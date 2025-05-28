Sibling Count Linked to Teen Mental Health: Fewer May Be Better

New study links number of siblings to mental health—more siblings may mean lower emotional well-being.
- Teens with more siblings report poorer mental health in both China and the U.S
- Experts believe parental attention and family dynamics may play a major role in this pattern
- Though the number of siblings matters, the quality of sibling relationships can also make a big difference
Number of Siblings and Mental Health Among Adolescents: Evidence From the U.S. and China
Go to source). The study included eighth-grade students from China and the United States—around 9,400 in China and 9,100 in the U.S. The students answered questions to measure their mental well-being, such as “I feel good about myself” and “I certainly feel useless at times.”
Too Many Siblings, Too Little Support? Parental Attention May Be Key to Teen Mental Health #mentalhealth #parentingresearch #siblings #teenwellbeing #familymatters #onlychild #adolescenthealth #parentingtips #medindia’
Key FindingsTeens with more siblings reported poorer mental health.
- In China, teens with no siblings were found to be in excellent mental health.
- In the U.S., teens with one or no siblings did best. Those with older siblings or siblings close in age (especially just one year apart) were more affected.
Why might this happen? Dr. Downey gives two possible reasons:
“Siblings dilute parental resources and compromise the quality of family interactions, leading to lower mental health, or the effect is not causal; the kinds of families that have many versus few children are different in the first place and less conducive to strong mental health.”
With more children, parents may have less time, attention, and energy for each child. This can lead to more competition, sibling conflicts, or children feeling neglected.
Dr. Downey also pointed out a more significant trend: families around the world—especially in places like the U.S.—are having fewer children than in the past. This change makes it more important to understand how smaller family sizes might impact children's emotional and mental well-being.
Not All Sibling Relationships Are EqualThe study focused only on the number of siblings, not the quality of their relationship. However, research shows that sibling dynamics matter a lot.
Dr. Downey explains that:
“Healthy sibling relationships—where siblings get along, support each other, and help resolve conflicts—can be good for mental health.”
Siblings teach life skills like sharing, resolving disagreements, and empathy. Adult siblings often become lifelong support systems.
Dr. Emily Edlynn, a clinical psychologist who reviewed the study but was not part of it, added more insight: “Sibling relationships can be great training grounds for practicing important social skills like conflict resolution, and adult siblings can give each other support in adulthood.”
She noted that kids without siblings often get more attention from their parents, which can be a big plus. “Some parents feel less stressed with one child because there’s no juggling between multiple kids,” she said. However, only children may sometimes feel lonely or too dependent on adults for support.
Family Dynamics Can DifferDr. Edlynn emphasized that every family is unique:
- If one child has serious medical or mental health needs, siblings may feel left out.
- In therapy, she has seen that siblings of kids with high needs often feel left out or require extra emotional support.
- Sibling bullying can also hurt a child’s mental health.
- Stressed parents may struggle more with multiple children.
What Can Parents Do?Parents don’t need to stress about how many children they have. It’s absolutely possible to be supportive and caring to multiple kids. The key is to treat each child individually—some may enjoy deep conversations, while others prefer playful time together. Even just a few minutes of one-on-one time, like chatting before bed or taking a short walk, can make a big difference.
Reference:
- Number of Siblings and Mental Health Among Adolescents: Evidence From the U.S. and China - (https://journals.sagepub.com/doi/10.1177/0192513X231220045)
Source-Medindia