Tobacco's Toll: Rising Head and Neck Cancers in India

Highlights: Tobacco and related products are primary causes of head and neck cancers in India

Strict regulations on tobacco and alcohol can significantly reduce cancer cases

Public awareness and behavioral change are crucial for effective cancer prevention



‘Increased tobacco and alcohol consumption fuels head and neck cancer rise in India. Bans and public awareness are key to prevention. #cancerprevention #health #medindia’

Advertisement

Causes of Head and Neck Cancers

Advertisement

Ban Tobacco and Alcohol to Reduce the Incidence of Head and Neck Cancers

Advertisement

Cancer Prevalence in India

Prevention of Head and Neck Cancer

Head and neck cancer: Current challenges and future perspectives (Bhat GR, Hyole RG, Li J. Head and neck cancer: Current challenges and future perspectives. Adv Cancer Res. 2021;152:67-102. doi: 10.1016/bs.acr.2021.05.002. Epub 2021 Jun 16. PMID: 34353444.) Tobacco-related carcinogenesis in head and neck cancer (Jethwa AR, Khariwala SS. Tobacco-related carcinogenesis in head and neck cancer. Cancer Metastasis Rev. 2017 Sep;36(3):411-423. doi: 10.1007/s10555-017-9689-6. PMID: 28801840; PMCID: PMC5709040.) Head and neck cancer burden in India: an analysis from published data of 37 population-based cancer registries (Bagal S, Budukh A, Thakur JS, Dora T, Qayyumi B, Khanna D, Fernandes D, Chakravarti P, Singh R, Patil S, Dikshit R, Chaturvedi P. Head and neck cancer burden in India: an analysis from published data of 37 population-based cancer registries. Ecancermedicalscience. 2023 Sep 21;17:1603. doi: 10.3332/ecancer.2023.1603. PMID: 37799939; PMCID: PMC10550331.) Head and neck cancer burden in India: an analysis from published data of 37 population-based cancer registries (Bagal S, Budukh A, Thakur JS, Dora T, Qayyumi B, Khanna D, Fernandes D, Chakravarti P, Singh R, Patil S, Dikshit R, Chaturvedi P. Head and neck cancer burden in India: an analysis from published data of 37 population-based cancer registries. Ecancermedicalscience. 2023 Sep 21;17:1603. doi: 10.3332/ecancer.2023.1603. PMID: 37799939; PMCID: PMC10550331.)

Increased consumption of tobacco and associated products is causing the rise in head and neck cancer in India. Malignancies of the tongue, mouth, and other sections of the pharynx, such as the oropharynx, nasopharynx, hypopharynx, salivary glands, nasal cavity, and larynx (voice box), are all examples of head and neck malignancies (1)."The most common causes of oral cavity malignancies include tobacco and tobacco-related products (2), betel nuts, smoking, and alcohol. Pritam Kataria, Consultant, Medical Oncology, Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital, said that HPV infections might also contribute to it.To reduce head and neck cancers, the expert advocated for "strict regulations on tobacco and tobacco-related products, as well as alcohol consumption.""If tobacco and associated products are banned, the majority of head and neck cancer cases will be reduced in the end. That's a significant challenge, because raising public awareness and modifying behaviour are two of the most challenging components of cancer prevention," Pritam added.Head and neck cancer is the most frequent cancer in India, accounting for 30% of all cancer cases, and the country has a bigger incidence than the US, UK, Australia, Africa, and Brazil combined (3).Cancer cases in India are on the rise. According to GLOBOCAN 2020, there will be 2.1 million additional cancer cases in India by 2040, a 57.5% rise over 2020 (4).To address the issue, Prathmesh Pai, Director and Surgeon at Punyashlok Ahilyadevi Holkar Head and Neck Cancer Institute of India, emphasized the importance of raising public knowledge about the dangers of tobacco, betelnut, and alcohol."Engage the parents and schools to prevent the adoption of these habits by the youth, public campaigns to ban the sale of tobacco, betelnut, and alcohol to the youth, ban production and sale of tobacco, betel nut, and alcohol," said Prathmesh Pai.Source-Medindia