‘STOP’ for Asthma – World Asthma Day

World
Asthma Awareness day is observed every year on the first Tuesday
of May across the globe
to educate the general public and create awareness about
asthma and to support asthma patients and their families to cope
better with the condition.
History & Aims of World Asthma Day
World Asthma Day was initiated in 1998 during the first
World Asthma Meeting (WAM) in Barcelona, Spain. More than 35 countries across
the world participated. Over the last few decades, the event has grown in
size and has come to be regarded as the world's foremost event dedicated to
raising asthma awareness.
Similar to other awareness events, a theme is created to
focus during the entire year to raise awareness asthma awareness and to support
persons with the condition. This year
(2019) the chosen theme is 'STOP for Asthma'
to physicians and health care personnel involved
in treating patients with asthma
as given below:
- S -Symptom evaluation
- T -Test response
- O-Observe and
assess
- P - Proceed to adjust treatment
Aims of
Global Initiative for Asthma & World Asthma Day
- Work with health
officials and health workers globally to decrease the mortality and
morbidity associated with asthma
- Make better and
effective treatments accessible to all asthma patients in every part of the world
- Supporting asthma
re posearch
How We Can
Raise Awareness & Help Asthma Patients
- Download posters
and information from the official website and share widely with family and
friends through social media such as Facebook and Twitter
- Make a personal
contribution or raise funds through events such as marathon or walkathons
and donate to the campaign
- Organize a gala
or fun event and raise money for the campaign
- Clinics and
hospitals can display prominent posters about asthma and available
treatments and can offer free
check-ups to encourage people to seek treatment
- Print and visual
media must carry informative and educational articles and programs with a
strong visual component to reach the masses
- Distribute
leaflets on asthma to educate the general public visiting prominent locations
in the neighborhood such as parks, malls and libraries
- Involve local
administration in the event to ensure that affordable treatments are made
available to everyone irrespective of socioeconomic status
- Encourage
participants, family and friends to show solidarity for the campaign by
following a car-free day and to quit smoking
Asthma Facts
& Figures
- Globally, 1 in 13 persons has asthma
- It is a chronic
condition and has no cure but symptoms can be effectively treated
- The five nations
with the highest occurrence of asthma include Australia(21.5%), Sweden (20.2%), UK (18.2%), Netherlands
(15.3%), and Brazil (13.0%)
- An attack of asthmacan be
triggered in persons with an allergy to
various things including dust, grass or weed pollen, cockroaches, cobwebs or
animal dander. Other risk factors include chemical irritants in the air,
such as smoke, vehicle exhaust, industrial fumes, exposure to strong
smells such as perfumes
- In the US alone, about 11 persons die each day fro asthma
- Asthma is seen more commonly in children than
adults
- It is also one of
the top reasons for children missing school
- Most patients can
lead full productive lives with proper precautions & treatment
- Adults are four
times more likely to die of asthma compared to children
Living with Asthma and Preventing Attacks
References :
- Take your
medications regularly as prescribed
by your doctor
- Remember to carry
your medications during travel
- Always keep an
inhaler at hand for emergencies
- Avoid known
triggers such as dust or pollen or even certain foods
- Quit
smoking as it can further damage the lungs
- If you are
allergic to animal fur, restrict the entry of pets to your room or avoid
keeping pets
- Keep your house
dust free by regular cleaning and wiping of dust particles on surfaces,
change or clean air filters regularly, keep bedding clean and dust free
and avoid smoking indoors
- Exercise
regularly and maintain a healthy weight as obesity increases the
risk of asthma
- If you suffer
from exercise-induced asthma, take
proper precautions before strenuous activities in consultation with your
doctor
‘Asthma is a chronic condition of the airways that can cause potentially fatal breathing difficulties. There is no cure for asthma but the symptoms can be easily managed to help patients lead normal productive lives. So on this World Asthma Awareness day, let’s come together to raise awareness about asthma.’
Source: Medindia