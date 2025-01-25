Tea and Kidney Health: A Sip Towards a Longer, Healthier Life

Tea consumption may lower death risk in patients with chronic kidney disease, particularly in the early stages.
Association of tea consumption with all-cause/cardiovascular disease mortality in the chronic kidney disease population: an assessment of participation in the national cohort
Go to source). Researchers studied the long-term effects of tea consumption on 17,575 CKD patients using data from the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (1999-2018).
Impact of Tea Consumption on Overall MortalityThe study found that, over the follow-up period, there were 5,835 deaths, including 1,823 from heart-related issues. Compared to those who never drank tea, patients with CKD stage 1 to 2 who drank up to four cups of tea daily had a significantly lower risk of dying from any cause. However, tea consumption did not show a strong link to reducing deaths from cardiovascular disease.
Drinking 3-5 Cups of Tea Daily Reduces Death Risk in Chronic Kidney DiseaseDrinking three to five cups of tea a day seemed to lower the overall risk of death, especially in the early stages of CKD. For those in CKD stages 1 to 2, drinking one more cup of oxidized tea per day lowered the risk of death by 10%. Replacing one cup of green tea with oxidized tea was linked to a lower risk of both overall and heart-related deaths.
Researchers recommend that CKD patients limit their tea intake to no more than four cups per day and opt for suitable types and flavors, like oxidized tea and sugar-free tea.
Tea consumption was found to have protective effects on overall mortality in the CKD population, with both the amount and type of tea playing a role. These benefits were especially noticeable in the early stages of CKD.
- Association of tea consumption with all-cause/cardiovascular disease mortality in the chronic kidney disease population: an assessment of participation in the national cohort - (https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/39806767/)
Source-Medindia