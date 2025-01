Tea consumption may lower death risk in patients with chronic kidney disease, particularly in the early stages.

Highlights: Tea may lower mortality risk in kidney disease patients Drinking 3-5 cups of tea daily lowers overall death risk Limit tea to four cups a day and choose oxidized or sugar-free varieties

About 1 in 3 adults with diabetes may have kidney disease. Diabetes is the leading cause of kidney failure, responsible for nearly 47% of new cases.#kidneydisease #teaconsumption #medindia’

Impact of Tea Consumption on Overall Mortality

Drinking 3-5 Cups of Tea Daily Reduces Death Risk in Chronic Kidney Disease

may helpin patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) study reveals ().Researchers studied theof tea consumption onusing data from the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (1999-2018).The study adjusted for factors like age, sex, income, diet, physical activity, and health conditions to compare CKD patients who drank tea with those who didn’t.The study found that, over the follow-up period, there were 5,835 deaths, including 1,823 from heart-related issues. Compared to those who never drank tea, patients with CKD stage 1 to 2 who drank up tohad aof dying from any cause. However, tea consumption did not show a strong link to reducing deaths from cardiovascular disease Drinkingof tea a day seemed tothe overall risk of death, especially in the. For those in CKD stages 1 to 2, drinking one more cup ofper day lowered the risk of death by 10%. Replacing one cup of green tea with oxidized tea was linked to a lower risk of both overall and heart-related deaths.Researchers recommend that CKD patients limit their tea intake to no more than four cups per day and opt for suitable types and flavors, likeandTea consumption was found to have protective effects on overall mortality in the CKD population, with both theandplaying a role. These benefits were especially noticeable in the early stages of CKD.Source-Medindia