The Silent Strain: How Chronic Anxiety Affects Your Body

Various Anxiety Disorders Include

Generalized Anxiety Disorder (GAD): Characterized by excessive, illogical worry, affecting around 6.8 million adults annually in the United States. Social Anxiety Disorder: Involves an overwhelming fear of social situations and judgment, experienced by approximately 12.1% of U.S. adults during their lives. Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD): Develops after exposure to a traumatic event, with symptoms potentially arising immediately or after a delay. Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD): Marked by persistent, distressing thoughts (obsessions) or repetitive rituals (compulsions). Phobias: Intense fears leading to a strong urge to avoid specific objects or situations. Panic Disorder: Causes spontaneous panic attacks with physical symptoms like heart palpitations, chest pain, and shortness of breath.

Impact on Body Systems

Central Nervous System: Long-term anxiety and panic attacks prompt the release of stress hormones, contributing to symptoms such as headaches, dizziness, and depression. Cardiovascular System: Anxiety disorders can lead to a rapid heart rate, palpitations, chest pain, and an increased risk of high blood pressure and heart disease. Excretory and Digestive Systems: Anxiety affects these systems, resulting in stomachaches, nausea, diarrhea, and potential connections to irritable bowel syndrome (IBS). Immune System: Chronic anxiety weakens the immune system, making individuals more susceptible to infections and diminishing the effectiveness of routine vaccines. Respiratory System: Anxiety induces rapid, shallow breathing, potentially exacerbating symptoms for those with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) or asthma.

Anxiety - (https:www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/books/NBK470361/)

Anxiety disorders can emerge at any life stage but typically commence in early adolescence through young adulthood. The Anxiety & Depression Association of America (ADAA) notes a higher prevalence of anxiety disorders in women compared to men.Additionally, serious medical conditions or substance use disorders may contribute to the development of anxiety disorders.Other Symptoms: Muscle tension, depression, and social isolation can accompany anxiety disorders , while PTSD may lead to flashbacks, anger, startle reactions, and emotional withdrawal.In summary, chronic anxiety not only impacts mental well-being but also exerts substantial physical consequences on various body systems.Source: Medindia