About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Vegan Diets Benefit Overweight and Diabetes Adults: Here's How

Hannah Joy
Written by Hannah Joy
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on May 6, 2022 at 4:09 PM
Font : A-A+

Highlights:
  • Vegan diet can benefit adults with overweight or type 2 diabetes
  • Consuming vegan diet for a period of 12 weeks can help you lose weight and lower blood sugar levels
  • Vegan diets are rich in vegetables, fruits, nuts, legumes and seeds, with no animal-derived foods

Vegan Diets Benefit Overweight and Diabetes Adults: Here's How

Overweight adults and those with type 2 diabetes can lose weight and lower their blood sugar levels by consuming vegan diets for 12 weeks.

The study was a meta-analysis of 11 randomized trials involving almost 800 participants (aged 18 or older), being presented at this year's European Congress on Obesity (ECO) in Maastricht, Netherlands.

Vegan Diet can Ease Arthritis Pain: Study
Vegan Diet can Ease Arthritis Pain: Study
 Rheumatoid arthritis patients who consume a low-fat vegan diet experience reduced joint pain.
Advertisement


The study is by Anne-Ditte Termannsen and colleagues from the Steno Diabetes Center Copenhagen, Denmark.

However, vegan diets that are rich in fruits, vegetables, nuts, legumes and seeds, with no all animal-derived foods, did not affect blood pressure or triglycerides (a type of fat in the blood) compared to other diets.
Vegan Diet Improves Pancreatic Function in Overweight People
Vegan Diet Improves Pancreatic Function in Overweight People
 Vegan diet improves beta-cell function in pancreas and insulin sensitivity in people who are overweight finds a new study.
Advertisement

Link Between Obesity, Diabetes and Vegan Diet

For this study, the researchers conducted a systematic review and meta-analysis of all relevant English language randomized trials, published up to March 2022, comparing the effect of vegan diets to other types of diets on cardiometabolic risk factors - body weight, body mass index [BMI], blood sugar levels, systolic and diastolic blood pressure, total cholesterol, low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (so-called 'bad cholesterol'), high-density lipoprotein cholesterol, and triglycerides.

Vegan diets were compared with either passive control groups (participants continuing a normal diet with no dietary changes) or active control groups (participants following other dietary interventions such as Mediterranean diets, different diabetes diets, or portion-controlled diets).

Data were analyzed for 11 studies involving 796 individuals (average age ranging from 48 to 61 years) with overweight (BMI of 25 kg/m2 or over) or type 2 diabetes. The trials lasted for at least 12 weeks (average duration 19 weeks) and considered weight loss of at least 5 kg (11lbs) clinically meaningful.

Analyses found that compared with control diets,

vegan diets significantly reduced body weight (effect average -4.1 kg) and BMI (-1.38 kg/m2).

But the effects on blood sugar level (-0.18 %-points), total cholesterol (-0.30 mmol/L) and low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (-0.24 mmol/L) were rather small.

Further analyses found even greater reductions in body weight and BMI when vegan diets were compared with continuing a normal diet without dietary changes (-7.4 kg and -2.78 kg/m2 respectively), than compared with other intervention diets (-2.7 kg and -0.87 kg/m2).

"This rigorous assessment of the best available evidence to date indicates with reasonable certainty that adhering to a vegan diet for at least 12 weeks may result in clinically meaningful weight loss and improve blood sugar levels, and therefore can be used in the management of overweight and type 2 diabetes", says Termannsen.

"

Vegan diets likely lead to weight loss because they are associated with a reduced-calorie intake due to a lower content of fat and higher content of dietary fiber.

However, more evidence is needed regarding other cardiometabolic outcomes."

The researchers note several caveats to their findings, including the small sample sizes of the majority of the studies, and that the vegan diets varied substantially by carbohydrate, protein and fat content, and none of the studies prescribed a control diet that exactly matched the intervention diet in all other aspects except veganism. Therefore, the effects of vegan interventions on cardiometabolic health may partly be caused by differences in macronutrient composition and energy intake between the groups.



Source: Eurekalert
Comparison of Vegan Diet and Conventional Diabetic Diet on Glycemic Control of Type 2 Diabetics
Comparison of Vegan Diet and Conventional Diabetic Diet on Glycemic Control of Type 2 Diabetics
 A recent clinical trial shows that low-fat vegan diet is superior to a conventional diet in glycemic and lipid control of diabetic patients.

Citations   close

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Hannah Joy. (2022, May 06). Vegan Diets Benefit Overweight and Diabetes Adults: Here's How . Medindia. Retrieved on May 06, 2022 from https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/vegan-diets-benefit-overweight-and-diabetes-adults-heres-how-206947-1.htm.

  • MLA

    Hannah Joy. "Vegan Diets Benefit Overweight and Diabetes Adults: Here's How ". Medindia. May 06, 2022. <https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/vegan-diets-benefit-overweight-and-diabetes-adults-heres-how-206947-1.htm>.

  • Chicago

    Hannah Joy. "Vegan Diets Benefit Overweight and Diabetes Adults: Here's How ". Medindia. https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/vegan-diets-benefit-overweight-and-diabetes-adults-heres-how-206947-1.htm. (accessed May 06, 2022).

  • Harvard

    Hannah Joy. 2021. Vegan Diets Benefit Overweight and Diabetes Adults: Here's How . Medindia, viewed May 06, 2022, https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/vegan-diets-benefit-overweight-and-diabetes-adults-heres-how-206947-1.htm.

Advertisement

Does Veganism Benefit the Environment?
Does Veganism Benefit the Environment?
 Lower consumption of animal-based products such as meat, dairy and eggs and adopting a vegan lifestyle can help in reducing carbon footprint.
Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
What's New on Medindia
World Hand Hygiene Day 2022:
World Hand Hygiene Day 2022: "Unite For Safety - Clean Your Hands"
Media Violence and its Effect on a Child's Mental Health
Media Violence and its Effect on a Child's Mental Health
Did the Origin of Life on Earth Come from Outer Space?
Did the Origin of Life on Earth Come from Outer Space?
View all
Recommended Reading
DiabetesDiabetes
Diabetes - EssentialsDiabetes - Essentials
Diabetes - Self-Monitoring of Blood Glucose (SMBG)Diabetes - Self-Monitoring of Blood Glucose (SMBG)
Diabetes and ExerciseDiabetes and Exercise
Diabetic DietDiabetic Diet
Diabetic RetinopathyDiabetic Retinopathy
Ideal Body WeightIdeal Body Weight
Insulin Delivery DevicesInsulin Delivery Devices
Stress and the Gender DivideStress and the Gender Divide
News Archive
Date
Category
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Diabetic Retinopathy Diabetes Diabetic Diet Diabetes - Essentials Diabetes - Self-Monitoring of Blood Glucose (SMBG) Insulin Delivery Devices Diabetes and Exercise Ideal Body Weight Stress Relief Through Alternative Medicine Stress and the Gender Divide 

Most Popular on Medindia

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam) Selfie Addiction Calculator Blood Pressure Calculator The Essence of Yoga Iron Intake Calculator Post-Nasal Drip Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants Sanatogen Blood - Sugar Chart Find a Hospital

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close