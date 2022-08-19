About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Walking Patterns of Japanese Children are Different from Those in Other Countries

Dr. Trupti Shirole
Written by Dr. Trupti Shirole
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on August 19, 2022 at 4:21 PM
Font : A-A+

Walking Patterns of Japanese Children are Different from Those in Other Countries

Highlights:

  • Japanese children have similar gait patterns and gait characteristics as children in other affluent nations, but their levels of development vary.
  • Differences in lifestyle, build and cultural factors might be the reason for these developmental differences in the walking pattern.
  • The findings could help determine the effectiveness of orthopedic treatment and rehabilitation for gait disorders.
    • New research suggests how the development of walking patterns in Japanese children differs from that of children in other countries.

    Most daily actions rely on the complicated, unconscious motor pattern known as gait. It is a series of knee, foot, and hip motions. Walking patterns are crucial for assessing the quality of life and health status from a medical standpoint. Researchers are trying to understand the forces that go into gait for better treatment of movement problems in people. However, data on age-related gait characteristics in children are scarce in Japan.

Simply Looking at the Way You Walk may Help Predict Cognitive Decline
Simply Looking at the Way You Walk may Help Predict Cognitive Decline
Gait disorders and slowed walking speeds may be useful indicators of future cognitive decline, reveals a new study.
Advertisement


The normative gait pattern of Japanese children was established by a team of researchers that included Tadashi Ito and Hideshi Sugiura from Nagoya University's Department of Integrated Health Sciences, as well as Koji Noritake and Nobuhiko Ochi from the Aichi Prefectural Mikawa Aoitori Medical and Rehabilitation Center for Developmental Disabilities. Using a 3D gait analysis system, they investigated age-related variations in lower limb motions made while walking. The team discovered that the observed gait of Japanese elementary school students varied depending on their age and reported their findings in Scientific Reports. Although typical Japanese children between the ages of 6 and 12 have similar gait patterns and gait characteristics to children in other affluent nations, their levels of development vary.

Dr Ito and his associates discovered four significant disparities between age groups. In the 11-12 age group, compared to the 6-8 age group, there was an increase in cadence or the number of steps taken in one minute. Second, children between the ages of 11 and 12 had shorter steps and strides than kids between the ages of 9 and 10. Third, throughout the gait developmental cycle, children aged 11 to 12 showed fewer knee range of motion. Fourth, a higher plantarflexion moment- the action made when your toes point outward at the outset of walking- was seen in older children.
Mapping Neurons to Improve the Treatment of Parkinson
Mapping Neurons to Improve the Treatment of Parkinson's Disease
Because billions of neurons are packed into our brain, the neuronal circuits that are responsible for controlling our behaviors are by necessity highly intermingled.
Advertisement

"We believe that differences in lifestyle, build and cultural factors all affect Japanese children's gait. This is not likely to affect the health of Japanese children. But it does indicate characteristics different from those of children in other countries. These results provide an important tool for assessing normal and pathological gait and can determine the effectiveness of orthopedic treatment and rehabilitation for gait disorders," said Dr Ito.

Source: Medindia
Protein Levels in Spinal Fluid can Contribute Parkinson
Protein Levels in Spinal Fluid can Contribute Parkinson's Disease
Alpha-synuclein protein levels were found to be lower in cerebrospinal fluid collected in Parkinson's disease patients suffering from postural instability and gait difficulty.

Citations   close

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Dr. Trupti Shirole. (2022, August 19). Walking Patterns of Japanese Children are Different from Those in Other Countries. Medindia. Retrieved on Aug 19, 2022 from https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/walking-patterns-of-japanese-children-are-different-from-those-in-other-countries-208325-1.htm.

  • MLA

    Dr. Trupti Shirole. " Walking Patterns of Japanese Children are Different from Those in Other Countries". Medindia. Aug 19, 2022. <https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/walking-patterns-of-japanese-children-are-different-from-those-in-other-countries-208325-1.htm>.

  • Chicago

    Dr. Trupti Shirole. " Walking Patterns of Japanese Children are Different from Those in Other Countries". Medindia. https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/walking-patterns-of-japanese-children-are-different-from-those-in-other-countries-208325-1.htm. (accessed Aug 19, 2022).

  • Harvard

    Dr. Trupti Shirole. 2021. Walking Patterns of Japanese Children are Different from Those in Other Countries. Medindia, viewed Aug 19, 2022, https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/walking-patterns-of-japanese-children-are-different-from-those-in-other-countries-208325-1.htm.

Advertisement

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
What's New on Medindia
Test Your Knowledge on Liver Transplantation
Test Your Knowledge on Liver Transplantation
Organ Donation Week 2022 - 'Take the Pledge to Save Lives'
Organ Donation Week 2022 - 'Take the Pledge to Save Lives'
Test your Knowledge on Heart Transplantation
Test your Knowledge on Heart Transplantation
View all
Recommended Reading
Body Types and Befitting WorkoutsBody Types and Befitting Workouts
Surprising Health Benefits of Post-meal WalkingSurprising Health Benefits of Post-meal Walking
Walking As An ExerciseWalking As An Exercise
Walking for Fitness and Weight LossWalking for Fitness and Weight Loss
Who Else Wants to Know How Walking Helps Heart and Brain?Who Else Wants to Know How Walking Helps Heart and Brain?
News Archive
Date
Category
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Height and Weight-Kids Body Types and Befitting Workouts Walking for Fitness and Weight Loss Walking As An Exercise Who Else Wants to Know How Walking Helps Heart and Brain? Surprising Health Benefits of Post-meal Walking 

Most Popular on Medindia

Sanatogen Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam) Find a Hospital Vent Forte (Theophylline) Indian Medical Journals Color Blindness Calculator Drug - Food Interactions Noscaphene (Noscapine) Iron Intake Calculator Find a Doctor
This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close