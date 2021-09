World First Aid Day 2021 – “First Aid and Road Safety”

Advertisement

Importance of First Aid

World First Aid Day: The Objectives

The first aim of World First Aid Day is to render necessary actions to save the life of injured or diseased people.

The second aim is to handle the condition of an injured person by giving first aid and try to avoid infection.

The third aim is to take the injured person immediately to the hospital before any mishappening.

Event Organization

Basic First-aid Kit Must Haves

Different sizes and shapes of plasters

Small, medium, and large sterile gauze dressings

At least 2 sterile eye dressings

Triangular bandages

Crepe rolled bandages

Safety pins

Disposable sterile gloves

Tweezers

Scissors

Alcohol-free cleansing wipes

Sticky tape

Thermometer (preferably digital)

Skin rash creams, such as hydrocortisone or calendula

Cream or spray to relieve insect bites and stings

Antiseptic cream

Painkillers such as paracetamol, or ibuprofen

Antihistamine cream or tablets

Distilled water for cleaning wounds

Eyewash and eye bath

Basic first aid manual or instruction booklet (if required)

Regular medicines (if needed with due expiry date)

RED Talk for WFAD

Furnish Yourself to Save lives

