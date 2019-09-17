Vitamin E can Prevent Muscle Damage After Heart Attack

‘Vitamin E is a low-cost therapy, which is effective in preventing muscle damage in heart attack patients.’

Published inthe pre-clinical study sheds new light on the potential of the acute therapy with Ģ\-TOH (vitamin E) in patients presenting with heart attack, and may ultimately offer an effective low-cost treatment."One of the most effective anti-oxidant and anti-inflammatory agents is vitamin E and its derivatives," said Professor Karlheinz Peter, the Baker Institute's Deputy Director, Basic and Translational Science and lead author of the study.said Professor Peter.Nutritional scientist and vitamin specialist from Jena University in Germany, Dr Maria Wallert said interestingly, Vitamin E has been trialed unsuccessfully for preventing heart attacks but has not been investigated for actually treating heart attacks.said Dr Wallert.The doses of vitamin E given in our study is approved to be safe by the European Commission Scientific Committee on Food.We hereby provide an experimental design which potentially can be translated to human trials without concern surrounding the safety of vitamin E applications.Source: Eurekalert