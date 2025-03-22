Why Nuts and Dry Fruits Are Your Summer Superfoods

This summer, swap sugar-packed snacks for nuts and dry fruits! They fuel your body, keep you cool, and fight fatigue naturally.

Highlights: Nuts and dry fruits prevent dehydration, heat exhaustion, and fatigue, making them essential for summer nutrition

Almonds, walnuts, figs, and dates provide vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants that protect against sun damage and maintain energy levels

Soaking nuts like almonds enhances hydration and digestion, helping your body stay cool and healthy in extreme heat

Did you know?

Soaked almonds switch from ‘warming’ to ‘cooling’ in Ayurvedic principles, making them a perfect summer snack! #summersuperfoods #stayhydrated #healthyeating #dryfruitsbenefits #nutsforhealth #coolwithnuts #ayurvedatips #medindia’

Why Nuts and Dry Fruits are Important During Summer?

Health Benefits of Dry Fruits

Supports Hydration and Digestion

Increasing Vitality and Improving Stamina

Anti-Inflammatory and Antioxidant-Rich

Ways to Include Nuts and Dry Fruits in Your Diet

Nutrition in the Morning:

Add to Refreshing Salads:

Smoothie Enhancers:

Healthy Snacks:

Cooling Desserts:

Concern over rising global temperatures is growing as summer 2025 draws near. The last year has been the hottest on record, and temperatures are predicted to keep climbing, according to the World Meteorological Organization (1). Addressing the issues of excessive heat requires a focus on energy levels, hydration, and general well-being as the heat increases.Given the prevalence of exhaustion, dehydration, and low energy during the summer, it is critical to provide the body with the proper nutrition. Nuts and dried fruits are frequently disregarded, despite the fact that they promote hydration and offer long-lasting energy, while fresh fruits and refreshing drinks are popular options. In addition to providing nourishment, these natural superfoods, which are abundant in key vitamins, minerals, and healthy fats (2), also help control body temperature, avoid heat fatigue, and keep you feeling refreshed all day.Nuts and dried fruits are not only high in energy but also a good source of vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, and good fats. Almonds are a great source of vitamin E and magnesium (3), which have been shown to keep the skin nourished and shield it from the sun's damaging rays. Rich in omega-3 fatty acids, walnuts help improve brain function and guard against oxidative damage (4) caused by prolonged exposure to heat. Similarly, dry fruits like figs and apricots are great providers of iron and potassium (5), which are necessary for oxygen transport and muscular function during the hotter summer months when weariness and dehydration are prevalent problems.Contrary to popular belief, several dry fruits and nuts offer cooling properties when eaten properly. Traditional Chinese medicine and Ayurveda classify foods based on their capacity to raise or lower body temperature. Soaking almonds overnight transforms them into a nut that cools the body rather than heats it, which makes it perfect for summertime. Plums and dried mulberries are other soothing foods that help the body detox and handle extreme heat.The two biggest problems people have in the summer are often dehydration and slow digestion. Almost 75% of adults suffer from chronic dehydration (6). Almonds, walnuts, and raisins are easier to digest and absorb nutrients when soaked. Dates and figs also help with digestion by serving as natural laxatives and avoiding constipation, which is made worse by the heat. The sugars in these dry fruits support an active lifestyle while also improving digestion. Additionally, people can more easily avoid feeling exhausted in the middle of the day when they practice moderate fistful.Maintaining your energy levels throughout the day can be taxing, particularly during the summer when the heat can swiftly sap your vitality. Nuts and dried fruits make a great pre-workout snack and help rapidly replenish energy (7). Because of the blend's protein, complex carbs, and healthy fats, blood sugar levels are improved. Additionally, the combination lessens the likelihood of experiencing blood sugar falls and surges.It has long been known that a complex combination of nuts and dry fruits can increase endurance and make it at least bearable for busy people or athletes. Dates and their sugars offer a remarkable quantity of immediate energy because of their high fiber content and ability to support healthy digestion (8).Due to oxidative stress and inflammation, driving or strolling in the sun without the right protection can cause a variety of skin issues. The body's capacity to lower inflammation and promote muscle repair can be enhanced by the polyphenols and flavonoids found in nuts and dry fruits. An excellent example would be walnuts, which contain ellagic acid, a potent anti-free radical, as well as vitamin E and almonds, which protect skin cells from the damaging effects of UV radiation. Including these superfoods in your everyday diet can help people stay healthy in extremely hot or cold weather.Here are a few real-world applications:Eat a handful of soaked almonds and walnuts, which are often very hydrating and provide you with energy all day.To give a delicious and healthful flavor to summer salads, try adding dried apricots, figs, or raisins.To make nutrient-dense, revitalizing drinks, blend dried fruits and nuts into smoothies.To assist sustain consistent energy levels throughout the day, try creating a trail mix by mixing nuts and dry fruits.Use dates and figs to sweeten homemade summer desserts without using additional sugar.To sum up, in a summer diet, nuts and dried fruits have uses beyond just being nutritious. The body can tolerate heat thanks to their cooling, moisturizing, and energizing qualities. People will stay active, healthy, and resilient against the merciless summer heat if these items are thoughtfully and strategically incorporated into their daily meals.Source-Medindia