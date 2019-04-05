World Hand Hygiene Day: Clean Care for All - It''s in Your Hands

Highlights:
- World Hand
Hygiene Day is observed on 5th May every year to highlight the
importance of hand hygiene in infection prevention and control
- This year 2019
marks the 11th year of the WHO Save Lives: Clean Your Hands
campaign
- The theme for
2019 is 'Clean Care for all - it's in your hands'
World Hand
Hygiene Day is observed annually on 5th
May by the World Health Organization
(WHO) and highlights the importance of hand hygiene in healthcare. The
awareness day also aims at bringing together people to support effective hand hygiene practices globally to achieve
better health and wellbeing.
The theme for this year's World Hand Hygiene Day
is 'Clean Care for all - it's in your
hands.'
The theme emphasizes the importance of good
hand hygiene in infection prevention and control which is an essential
component in achieving Universal Health Coverage (UHC).
Universal Health Coverage and Hand Hygiene
WHO urges
everyone to be encouraged by the global movement to achieve universal health
coverage (UHC), including access to quality healthcare; access to safe,
affordable and effective medicines and vaccines for all.
‘Poor hand hygiene increases the risk of developing a wide range of infections. Hence, following proper hand washing procedure is important to maintain overall health and wellbeing. So, on this World Hand Hygiene Day, let's make a decision to keep our hands clean to live a happy and healthy life.’
Read More..
Quality of
care and patient safety across all levels of the health system should be given
utmost importance, as they are the core components of UHC. Infection prevention and
control (IPC) including hand
hygiene
has been found to impact these components significantly. Therefore, IPC
has been established as a practical and evidence-based approach in the UHC
context.
World Hand Hygiene Day 2019 - Calls to Action
This year the
WHO is calling out to the many crucial stakeholders, urging them to act and be
a part of the global movement to achieve UHC.
- Health
workers: 'Champion clean care - it's in your
hands'
- IPC
leaders: 'Monitor infection prevention and control standards - take
action and improve practices'
- Health
facility leaders: 'Is your facility up to WHO infection control and hand hygiene
standards? Take part in the WHO survey 2019 and take action!'
- Ministries
of health: 'Does your country meet infection prevention and control
standards? Monitor and act to achieve quality universal health coverage'
- Patient
advocacy groups: 'Ask for clean care - it's your right'
WHO has also
designed posters for each of these stakeholders to use in their campaigns.
Social media kits have been designed, and #HandHygiene, #InfectionPrevention, #HealthForAll
are the hash tags
designated this year. A Solidarity Chain movement has also been planned as part
of the campaign.
My 5 Moments
for Hand Hygiene Approach
Healthcare
workers have been found to clean their hands less than half of the times they
should be. This increases the risk of healthcare-associated infections and one
in ten patients get infected while getting treated. A significant number of
patients also suffer from post-operative infection.
The WHO prescribes that 5 moments of hand
hygiene must be adopted by all healthcare workers who come in contact with the
patients to reduce the spread of infections.
These 5
instances are applicable to almost all settings beyond just hospitals and have
to be adapted appropriately. This fundamental approach has been at the crux of
the WHO campaigns every year.
The approach
urges healthcare workers to clean their hands:
- Before touching a
patient
- Before
clean/aseptic procedures
- After body fluid
exposure/risk
- After touching a
patient
- After touching
patient surroundings
Posters illustrating
these moments at different settings like vaccination campaigns, ambulation
centres, pediatric consultation are available to emphasize on the message.
Global Survey 2019
The WHO has
designed a global survey on infection prevention and control, and hand
hygiene which is open for participation from 16th
January to 16th
July 2019. All the countries and healthcare facilities are urged to participate
in the survey which aims to acts as a facility-level assessment tool. The
survey is comprised of two components: IPC Assessment Framework (IPCAF) and
Hand Hygiene Self-assessment Framework (HHSAF).
In order to
support patient safety, improve quality of health care, prepare for outbreak
response, and to prevent and control antimicrobial resistance, the survey intends to support local
assessments of IPC and hand hygiene activities using the prescribed tools and
understand the level of progress of current IPC and hand hygiene activities
globally and recommend actions for the future.
WHO is urging
all existing healthcare facility members to participate and also encourage
others to be a part of the campaign in order to act now. Dr. Edward Kelly,
Director - Service Delivery and Safety, WHO remarked, "Healthcare-associated Infection is such a big problem, we need to
focus the world on something that is truly actionable and can save many, many
lives. This action is hand hygiene, a flagship element of WHO's patient safety
work."
Poor hand
hygiene puts millions of lives at a higher risk of developing a wide range of
hospital-related infections.
Therefore, healthcare workers should follow a
proper hand washing procedure while moving from dirtier to cleaner patient care tasks. It is
also necessary to educate people on how washing hands regularly
contributes to overall health and well-being
. So, let us all join
together by following proper hand washing procedure to live a safe and healthy
life.
References :
- WHO - Infection prevention and control - (https://www.who.int/infection-prevention/campaigns/clean-hands/5may2019/en/)
Source: Medindia