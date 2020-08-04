by Adeline Dorcas on  April 8, 2020 at 2:39 PM Health Watch
Highlights:
  • Late bedtime may up obesity risk in kids
  • Sleeping early at night and sticking to a good bedtime routine can prevent excess weight gain in kids
  • So, don’t be a night owl, instead be an early bird to maintain a healthy weight

Fight Obesity: Early to Bed can Make Kids Skinny
Is your child a night owl? Watch out, late bedtime can make your child fat. So, get your kids sleep early every night to fight obesity.

Early bedtime can help kids maintain a healthy weight, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in the journal Acta Paediatrica.

Going to bed early and following a consistent bedtime routine may help reduce children's risk of becoming overweight or obese, according to a new study.


Details of the Study

In the study of 1,258 Indigenous Australian children with an average age of 6 years, children who consistently went to bed late experienced greater weight gain over several years than those who went to bed early.

Findings of the Study

The findings highlight the importance of looking beyond sleep duration and highlighting the benefits of early bedtimes for children.

"While we know it can be hard to get children to bed early, and at consistent times both on weekdays and at weekends, it might help parents or carers to know that establishing consistent and early bedtimes may reduce the risk that their child will be overweight or obese," said lead author Yaqoot Fatima, PhD, of the Institute for Social Science Research at the University of Queensland, and the James Cook University.

Source: Eurekalert

