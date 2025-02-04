Ajwain, Cloves, Garlic: Natural Remedies for Nasal Congestion

Say goodbye to nasal congestion! Unlock the power of ajwain, cloves, and garlic- nature’s best decongestants.

Highlights: Ajwain, cloves, and garlic release volatile oils that help clear nasal passages and improve airflow

Simple remedies like inhaling fumes, applying infused oils, or using a warm compress can provide quick relief

These natural decongestants also have antimicrobial properties, addressing the root cause of congestion

Did you know?

Ajwain isn't just for digestion! Its strong aroma can unblock your nose in minutes, making it a secret weapon against congestion! Inhale roasted ajwain and garlic, apply garlic oil, or use a warm potli for instant relief.

Ajwain, Cloves, and Garlic: Natural Decongestants

Ajwain (Carom Seeds)

Cloves

Garlic

How to Use Ajwain, Cloves, and Garlic to Clear Nasal Congestion

Inhale the Fumes

Roast ajwain seeds and garlic cloves on a low flame until they release a strong aroma.

Place the roasted mixture into a small cloth pouch.

Hold the pouch close to your nose and inhale deeply.

Apply Ajwain Garlic Oil

Apply a few drops of ajwain garlic oil to your chest or neck.

Alternatively, hold the oil near your nose and inhale the fragrance.

Use as a Hot Compress

Place roasted ajwain seeds and garlic cloves in a cloth pouch (also known as a potli).

Warm the pouch slightly and place it on the child's back, chest, feet, or palms.

Make Garlic Mustard Oil

Heat mustard oil in a pan.

Add crushed garlic, a teaspoon of ajwain, and a pinch of hing (asafoetida).

Allow the mixture to cool to room temperature.

Use the oil to massage the chest, back, and soles of the feet.

Additional Tips for Nasal Congestion Relief

Stay Hydrated: Drinking plenty of water helps thin mucus, making it easier to expel.

Steam Inhalation: Adding a few drops of essential oils like eucalyptus or peppermint to hot water can enhance the decongestant effect.

Humidify Your Space: Using a humidifier can keep nasal passages moist and reduce congestion.

When to Seek Medical Attention for Nasal Congestion

Symptoms persist for more than a week.

You experience severe pain or fever.

Congestion is accompanied by wheezing or difficulty breathing.

