Ajwain, Cloves, Garlic: Natural Remedies for Nasal Congestion

Written by Dr. Trupti Shirole
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on Feb 4 2025 1:35 PM

Say goodbye to nasal congestion! Unlock the power of ajwain, cloves, and garlic- nature’s best decongestants.

Ajwain, Cloves, Garlic: Natural Remedies for Nasal Congestion
Highlights:
  • Ajwain, cloves, and garlic release volatile oils that help clear nasal passages and improve airflow
  • Simple remedies like inhaling fumes, applying infused oils, or using a warm compress can provide quick relief
  • These natural decongestants also have antimicrobial properties, addressing the root cause of congestion
Nasal congestion is one of those pesky symptoms that can make even the simplest tasks unbearable. Whether caused by seasonal allergies, the common cold, or sinus infections, the blocked nasal passages and difficulty breathing can leave you seeking quick relief. Fortunately, nature offers powerful remedies that help clear nasal congestion without over-the-counter medications.
Ajwain (carom seeds), cloves, and garlic are three common kitchen ingredients with potent decongestant properties. By releasing volatile oils into the air, these ingredients provide relief from nasal congestion. Let’s explore how you can harness their power to breathe easy again.


Is Nasal Congestion More Than Physical Obstruction?
Is Nasal Congestion More Than Physical Obstruction?
The annoying feeling of nasal obstruction is related to the temperature and humidity of inhaled air, say scientists from the Monell Center.
Ajwain, Cloves, and Garlic: Natural Decongestants

Ajwain (Carom Seeds)


Ajwain is renowned for its strong aroma and medicinal properties. The seeds contain thymol, a compound known for its antiseptic and anti-inflammatory effects (1 Trusted Source
An Overview on Ajwain (Trachyspermum ammi) Pharmacological Effects; Modern and Traditional

Go to source). Thymol acts as a natural decongestant by stimulating sensory receptors in the nasal passages, enhancing airflow, and easing breathing.

Cloves


Cloves are rich in eugenol, an essential oil with anti-inflammatory, analgesic, and antimicrobial properties. The aromatic oil helps reduce inflammation in the nasal passages, relieving congestion and providing a soothing effect (2 Trusted Source
Antibacterial, Antibiofilm and Anti-Inflammatory Activities of Eugenol Clove Essential Oil against Resistant Helicobacter pylori

Go to source).

Garlic


Garlic is a powerful natural antibiotic, thanks to its active compound, allicin. It has antiviral, antibacterial, and anti-inflammatory properties that can help combat the root causes of nasal congestion, such as infections or allergies (3 Trusted Source
Chemical Constituents and Pharmacological Activities of Garlic (Allium sativum L.): A Review

Go to source).

When combined, these three ingredients release potent volatile oils that can ease congestion, making it easier to breathe.


Suffering from Cold and Cough? Is It COVID-19 or Allergic Rhinitis?
Suffering from Cold and Cough? Is It COVID-19 or Allergic Rhinitis?
Is it COVID-19 or just allergies? Learn how to distinguish between respiratory symptoms in children. Read more about Allergic Rhinitis awareness now!

How to Use Ajwain, Cloves, and Garlic to Clear Nasal Congestion

Inhale the Fumes


Inhaling the fumes of roasted ajwain and garlic can provide immediate relief from nasal congestion.

How to Do It:
  • Roast ajwain seeds and garlic cloves on a low flame until they release a strong aroma.
  • Place the roasted mixture into a small cloth pouch.
  • Hold the pouch close to your nose and inhale deeply.
You can also place the pouch near your bed or a child's sleeping area to help clear nasal passages throughout the night. The aromatic fumes act as a natural decongestant, easing blocked noses and supporting restful sleep.

Apply Ajwain Garlic Oil


Ajwain garlic oil is a natural remedy that can be applied topically or inhaled for relief.

How to Use:
  • Apply a few drops of ajwain garlic oil to your chest or neck.
  • Alternatively, hold the oil near your nose and inhale the fragrance.
This method helps open nasal passages while also providing a warming sensation, making it ideal for nighttime use.

Use as a Hot Compress


A warm compress made with ajwain and garlic can provide soothing relief for children suffering from congestion.

How to Make a Hot Compress:
  • Place roasted ajwain seeds and garlic cloves in a cloth pouch (also known as a potli).
  • Warm the pouch slightly and place it on the child's back, chest, feet, or palms.
The heat combined with the potent aroma helps to open airways, reduce congestion, and alleviate coughs.

Make Garlic Mustard Oil


Garlic mustard oil is a time-tested remedy for relieving nasal congestion and colds.

How to Prepare:
  • Heat mustard oil in a pan.
  • Add crushed garlic, a teaspoon of ajwain, and a pinch of hing (asafoetida).
  • Allow the mixture to cool to room temperature.
  • Use the oil to massage the chest, back, and soles of the feet.
This warming oil is gentle enough for babies and can be used to provide comfort and relief from congestion.


Nasal Congestion can be Linked to Severe Asthma
Nasal Congestion can be Linked to Severe Asthma
Nasal congestion can be a sign of severe asthma, says a study.

Additional Tips for Nasal Congestion Relief

  • Stay Hydrated: Drinking plenty of water helps thin mucus, making it easier to expel.
  • Steam Inhalation: Adding a few drops of essential oils like eucalyptus or peppermint to hot water can enhance the decongestant effect.
  • Humidify Your Space: Using a humidifier can keep nasal passages moist and reduce congestion.


    Steam Inhalation Not Effective For Nasal Congestion In Sinusitis
    Steam Inhalation Not Effective For Nasal Congestion In Sinusitis
    Steam inhalation is not effective in relieving symptoms of chronic sinus congestion. It can cause burns

    When to Seek Medical Attention for Nasal Congestion

    While natural remedies can be highly effective, it is important to consult a healthcare professional if:
    • Symptoms persist for more than a week.
    • You experience severe pain or fever.
    • Congestion is accompanied by wheezing or difficulty breathing.

    Ajwain, cloves, and garlic are not just flavorful kitchen staples; they are powerful allies in the fight against nasal congestion. By incorporating these natural remedies into your routine, you can find relief from blocked nasal passages and breathe easier. Remember, nature has provided us with potent tools to support our health- sometimes, the best solutions are right in our kitchens.

    So next time nasal congestion strikes, reach for these natural ingredients and experience their soothing, decongestant effects. Breathe easy, naturally!

    References:
    1. An Overview on Ajwain (Trachyspermum ammi) Pharmacological Effects; Modern and Traditional - (https://www.informaticsjournals.co.in/index.php/jnr/article/view/96)
    2. Antibacterial, Antibiofilm and Anti-Inflammatory Activities of Eugenol Clove Essential Oil against Resistant Helicobacter pylori - (https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/36985419/)
    3. Chemical Constituents and Pharmacological Activities of Garlic (Allium sativum L.): A Review - (https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/32213941/)

    Source-Medindia


