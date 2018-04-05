Highlights:
- World hand hygiene day is
earmarked every year on 5th
May, to draw attention to the
consequences of hand hygiene neglect in health care and
how important it is to maintain one.
- Sepsis which has already been estimated to affect 30
million people worldwide every year, is one of the major risks of improper hand hygiene.
- Healthcare-associated infections are common and are
always a risk factor for developing sepsis, however it can be prevented by taking adequate precautions.
World Hand
Hygiene Day marked on 5th
May hopes to highlight the
importance of clean hand hygiene in healthcare. The theme of this year "It's in
your hands - prevent sepsis in health care" states a clear image of how
healthcare professionals need to step up on the issue of hygiene. It is necessary that
they follow and maintain best practices for
infection prevention and control, such as washing hands and
preventing sepsis formation.
This event
calls for hospitals, clinics, and other health establishments to prevent
hospital and healthcare-associated sepsis by following proper hand hygiene
protocols.
What Does
Sepsis Mean?
Sepsis is
known as a potentially life-threatening complication of an infection. It
usually occurs as backfire from when defenses in the form of chemicals are
released into the bloodstream to fight the disease, but instead, they start an
inflammatory response all over the body.
Left
untreated or unrecognized at the earliest, this sepsis
can lead to septic shock, multiple organ
failures, and even death. The situation is particularly dim in low- and
middle-income countries where this counts for most of the maternal and neonatal
morbidity and mortality. Anyone can develop sepsis.
Key Facts
- Every year 30 million people worldwide get affected by
sepsis.
- Nearly 1.2 million new-borns and 2 million children are also affected by this
complication.
- It kills nearly 6 million people and 500,000 new-borns every year.
- One in ten maternal deaths are
because of sepsis.
Who Is At
Risk?
- Pregnant women
- New-born babies
- Elderly
- Individuals whose immune system is already compromised
- Patients who are hospitalized
- Individuals who are suffering from multiple chronic
diseases.
How
Can We Prevent Sepsis?As a
community, sepsis/infections can be prevented by
Among the
healthcare professionals, sepsis can be prevented by
- Practicing good hygiene. Washing hands with soap can decrease the risk of diarrheal infections by forty
percent.
- Global disease burden was reduced by ten percent when
good water and sanitation was maintained.
- Good nutrition and safe food preparation can reduce
fifty percent of diarrheal diseases in infants and thirty percent of respiratory
diseases in children
- Getting vaccinations- It can prevent 2-3 million deaths every year.
- Practicing the standard five moments of hand hygiene routine which can
reduce infections by fifty percent.
- Maintaining a clean environment and well functioning
equipment.
- Having safe water and sanitation
- Having infection control programme and teams. It can
reduce the infections by thirty
Let's join
our "clean" hands to prevent sepsis.
Source: Medindia
