About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia
Tea and Kidney Health: A Sip Towards a Longer, Healthier Life

Tea and Kidney Health: A Sip Towards a Longer, Healthier Life

Written by Naina Bhargava
Medically Reviewed by Dr. Preethi Balasubramanian BDS on Jan 25 2025 3:15 PM

Tea consumption may lower death risk in patients with chronic kidney disease, particularly in the early stages.

Highlights:
  • Tea may lower mortality risk in kidney disease patients
  • Drinking 3-5 cups of tea daily lowers overall death risk
  • Limit tea to four cups a day and choose oxidized or sugar-free varieties
    • Tea consumption may help reduce mortality in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) study reveals (1 Trusted Source
    Association of tea consumption with all-cause/cardiovascular disease mortality in the chronic kidney disease population: an assessment of participation in the national cohort

    Go to source    ).
    Researchers studied the long-term effects of tea consumption on 17,575 CKD patients using data from the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (1999-2018).

    Quiz on Kidney
    Quiz on Kidney
    The kidneys are two bean-shaped organs, each about the size of a fist, and are located just below the rib cage, one on each side of your spine. Healthy kidneys filter about half a cup of blood every minute, removing wastes and extra water ...
    The study adjusted for factors like age, sex, income, diet, physical activity, and health conditions to compare CKD patients who drank tea with those who didn’t.

    Impact of Tea Consumption on Overall Mortality

    The study found that, over the follow-up period, there were 5,835 deaths, including 1,823 from heart-related issues. Compared to those who never drank tea, patients with CKD stage 1 to 2 who drank up to four cups of tea daily had a significantly lower risk of dying from any cause. However, tea consumption did not show a strong link to reducing deaths from cardiovascular disease.

    Drinking 3-5 Cups of Tea Daily Reduces Death Risk in Chronic Kidney Disease

    Drinking three to five cups of tea a day seemed to lower the overall risk of death, especially in the early stages of CKD. For those in CKD stages 1 to 2, drinking one more cup of oxidized tea per day lowered the risk of death by 10%. Replacing one cup of green tea with oxidized tea was linked to a lower risk of both overall and heart-related deaths.

    Rise of Milk Tea Consumption: Cultural Icon or Dangerous Addiction?
    Rise of Milk Tea Consumption: Cultural Icon or Dangerous Addiction?
    Discover the cultural significance and health risks of milk tea in China. Explore its rise as a social currency and the concerns over addiction and mental health impacts.
    Researchers recommend that CKD patients limit their tea intake to no more than four cups per day and opt for suitable types and flavors, like oxidized tea and sugar-free tea.

    Tea consumption was found to have protective effects on overall mortality in the CKD population, with both the amount and type of tea playing a role. These benefits were especially noticeable in the early stages of CKD.

    Advertisement
    Green Tea Prevents Damage Of Kidney Caused By Cancer Drug
    Green Tea Prevents Damage Of Kidney Caused By Cancer Drug
    Green Tea can prevent kidney damage caused by cisplatin. Cisplatin leads to kidney damage in almost 30% patients.
    Reference:
    1. Association of tea consumption with all-cause/cardiovascular disease mortality in the chronic kidney disease population: an assessment of participation in the national cohort - (https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/39806767/)


    Source-Medindia
    Quiz on Kidney Failure Diet
    Quiz on Kidney Failure Diet
    Introduction: The best diet in kidney failure is that which can help the body cope with kidney disease and maintain optimum health. To understand the kidney failure diet plan, it is important to know the function of the kidney so that the ...

    Recommended Readings
    Latest Health Watch
    View All
    Advertisement

    Home

    Consult

    e-Book

    Articles

    News

    Calculators

    Drugs

    Directories

    Education