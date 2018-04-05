World hand hygiene day is earmarked every year on 5 th May, to draw attention to the consequences of hand hygiene neglect in health care and how important it is to maintain one.

Sepsis which has already been estimated to affect 30 million people worldwide every year, is one of the major risks of improper hand hygiene.

Healthcare-associated infections are common and are always a risk factor for developing sepsis, however it can be prevented by taking adequate precautions.

World Hand Hygiene Day marked on 5May hopes to highlight the importance of clean hand hygiene in healthcare. The theme of this year "It's in your hands - prevent sepsis in health care" states a clear image of how healthcare professionals need to step up on the issue of hygiene. It is necessary that they follow and maintain best practices for infection prevention and control, such as washing hands and preventing sepsis formation.