it from worsening in aggressive MS. These are designed to prevent nerve deterioration.

Living with MS: The Courage Behind the Condition

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

Case Report: A Case of Severe Clinical Deterioration in a Patient With Multiple Sclerosis



Go to source Trusted Source

”The strongest people are not those who show strength in front of us, but those who fight battles we know nothing about.”

- Anonymous

World Ms Day - (https://worldmsday.org/) Review of multiple sclerosis: Epidemiology, etiology, pathophysiology, and treatment - (https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC10883637/) An Overview of the History, Pathophysiology, and Pharmacological Interventions of Multiple Sclerosis - (https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC9888604/) Educational Case: Multiple sclerosis - (https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC9284444/) Multiple sclerosis - (https://www.mayoclinic.org/diseases-conditions/multiple-sclerosis/diagnosis-treatment/drc-20350274) Case Report: A Case of Severe Clinical Deterioration in a Patient With Multiple Sclerosis - (https://www.frontiersin.org/journals/neurology/articles/10.3389/fneur.2020.00782/full)

is observed onevery year to show support for those whose lives are disrupted by the most unpredictable disease. Living with multiple sclerosis means battling pain, constant fatigue, and frequent prejudice. This year, theand the global campaign are focused on encouraging people to share their stories, raising awareness, and helping those with MS feel seen and supported ().MS affects an estimated, making it the most common disabling neurological illness among young adults internationally, after trauma.still have the, although new cases are emerging across Asia, particularly in India, as diagnostic technologies improve.When the immune system attacks our own cells, primarily those in the central nervous system (CNS), multiple sclerosis results. Their, which is the protective coating of nerve fibers, and what triggers this immune attack?Several factors may contribute to MS, and experts are working to understand the connections between lifestyle, infections, and immune system responses ().Whenreach the brain through the blood-brain barrier , they release chemicals that start a cycle of damage. In the process of attacking myelin, the immune system damages nerve cells by causing inflammation and demyelination.MS is very hard to diagnose. There are many similarities with other brain disorders, and symptoms might show up now and then. Experts look at the McDonald Criteria, which has standards from clinical exams, X-rays, and laboratory results, to diagnose MS properly.Knowing early can slow the disease, which is why finding out more on these awareness days is important ().There is no specific cure for multiple sclerosis (MS), but an early diagnosis could change the course of the disease into a manageable one. The primary goal of the treatment aspect is toMS treatment relies on a combination of, and. The management plan is adjusted according to how severe and what type of MS the person has. Disease-modifying therapies (DMTs) help correct abnormal immune responses, reduce inflammation, and prevent further damage to the nervous system. They are especially beneficial for people withWhile effective, some of these medications can cause side effects such as, so regular monitoring is essential.During a relapse or flare-up, corticosteroids are often given to decrease swelling around nerves and help recovery happen more quickly.Symptoms of MS range from fatigue and pain to muscle spasms, issues with the bladder and bowel, and depression. Improving quality of life depends on managing these symptoms.Individualized care plans help address unique symptom patterns in each patient.Rehabilitation helps people regain or maintain their independence when their mobility or coordination is compromised.Experts are now looking into new and unique therapies for MS that focus on more than managing symptoms and immune activity.These new approaches give us hope that the damage can be repaired and that lasting remission might follow.Beyond symptoms and scans, MS affectsFatigue may force someone to leave a job. Numbness may make parenting harder. Cognitive fog may challenge everyday conversations.There are numerous case studies on affected individuals with MS, and one such study is on a patient named Anna, who had already been diagnosed withat; her doctors were concerned that a different and more serious condition was behind herrevealed a—something typically seen in brain tumors or abscesses.But this wasn’t cancer. It was a rare and challenging form of MS known as, which causes unusually large, tumor-like lesions in the brain. These lesions are sothat even experienced neurologists sometimes require a brain biopsy to confirm the diagnosis.Anna was, and her symptoms gradually began to improve. Her experience highlighted how MS can present in many different ways—ways that can confuse not only patients but even healthcare professionals.This case underscores that. For individuals like Anna, it can mimic the very conditions we fear the most, like cancer ().Source-Medindia