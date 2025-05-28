Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

APA Dr. Nikitha Narayanan. (2025, May 28). Sibling Count Linked to Teen Mental Health: Fewer May Be Better. Medindia. Retrieved on May 28, 2025 from https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/sibling-count-linked-to-teen-mental-health-fewer-may-be-better-219978-1.htm.

MLA Dr. Nikitha Narayanan. "Sibling Count Linked to Teen Mental Health: Fewer May Be Better". Medindia. May 28, 2025. <https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/sibling-count-linked-to-teen-mental-health-fewer-may-be-better-219978-1.htm>.

Chicago Dr. Nikitha Narayanan. "Sibling Count Linked to Teen Mental Health: Fewer May Be Better". Medindia. https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/sibling-count-linked-to-teen-mental-health-fewer-may-be-better-219978-1.htm. (accessed May 28, 2025).