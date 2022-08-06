About Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Traditional Indian Medicine can Treat Type 2 Diabetes

Hannah Joy
Written by Hannah Joy
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on June 8, 2022 at 4:43 PM
Font : A-A+

Highlights:
  • Ayurvedic medicines help control blood sugar levels in type 2 diabetes patients
  • Traditional medicines can also effect one's body weight, blood pressure and cholesterol
  • Many Ayurvedic practitioners prescribe and many people consume the traditional medicines

Traditional Indian Medicine can Treat Type 2 Diabetes

Several traditional medicines that are commonly used in South Asia, were found to be effective in treating type 2 diabetes, reveals a new study, led by experts at the University of Nottingham.

Traditional Indian Medicine

Ayurveda is a traditional medical system that has been used for thousands of years in many South Asian countries such as India and Nepal. Some of the herbs included are also used in other parts of the world including Iran, China, and Mexico - to name a few.

Stay Young and Healthy Forever with Natural Healing - Ayurveda Expert Speaks
Stay Young and Healthy Forever with Natural Healing - Ayurveda Expert Speaks
Wellness programs involving Ayurvedic therapies, Yoga, meditation, a healthy diet and a soothing atmosphere can help you bounce back to pulsating health, says Dr. Sridevi Rajeev, an Ayurveda expert.
Advertisement


A multi-pronged and individualized approach is used to manage health conditions such as lifestyle modification (including diet), Ayurvedic detoxifying and purifying therapies (e.g. Panchakarma), and Ayurvedic medicines (containing plant, animal, or mineral-origin ingredients - single or in combination).

In this new study, published in Frontiers in Pharmacology, experts conducted an in-depth review to show that these medicines are effective in blood sugar control in people with type 2 diabetes. Other beneficial effects, such as on body weight, blood pressure, cholesterol, and other diabetes-related parameters were also shown. It is the first comprehensive systematic review on any traditional medicine (including Ayurveda), which included a wide range of Ayurvedic medicines.
Amla Can Treat Diabetes Naturally: Here
Amla Can Treat Diabetes Naturally: Here's How
Is Amla good for diabetes? Yes, eating amla (Indian gooseberry) every day can control your blood sugar levels and promote healthy weight loss. So, make sure to add amla into your daily diet to treat diabetes.
Advertisement

The research was led by Dr Kaushik Chattopadhyay, Associate Professor in Evidence Based Healthcare in the School of Medicine and the Nottingham Centre for Evidence Based Healthcare (A JBI Centre of Excellence) at the University. The team members have expertise in Ayurveda, diabetes, and this type of research, and are based in top institutes in the UK, India, and Nepal.

Type 2 diabetes is a complex disorder that has major health, social, and economic consequences. Type 2 diabetes is one of the main diseases for which patients consult Ayurvedic practitioners and use Ayurvedic medicines, often continuously from the point of diagnosis.

Ayurvedic medicine is commonly used by patients as it fits with their health beliefs and culture. Its acceptability, satisfaction, and perceived relief are usually high, especially among rural, poor, older, and indigenous/minority populations. Many patients with type 2 diabetes prefer not to use Western medicines due to the associated side effects, cost, and mode of administration (e.g., injections).

Previous systematic reviews have shown the potential for managing type 2 diabetes with these medicines, however many need updating and none have provided a comprehensive summary of all the medicines evaluated for managing the condition.

As part of this review, the team searched a range of sources, including 18 electronic databases. Two hundred and nineteen articles were included in the review, which represented 199 randomized controlled trials (21,191 participants) and 98 Ayurvedic medicines.

Many Ayurvedic practitioners may view the inclusion of herb extracts and proprietary Ayurvedic medicines in this review as a deviation from the classical style of management. However, in reality, many Ayurvedic practitioners prescribe, and many people consume these types of medicines.

Dr Chattopadhyay said: "This is the first time a thorough review has taken place looking at all these medicines on a much larger scale. The current evidence suggests the benefits of a range of Ayurvedic medicines in improving glycemic control in type 2 diabetes patients. Given the limitations of the available evidence and to strengthen the evidence base, high-quality randomized controlled trials should be conducted and reported.

"As part of the funded project, we have developed a clinical guideline for managing type 2 diabetes by Ayurvedic practitioners based on this evidence and will be evaluating it."



Source: Eurekalert

Citations   close

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Hannah Joy. (2022, June 08). Traditional Indian Medicine can Treat Type 2 Diabetes. Medindia. Retrieved on Jun 08, 2022 from https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/traditional-indian-medicine-can-treat-type-2-diabetes-207494-1.htm.

  • MLA

    Hannah Joy. "Traditional Indian Medicine can Treat Type 2 Diabetes". Medindia. Jun 08, 2022. <https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/traditional-indian-medicine-can-treat-type-2-diabetes-207494-1.htm>.

  • Chicago

    Hannah Joy. "Traditional Indian Medicine can Treat Type 2 Diabetes". Medindia. https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/traditional-indian-medicine-can-treat-type-2-diabetes-207494-1.htm. (accessed Jun 08, 2022).

  • Harvard

    Hannah Joy. 2021. Traditional Indian Medicine can Treat Type 2 Diabetes. Medindia, viewed Jun 08, 2022, https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/traditional-indian-medicine-can-treat-type-2-diabetes-207494-1.htm.

Advertisement

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
What's New on Medindia
World Brain Tumor Day 2022: It Should Not Be Neglected
World Brain Tumor Day 2022: It Should Not Be Neglected
Test Your Knowledge on Monkeypox
Test Your Knowledge on Monkeypox
World Food Safety Day 2022 -
World Food Safety Day 2022 - "Safer Food, Better Health"
View all
Recommended Reading
DiabetesDiabetes
Diabetes - EssentialsDiabetes - Essentials
Diabetes - Self-Monitoring of Blood Glucose (SMBG)Diabetes - Self-Monitoring of Blood Glucose (SMBG)
Diabetes and ExerciseDiabetes and Exercise
Diabetic DietDiabetic Diet
Diabetic RetinopathyDiabetic Retinopathy
Drug ToxicityDrug Toxicity
Insulin Delivery DevicesInsulin Delivery Devices
Otitis MediaOtitis Media
News Archive
Date
Category
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Diabetic Retinopathy Drug Toxicity Diabetes Diabetic Diet Otitis Media Diabetes - Essentials Diabetes - Self-Monitoring of Blood Glucose (SMBG) Insulin Delivery Devices Diabetes and Exercise Stress Relief Through Alternative Medicine 

Most Popular on Medindia

Drug Side Effects Calculator Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator Drug - Food Interactions Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine) Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam) Sanatogen Blood - Sugar Chart Blood Donation - Recipients Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants Iron Intake Calculator

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close