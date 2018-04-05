medindia
World Hand Hygiene Day
  1. Medindia
  2. Health Watch

World Hand Hygiene Day

Written by Rishika Gupta
Article Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on May 4, 2018 at 6:20 PM
Health Watch
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Highlights:
  • World hand hygiene day is earmarked every year on 5th May, to draw attention to the consequences of hand hygiene neglect in health care and how important it is to maintain one.
  • Sepsis which has already been estimated to affect 30 million people worldwide every year, is one of the major risks of improper hand hygiene.
  • Healthcare-associated infections are common and are always a risk factor for developing sepsis, however it can be prevented by taking adequate precautions.
World Hand Hygiene Day marked on 5th May hopes to highlight the importance of clean hand hygiene in healthcare. The theme of this year "It's in your hands - prevent sepsis in health care" states a clear image of how healthcare professionals need to step up on the issue of hygiene. It is necessary that they follow and maintain best practices for infection prevention and control, such as washing hands and preventing sepsis formation.
World Hand Hygiene Day

This event calls for hospitals, clinics, and other health establishments to prevent hospital and healthcare-associated sepsis by following proper hand hygiene protocols.

What Does Sepsis Mean?

Sepsis is known as a potentially life-threatening complication of an infection. It usually occurs as backfire from when defenses in the form of chemicals are released into the bloodstream to fight the disease, but instead, they start an inflammatory response all over the body.

Left untreated or unrecognized at the earliest, this sepsis can lead to septic shock, multiple organ failures, and even death. The situation is particularly dim in low- and middle-income countries where this counts for most of the maternal and neonatal morbidity and mortality. Anyone can develop sepsis.

Key Facts

  • Every year 30 million people worldwide get affected by sepsis.
  • Nearly 1.2 million new-borns and 2 million children are also affected by this complication.
  • It kills nearly 6 million people and 500,000 new-borns every year.
  • One in ten maternal deaths are because of sepsis.

Who Is At Risk?

  • Pregnant women
  • New-born babies
  • Elderly
  • Individuals whose immune system is already compromised
  • Patients who are hospitalized
  • Individuals who are suffering from multiple chronic diseases.

How Can We Prevent Sepsis?

As a community, sepsis/infections can be prevented by
  • Practicing good hygiene. Washing hands with soap can decrease the risk of diarrheal infections by forty percent.
  • Global disease burden was reduced by ten percent when good water and sanitation was maintained.
  • Good nutrition and safe food preparation can reduce fifty percent of diarrheal diseases in infants and thirty percent of respiratory diseases in children
  • Getting vaccinations- It can prevent 2-3 million deaths every year.
Among the healthcare professionals, sepsis can be prevented by
  • Practicing the standard five moments of hand hygiene routine which can reduce infections by fifty percent.
  • Maintaining a clean environment and well functioning equipment.
  • Having safe water and sanitation
  • Having infection control programme and teams. It can reduce the infections by thirty
Let's join our "clean" hands to prevent sepsis.

References:
  1. World Hand Hygiene Day - (http://www.emro.who.int/media/news/world-hand-hygiene-day-2018.html)
  2. Improving the prevention, diagnosis and clinical management of sepsis - (http://www.who.int/servicedeliverysafety/areas/sepsis/en/#fn2)

Source: Medindia
Advertisement

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Gallstones - Treatment

Gallstones - Treatment

Hearing Loss Calculator

Hearing Loss Calculator

A-Z Drug Brands in India

A-Z Drug Brands in India

Find a Doctor

Find a Doctor

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Related Links

Bacteremia

Bacteremia

Bacteremia is the presence of viable bacteria in the bloodstream. Blood cultures are used in diagnosis and antibiotics are used to treat bacteremia.

Global Handwashing Day:

Global Handwashing Day: "Our Hands, Our Future!"

Global Hand Washing Day is observed on 15th October worldwide, with the intention to promote good health hygiene by hand washing.

World Hand Hygiene Day: Fight Antibiotic Resistance - It's in Your Hands

World Hand Hygiene Day: Fight Antibiotic Resistance - It's in Your Hands

World Hand Hygiene Day is observed on 5th May to highlight the importance of washing hands to prevent the spread of infections and antibiotic resistance.

World Toilet Day

World Toilet Day

On 19th November, people worldwide, vowing to tackle the global sanitation crisis will observe world toilet day.

More News on:

Test Your Knowledge on Hand Hygiene 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Cholecystitis / Inflammation of the Gall Bladder

Cholecystitis / Inflammation of the Gall Bladder

Cholecystitis is an inflammation of the gallbladder due to gallstones which block the cystic duct ...

 Your Breath May Reveal Your Health Status

Your Breath May Reveal Your Health Status

The type of breath and its odor can reveal a lot about the state of your health. Know more about ...

 Arthrogryposis

Arthrogryposis

Arthrogryposis or Arthrogryposis multiplex congenita (AMC) is not a specific diagnosis but a ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...