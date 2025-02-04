Regenerative Therapies for Knee Pain: Alternative to Knee Replacement

Knee pain from injuries or arthritis can often be treated without risky knee replacement surgery. New, less invasive therapies using your bone marrow help heal the knee and reduce pain.

Highlights: Knee replacement is for very severe knee pain, while early to moderate knee problems can be treated without surgery

Post-knee surgery may cause complications like infections, blood clots, and nerve damage

Regenerative treatments use your bone marrow to reduce inflammation and restore knee function

Women experience more #kneepain than men due to differences in hormones and bone structure. #kneereplacement #bonehealth #medindia’

Knee Replacement Surgery: When Is It Necessary?

Severe Osteoarthritis – A degenerative disease that degrades the cartilage, changes bone shape and causes inflammation.

– A degenerative disease that degrades the cartilage, changes bone shape and causes inflammation. Rheumatoid Arthritis – A chronic inflammatory autoimmune disease that damages the cells lining the joints.

– A chronic inflammatory autoimmune disease that damages the cells lining the joints. Post-Traumatic Arthritis – A type of osteoarthritis that damages the knee after a trauma or injury.

Potential Risks of Knee Replacement Surgery

Infections – Post-surgical infections in or around the knee joint.

Blood Clots – Clot formation in the legs after surgery.

Nerve or Vessel Damage – Nerves and blood vessels surrounding the knee may get damaged.

Shelf life of Prosthetics – Artificial knees typically last 15-20 years and have to be replaced.

What Happens During Knee Replacement Surgery?

Benefits of Regenerative Treatments

Early-to-moderate osteoarthritis

Cartilage injuries or mild ligament issues

Those who prefer non-surgical options for knee pain

