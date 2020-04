World Health Day: Support Nurses and Midwives

Facts and Statistics

Worldwide, there are approximately 28 million nurses

Between 2013 and 2018, nursing numbers increased by 4.7 million

However, there is still a global shortfall of 5.9 million

1 out of 6 of the world's nurses is expected to retire in the next 10 years.

Recommendations by World Health Organization (WHO)

Increase funding - to educate and employ more nurses

Strengthen capacity - to collect, analyze and act on data about the health workforce

Monitor nurse mobility and migration - to manage it responsibly and ethically

Educate and train nurses - in scientific, technological and sociological skills

Establish leadership, even encourage young nurses

Ensure nurses work to their full potential

Improve working conditions - like fair salaries, safe staffing levels, and respecting rights to occupational health and safety

Implement gender-sensitive nursing workforce policies

Conclusion:

Doctors, nurses and other health workers are putting themselves at risk to protect others during the COVID-19 pandemic . The coronavirus outbreak has shaken the entire world, but the healthcare workers have dedicated themselves and are facing this challenge courageously. Therefore, there is an urgent need to strengthen the workforce to improve overall health, worldwide.said Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General. 'This report is a stark reminder of the unique role they play and a wakeup call to ensure they get the support they need to keep the world healthy.'Nurses account for more than half of all the world's health workers. They are providing vital services throughout the healthcare system. Nurses have always been at the forefront in fighting epidemics and pandemics throughout history.World Health Organization (WHO) in partnership with the International Council of Nurses (ICN) and Nursing Now has revealed that today:The greatest gaps were found in countries such as Africa, South East Asia, the WHO Eastern Mediterranean region and some parts of Latin America. To prevent this global shortage, there is a need to increase the total number of nursing graduates by an average of eight percent per yearsaid ICN President Annette Kennedy.WHO and its partners have come up with few recommendations for all the countries:WHO urges nations to invest in nursing education, create nursing jobs and leadership roles. Let's come together on this World Health day to support our nurses and midwives because without them our countries cannot win the battle against outbreaks or achieve universal health coverage and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) Source: Medindia