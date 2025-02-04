Switch to Potassium Salt to Lower Blood Pressure

Switching to potassium-enriched salt is a small change with big health benefits—protect your heart and lower your blood pressure!
- High blood pressure, or hypertension, is a major health concern worldwide
- Using potassium-enriched salt is a simple and effective measure to lower blood pressure
- Potassium helps relax blood vessels and reduce blood pressure
Go to source). The World Health Organization (WHO) has recently recommended replacing regular table salt with a lower-sodium, potassium-enriched salt substitute. This simple shift in the diets can help reduce high blood pressure and protect heart health on a global scale.
What Is Potassium-Enriched Salt?Potassium-enriched salt is an alternative to regular table salt. Instead of being made entirely of sodium chloride, like typical salt, it replaces some of the sodium chloride with potassium chloride.
Potassium is a mineral that plays an important role in regulating blood pressure and supporting
Most people today consume too much sodium, which raises blood pressure and puts a strain on the heart and blood vessels. At the same time, many people do not get enough potassium, which helps relax blood vessels and reduce blood pressure.
Why Is This Change So Important?The WHO’s recommendation is based on solid evidence showing that excessive sodium and low potassium intake contribute significantly to high blood pressure.
High blood pressure increases the risk of stroke, heart disease, and premature death. Using potassium-enriched salt is a simple and effective measure to lower blood pressure and protect heart health.
Importantly, potassium-enriched salt tastes just like regular salt. Many people hesitate to cut down on salt because they fear that the food will taste bland. With potassium-enriched salt, this isn’t an issue, making it an easy change to adopt in everyday cooking and food preparation.
Many packaged foods are loaded with sodium, which contributes to high blood pressure, especially when consumed regularly. If manufacturers start using potassium-enriched salt in packaged foods, it could help reduce sodium intake for millions of people worldwide.
Is Potassium-Enriched Salt Safe for All?While potassium-enriched salt is beneficial for most people, it may not be suitable for individuals with certain health conditions, particularly kidney disease.
People with kidney problems should consult their doctor before using potassium-enriched salt, as it could interfere with their treatment. However, for the vast majority of people, switching to potassium-enriched salt is a safe and effective way to manage blood pressure and improve heart health.
How You Can Benefit
- Start using potassium-enriched salt in your cooking and food preparation. It’s easy to find in many grocery stores and can be used just like regular salt.
- Look for packaged foods that use potassium-enriched salt, and encourage others to do the same.
- Share the benefits of potassium-enriched salt with friends and family. The more people who make this switch, the greater the impact on public health.
Reference:
- The George Institute for Global Health and Resolve to Save Lives welcome the WHO's recommendation to replace regular table salt with lower-sodium salt substitutes - (https://www.georgeinstitute.org/media-releases/the-george-institute-for-global-health-and-resolve-to-save-lives-welcome-the-whos)
