medindia
Vitamin E can Prevent Muscle Damage After Heart Attack

Vitamin E can Prevent Muscle Damage After Heart Attack

by Hannah Joy on  September 17, 2019 at 12:14 PM Health Watch
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Highlights:
  • Heart attack is a leading cause of death worldwide
  • Currently, there is no drug available that can reduce the cardiac damage
  • Vitamin E helps prevent muscle damage in heart attack patients
Vitamin E plays a key role in preventing muscle damage in heart attack patients. Vitamin E is an effective, low-cost treatment, which can improve the cardiovascular health of the patients.
Vitamin E can Prevent Muscle Damage After Heart Attack

Heart attack is a leading cause of death worldwide and new treatment strategies are highly sought-after. Unfortunately lasting damage to the heart muscle is not uncommon following such an event.

Show Full Article


Published in Redox Biology, the pre-clinical study sheds new light on the potential of the acute therapy with Ģ\-TOH (vitamin E) in patients presenting with heart attack, and may ultimately offer an effective low-cost treatment.

"One of the most effective anti-oxidant and anti-inflammatory agents is vitamin E and its derivatives," said Professor Karlheinz Peter, the Baker Institute's Deputy Director, Basic and Translational Science and lead author of the study.

"Our treatment regime reflects clinical conditions, where patients could receive their first application of vitamin E in the ambulance or upon their arrival in the emergency department, before reopening and stenting the blocked vessel and the following days in hospital before discharge."

"Our next step is to test an already approved formulation of Vitamin E in patients admitted with a heart attack," said Professor Peter.

"We plan to prove that heart function is preserved using sensitive magnetic resonance imaging. Thereby, we hope to establish an inexpensive and effective therapy for patients with heart attack."

Nutritional scientist and vitamin specialist from Jena University in Germany, Dr Maria Wallert said interestingly, Vitamin E has been trialed unsuccessfully for preventing heart attacks but has not been investigated for actually treating heart attacks.

"As there is currently no drug available that can reduce the cardiac damage caused by an overshooting inflammation after reopening of a blocked coronary artery, the potential impact of our finding on cardiovascular health would be significant," said Dr Wallert.

The doses of vitamin E given in our study is approved to be safe by the European Commission Scientific Committee on Food.

We hereby provide an experimental design which potentially can be translated to human trials without concern surrounding the safety of vitamin E applications.



Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Find a Hospital

Find a Hospital

Iron Intake Calculator

Iron Intake Calculator

Hearing Loss Calculator

Hearing Loss Calculator

Recommended Reading

Top 10 Health Benefits of Vitamin E for Skin, Hair and Eye

Start eating Vitamin E rich foods such as nuts and oilseeds, whole grains and green leafy vegetables and you can bid goodbye to most of your hair, eye and skin problems.

Vitamin E

Vitamin E is a fat soluble vitamin with antioxidant properties. Naturally found in some foods and also as a dietary supplement, Vitamin E deficiency is rare condition.

Antioxidant Vitamin E May Prevent Acute Kidney Injury in Hospitalized Patients

Vitamin E may decrease the risk of acute kidney injury which may have developed due to deficiency of antioxidants in the body.

Vitamin E Cuts Pneumonia Risk in Some Older Men Depending on Their Lifestyle

In older men who exercised and had least exposure to smoking intake of vitamin E supplements decreased pneumonia risk.

Anti-Ageing and Benefits of Red Wine

Ageing process has always been an enigma. Recent research indicates that red wine could delay the process.

Calcium and Vitamin Supplements

Calcium and vitamin supplements are taken to provide the body with the ''required'' nutrients. Calcium is a mineral found in many foods. Vitamins are very important nutrients for the body.

Vitamin B-12

Vitamin B-12 is also known as cobalamine or cyanocobalamine, owing to the presence of the metal, cobalt. Cyanocobalamine is used in most supplements because it is readily converted to active forms of vitamin B-12 in the body.

Vitamin B6

Vitamins play an equally important part in the synthesis of neurotransmitters. Neurotransmitters in the brain also help maintain good mood while keeping one''s mental faculties sharp

Vitamin B9

Vital info about vitamin B9, its molecular structure, dietary sources, beneficial aspects, symptoms of deficiency and toxicity, supplementation tips and related research news are discussed in detail

Vitamin C / Ascorbic acid

Vital info about vitamin C, its molecular structure, dietary sources, beneficial aspects, symptoms of deficiency and toxicity, supplementation tips and related research news are discussed in detail

Vitamin Supplements

Easy to understand info & tips with diagrams about vitamin supplements like vitamin C, B6, B9 & B12. Latest research news on each vitamin's benefits and drawbacks for better consumer understanding.

Vitamin-F

Essential fatty acids - omega 3 and omega 6 are sometimes referred to as Vitamin F. The body is not capable of manufacturing essential fatty acids and so they have to be derived only from food.

More News on:

Calcium and Vitamin SupplementsVitamin SupplementsVitamin C / Ascorbic acidVitamin B6Vitamin B9Vitamin B-12Vitamin-FAnti-ageing and Benefits of Red WineHeartHealthy Heart

What's New on Medindia

Bone Marrow Transplantation

Home Remedies for Kidney Stones

Brain Tumor
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive