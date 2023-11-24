The Silent Strain: How Chronic Anxiety Affects Your Body

Living with persistent anxiety can exert physical strain on your body, particularly impacting your nervous, cardiovascular, digestive, immune, and respiratory systems (1✔ ✔Trusted Source

Although occasional anxiety is a normal aspect of life, chronic anxiety can disrupt your overall well-being. While commonly associated with behavioral alterations, anxiety also wields significant repercussions on your physical health.



The Physical Impact of Anxiety