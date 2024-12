From boosting immunity to beating winter blues, peanuts are the ultimate winter must-have. Keep them handy!

Highlights: Peanuts are poor man’s almond, a staple winter snack in India for ages

They are rich in heart-healthy fats that keep us warm during winter

Peanuts are full of nutrients, they should be consumed in moderation to prevent excessive calories

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

Peanuts as functional food: a review



Go to source Trusted Source

Nutritional Value of Peanuts

Did You Know?

Feeling Winter Blues? Peanuts contain tryptophan, which helps produce serotonin, boosting your mood and keeping winter lethargy away! #mentalhealth #peanutpower #medindia’

Peanuts contain tryptophan, which helps produce serotonin, boosting your mood and keeping winter lethargy away! #mentalhealth #peanutpower #medindia’

Benefits of Eating Peanuts During Winter Seasons

Body Warmth

Energy Source

Advertisement

Supports Immune System

Skin Health

Advertisement

Bone Health

Beats Winter Blues

Regulates Blood Sugar

Peanuts as functional food: a review - (https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC4711439/)

Peanuts, also known as “poor man’s almonds,” have been a staple winter snack in India for ages. They are a tasty treat and a nutritional powerhouse. In winter, it is important to be warm and healthy, and peanuts are perfect for this ().Peanuts are rich inwith 50% monounsaturated fatty acids . These fats lower bad LDL cholesterol while maintaining good HDL cholesterol making peanuts an excellent choice for heart health due to their low trans fats.Peanuts contain morethan most nuts and legumes with all 20 amino acids, especially arginine. Additionally, they are a good source ofmostly insoluble with low glycemic index and glycemic load.It is rich inand supports energy production, cell maintenance and cognitive health. High inlike copper, manganese can reduce inflammation and lower metabolic risk.Peanuts containlike resveratrol, flavonoids and antioxidants that support heart health, longevity and disease prevention.During winter, cold winds and low temperatures make it essential to consume food that provides warmth and energy. Monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fats present in peanuts help in generating body heat. Filled with healthy fats, peanuts serve as a dense energy source, keeping the body warm during cold weather.Fatigue and lack of energy are common in the winter season due to shorter days and less sunlight. Peanuts are high in protein and healthy fats which provide a steady source of energy that helps in staying active throughout the day. The protein in peanuts makes it an ideal snack to deal with winter sluggishness and maintain stamina. Cold and flu are common in winter. Peanuts are rich in vitamin E and act as antioxidants that strengthen the immune system and protect the body against seasonal illnesses.Cold weather causes dry and flaky skin. Peanuts are major sources of biotin which is a major vitamin for the skin. Regular consumption of peanuts helps to nourish the skin keeping it hydrated and radiant even during harsh winter.Peanut contains minerals such as magnesium , phosphorous and zinc that can support bones to be strong and resilient. These minerals are important during winter when physical activity is limited.Shorter days and cold temperatures lead to winter blues. Peanuts contain tryptophan, an amino acid essential in serotonin production. Serotonin production helps in mood enhancement and fights a lethargic state.Peanuts have a low glycemic index and release sugar slowly into the bloodstream. It can help stabilize blood sugar levels , making them a safe and beneficial snack for diabetes and for balanced energy throughout the day.A great way to enjoy peanuts is as an instant snack of roasted or salted peanuts or enjoy peanut butter as a topping on some toast or mix it into a smoothie for extra flavor and nutrition.Peanuts also serve to add a crunchy texture as well as an incredible flavor to salads or even to stir-fry dishes. Whileand an overall balanced diet.Source-Medindia