Top 5 Root Vegetables to Supercharge Your Health

Healthiest Root Veggies to Incorporate Into Your Diet

Onions



Sweet Potatoes

Turnips

Ginger

Beetroot

Root vegetables have long been regarded as a tasty component of a nutritious diet. Potatoes, carrots, and onions are among the most well-known examples of root vegetables. However, there are many different sorts, each with its own mix of nutrients and health benefits.Onions are prominent root vegetables that are used as a staple in many cuisines. They are rich in fiber, vitamin C, and antioxidants. Antioxidants are substances that can shield your cells from oxidative damage and help prevent disease. Eating onions may provide numerous health benefits. For example, one study discovered that consuming 3.5 ounces (100 grams) of raw onions per day dramatically decreased blood sugar levels in diabetics (1). Furthermore, further research has found that onions may have strong anticancer qualities, with observational studies correlating a larger intake of this root vegetable to a lower risk of common kinds of cancer (2). Onions complement a wide range of dishes, including salads, soups, scrambled eggs, casseroles, rice or pasta dishes, and many more.Sweet potatoes are vivid and delicious root vegetables that are abundant in nutrients and provide numerous health advantages. They include fiber, vitamin C, manganese, and vitamin A, as well as a variety of antioxidants like beta-carotene, chlorogenic acid, and anthocyanins. A review of three research found that consuming 4 grams of white sweet potato extract per day for 12 weeks improved blood sugar control in diabetics (3). Because of its vitamin A content, some studies suggest that this root vegetable may also increase immunological function, defend against vision loss, and promote skin health (4). Sweet potatoes can be baked, boiled, roasted, or sautéed to serve as a delightful side dish or added to sandwiches, salads, and breakfast bowls.Turnips are a tasty root vegetable that has been farmed for generations. They offer an outstanding nutritional profile, with high levels of vitamin C, fiber, manganese, and potassium. Including vitamin C in your diet might help increase your immunity. One study found that getting enough of this vitamin could help lessen symptoms and shorten the duration of respiratory infections like the common cold (5). Furthermore, studies indicate that eating more cruciferous vegetables, such as turnips, may reduce the incidence of stomach, breast, colorectal, and lung cancer (6). Turnips can be used in almost any dish in place of potatoes. Try preparing turnip fries, coleslaw, stir-fry, or salad.Ginger is a flowering plant from China that is closely linked to other root foods such as turmeric. It's high in antioxidants, including gingerol, a substance linked to numerous health benefits. Ginger was found to reduce nausea and morning sickness in a study of 1,278 pregnant women (7). Other research has shown that ginger extract can help relieve menstruation discomfort and lessen symptoms in persons with osteoarthritis (8). Ginger is an excellent ingredient to tea, soups, smoothies, and stews, and can provide a spicy kick to almost any cuisine.Beets are one of the most nutritious root vegetables available, with each serving containing a healthy amount of fiber, folate, and manganese. They are also strong in nitrates, which are beneficial plant components that can widen blood vessels, potentially decreasing blood pressure and boosting heart health (9). Beets have also been shown in studies to improve exercise performance and increase blood flow to the brain (10). Furthermore, animal studies suggest that beetroot extract may have anticancer characteristics, slowing the growth and spread of cancer cells (11). To reap the nutritional advantages of beets, consider roasting, juicing, pickling, boiling, or steaming this tasty root vegetable.Plenty of nutritious and delicious root vegetables exist, each with its own set of health benefits. Including a serving or two of root vegetables in your daily diet can help reduce oxidative stress and avoid chronic disease. To achieve the greatest effects, combine these delicious root veggies with a variety of other nutrient-dense ingredients to improve your diet and health.Source-Medindia