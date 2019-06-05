‘STOP’ for Asthma – World Asthma Day

World Asthma Awareness day is observed on the first Tuesday of May annually across the world.

Asthma is a chronic disease of the airways, which cannot be cured but symptoms can be controlled with medications

History & Aims of World Asthma Day

World Asthma Awareness day is observed every year on the first Tuesday of May across the globe to educate the general public and create awareness about asthma and to support asthma patients and their families to cope better with the condition.World Asthma Day was initiated in 1998 during the first World Asthma Meeting (WAM) in Barcelona, Spain. More than 35 countries across the world participated. Over the last few decades, the event has grown in size and has come to be regarded as the world's foremost event dedicated to raising asthma awareness.