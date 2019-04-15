medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Hospital News

Poor Hand Hygiene Procedure Compliance among Healthcare Workers in ICUs

by Adeline Dorcas on  April 15, 2019 at 2:41 PM Hospital News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Poor hand hygiene increases the risk of developing a wide range of hospital-related infections. Therefore, healthcare workers should follow a proper hand washing procedure when moving from dirtier to cleaner tasks.
Poor Hand Hygiene Procedure Compliance among Healthcare Workers in ICUs
Poor Hand Hygiene Procedure Compliance among Healthcare Workers in ICUs

Healthcare workers on intensive care units (ICUs) are regularly missing opportunities to clean their hands during the care of patients, despite its critical importance for infection control, according to new research being presented at this year's European Congress of Clinical Microbiology & Infectious Diseases (ECCMID) in Amsterdam, Netherlands.

Worryingly, the authors say, hand hygiene compliance was lowest when moving from dirtier to cleaner patient care tasks than from cleaner to dirtier tasks, further increasing the risk of infection.

Interventions to improve hand hygiene compliance should teach healthcare workers to move from cleaner to dirtier tasks to minimize risks to patients, researchers say.

Despite concerted efforts to tackle the prevalence of healthcare-associated infections, they are still one of the most common complications of hospital care, affecting around 30 percent of patients in ICUs in high-income countries. These infections are associated with a substantial amount of ill health and death as well as considerable health service costs.

Hand hygiene is critical to preventing healthcare-associated infections, which kill about 100,000 people a year in the USA and cost about US$33 billion to treat.

According to the US CDC, roughly 1 in every 25 patients acquires a healthcare-associated infection during their hospital care, adding up to about 722,000 infections a year. Of these, 75,000 patients die of their infections.

Good hand hygiene is the most effective way of stopping the spread of bacteria and viruses. Few studies of hand hygiene compliance have evaluated the order in which healthcare workers perform patient care tasks, or whether the order in which they do these tasks affects hand hygiene compliance.

To provide more evidence, Professor Loreen Herwaldt from Roy J. and Lucille A. Carver College of Medicine, Iowa City, USA, and colleagues analyzed data from the Strategies to Reduce Transmission of Antimicrobial Resistant Bacteria in Intensive Care Units (STAR*ICU) study. They assessed when healthcare workers did hand hygiene during their sequences of care, and identified factors associated with hand hygiene compliance as defined by the CDC/HICPAC Guideline for Hand Hygiene in Health-Care Settings.

The research team linked consecutive tasks that individual healthcare workers performed into care sequences to identify 'task transitions'--defined as two consecutive patient care tasks, such as touching a patient's intact skin followed by handling the patient's body fluids, and the intervening hand hygiene opportunities.

In total, 3246 hours of observation were recorded between December 2005 and August 2006 in ICUs in 18 centers across the USA.

Results showed that general compliance with hand hygiene was poor--with healthcare workers moving from dirtier to cleaner tasks during two-thirds (10,000) of the transitions recorded, and from cleaner to dirtier tasks in only a third of instances (5, 303).

Compared with nurses, physicians were 50 percent more likely to move from dirtier to cleaner tasks, whilst other healthcare workers (e.g., radiology technicians, respiratory therapists) were more than twice as likely to do this.

Hand hygiene was less likely when gloves were worn, with healthcare workers more likely to move from dirtier to cleaner tasks when they used gloves. Worse still, healthcare workers performed proper hand hygiene in just half the instances when moving from dirtier to cleaner tasks, and only around 43 percent of the instances when moving from cleaner to dirtier tasks.

"Our findings indicate that healthcare workers may inadvertently increase patients' risks for healthcare-associated infection by the direction in which they do tasks," says Professor Herwaldt. "We need to identify interventions that will help healthcare workers organize their work in a way that decreases this risk and also reduces their workloads."

The study has several strengths, say its authors, including that it is the first to evaluate complete sequences of patient care, to assess whether healthcare workers moved from cleaner to dirtier tasks or dirtier to cleaner tasks, and whether the order in which healthcare workers did tasks was associated with hand hygiene compliance.

This is an observational study so no firm conclusions can be drawn, and the authors point to several limitations including that healthcare workers' behavior may have been influenced by the presence of observers. They also note that prospective studies are needed to validate the findings.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

A-Z Drug Brands in India

A-Z Drug Brands in India

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Post-Nasal Drip

Post-Nasal Drip

Recommended Reading

National Handwashing Campaign Cuts Staphylococcus aureus Infection Rates in Australia's Hospitals

Washing hands can reduce a wide range of hospital-related infections. However, the National handwashing campaign reduces the incidence of Staphylococcus aureus infection in Australia's hospitals.

Handwashing Gets Skipped Most of the Time in Outpatient Healthcare

Staff at outpatient care facilities fail to follow recommendations for hand hygiene most of the time, despite having policies in place to prevent infections.

World Hand Hygiene Day

World Hand Hygiene Day is earmarked every year on 5th May to throw light on best practices in infection prevention and control, such as washing hands and preventing sepsis.

Report Says Handwashing Campaign in Britain Successfully Reduced Healthcare Infections

A new study published in the British Medical Journal has revealed that the recent national Clean Your Hands campaign has been a success

Awareness about Healthcare Insurance in India

A basic awareness about Indian health insurance for any layman for quick reference presented in a crisp format.

Healthcare Insurance-Common Terms and Definitions

The key to understanding health Insurance is to become an informed consumer by knowing its definitions, terms and conditions before you plan to buy it.

More News on:

Awareness about Healthcare Insurance in India Healthcare Insurance-Common Terms and Definitions Test Your Knowledge on Hand Hygiene 

What's New on Medindia

Honey: Health Benefits of the Golden Liquid

Top Eight Foods to Eat to Induce Labor Naturally

People with More Muscle Power Tend to Live Longer
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive