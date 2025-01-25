Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

APA Naina Bhargava. (2025, January 25). Is Your Protein Powder Safe? Heavy Metals Detected in Popular Brands . Medindia. Retrieved on Jan 25, 2025 from https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/is-your-protein-powder-safe-heavy-metals-detected-in-popular-brands-218717-1.htm.

MLA Naina Bhargava. "Is Your Protein Powder Safe? Heavy Metals Detected in Popular Brands". Medindia. Jan 25, 2025. <https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/is-your-protein-powder-safe-heavy-metals-detected-in-popular-brands-218717-1.htm>.

Chicago Naina Bhargava. "Is Your Protein Powder Safe? Heavy Metals Detected in Popular Brands". Medindia. https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/is-your-protein-powder-safe-heavy-metals-detected-in-popular-brands-218717-1.htm. (accessed Jan 25, 2025).

Harvard Naina Bhargava. 2025. Is Your Protein Powder Safe? Heavy Metals Detected in Popular Brands. Medindia, viewed Jan 25, 2025, https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/is-your-protein-powder-safe-heavy-metals-detected-in-popular-brands-218717-1.htm.