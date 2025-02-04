Think Paper Cups Are Safe? Experts Warn of Microplastic Contamination

Your morning tea may come with an extra ingredient- microplastics! Find out why paper cups aren’t as safe as they seem.

Highlights: Paper cups contain a plastic lining that releases microplastics when exposed to hot beverages

Drinking three cups daily from paper cups can lead to consuming 75,000+ microplastic particles

Microplastics pose serious health risks, including hormonal imbalances, cancer, and neurological issues

The usage of disposable paper cups for hot beverages has grown commonplace, but experts warn that drinking hot tea or coffee from these cups may result in the consumption of dangerous microplastic particles, posing serious health risks.To preserve public health, Buldhana's district administration issued directives last month prohibiting the use of paper cups in government offices, schools, and colleges, among other locations.According to a study conducted by IIT Kharagpur, drinking three cups of tea or coffee every day from paper cups can result in swallowing roughly 75,000 microplastic particles (1). These particles, combined with hazardous compounds such as palladium, chromium, and cadmium, can cause hormonal imbalances, reproductive troubles, cancer, and neurological impairments.Dr. Sanjeev Wavare, assistant health officer for the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), indicated that the problem stems from the materials used to produce disposable cups. Paper cups are lined with polyethylene to prevent leaks, but when exposed to high temperatures, the lining can degrade, releasing microplastics into the beverage. Similarly, when hot drinks are served in plastic or polystyrene cups, they produce hazardous particles."Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in Pune, the use of disposable paper cups has significantly increased, and we should revert to our previous, safer alternatives," said Dr. Sanjeev Wavare.According to the research, the beverage's temperature is crucial in this process. According to research, heated liquids between 85 and 90°C trigger the degradation of plastic linings in as little as 15 minutes, increasing the amount of microplastic discharged.Dr. Sheetal Mahajani, transplant hepatologist and gastroenterologist at Sahyadri Super Speciality Hospital, stated, "The environmental impact of microplastic pollution is significant." Plastics disintegrate slowly in natural environments, resulting in the accumulation of microplastics in both land and aquatic ecosystems. This accumulation affects wildlife habitats and contributes to larger ecological imbalances like ocean pollution.""Microplastics from everyday items such as throwaway cups become part of these environmental cycles, causing extensive consequences on ecosystems and human health. Furthermore, these microplastics can transport hazardous compounds that might cause allergies, cancer, and diabetes in humans," she explained.Source-Medindia