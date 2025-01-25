Tea and Kidney Health: A Sip Towards a Longer, Healthier Life

Tea consumption may lower death risk in patients with chronic kidney disease, particularly in the early stages.

Highlights: Tea may lower mortality risk in kidney disease patients Drinking 3-5 cups of tea daily lowers overall death risk Limit tea to four cups a day and choose oxidized or sugar-free varieties

About 1 in 3 adults with diabetes may have kidney disease. Diabetes is the leading cause of kidney failure, responsible for nearly 47% of new cases.#kidneydisease #teaconsumption #medindia’

Impact of Tea Consumption on Overall Mortality

Drinking 3-5 Cups of Tea Daily Reduces Death Risk in Chronic Kidney Disease

