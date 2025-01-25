Is Your Protein Powder Safe? Heavy Metals Detected in Popular Brands

Study finds lead and cadmium in many popular protein powders, especially plant-based and organic varieties.
- Many protein powders contain harmful levels of lead and cadmium
- Plant-based powders have the highest contamination
- Choose pea-based or vanilla-flavored powders for lower risks
New Study of Protein Powders from Clean Label Project Finds Elevated Levels of Heavy Metals and BPA in 53 Leading Brands
Lead Contamination in Protein PowdersIt reveals a concerning discovery: Almost 47% of the 160 protein powders tested surpassed California’s Proposition 65 lead limits, with 21% containing more than double the legally permitted levels.
Contamination from heavy metals is a worldwide food safety issue. These contaminants are widespread, even in products marketed as health foods.
The Council for Responsible Nutrition, however, challenged the study's methods and conclusions.
It’s concerning that almost half of the protein powders exceeded lead limits, highlighting how common contamination is, even in health products. The response from the Council for Responsible Nutrition, though, adds a layer of complexity to the situation.
Key Findings from the Protein Powder InvestigationThe investigation found that:
- Plant-based powders, such as those made from soy, rice, and peas, had three times the lead content of whey-based products.
- Organic powders contained three times more lead and double the cadmium levels compared to non-organic options.
- Chocolate-flavored powders had four times the lead and up to 110 times the cadmium found in vanilla-flavored powders.
Dark chocolate, prized for its flavonoids and antioxidants, is also more likely to contain higher levels of heavy metals, including lead and cadmium.
Comprehensive Analysis of Protein Powder ContaminantsResearchers purchased protein powders from 70 well-known brands and conducted nearly 36,000 tests for contaminants, such as heavy metals and hormone disruptors like bisphenol A (BPA). Specific brand names were not disclosed.
Reduced BPA and BPS Levels in Protein PowdersOn a positive note, BPA and its counterpart, bisphenol S (BPS), were found in only three of the 160 powders tested—significantly fewer than the 55% found in the 2018 .
The Council for Responsible Nutrition, which represents many supplement manufacturers, criticized the study for lacking transparency regarding how contamination thresholds were determined and which products were tested.
Detecting Trace Levels of Naturally Occurring ElementsModern analytical methods can detect even trace amounts of naturally occurring elements, like heavy metals, that are found in soil, air, and water. These trace levels are often well below the safety limits set by agencies like the FDA and EPA.
While modern testing methods can detect trace amounts, the presence of these metals still raises concerns. Even at levels below safety limits, long-term exposure could have an impact, especially when consuming these products regularly.
The EPA states that there is no safe level of lead for humans, while cadmium is a carcinogen and also toxic to organs, according to the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration.
Choosing Safer Protein Powder OptionsWhile it’s not necessary to completely avoid protein powders, making informed choices can help reduce exposure to harmful contaminants.
For those on a plant-based diet, pea protein powders seem to have the lowest levels of heavy metals. If there’s no dietary restrictions, whey-based or egg-based, vanilla-flavored protein powders are likely the best options.
Consumers are urged to contact brands and ask about their testing for contaminants.
Making informed choices really does seem to be the way forward. It’s good to know there are safer options like pea protein for plant-based diets, and for others, going with whey or egg-based powders might be a smarter pick.
While there are still clean and safe options out there, this study highlights the importance of being cautious and doing your research when choosing protein powders. With heavy metals and BPA showing up in some of the top brands, it's more important than ever to be aware of what’s actually in the products we’re consuming.
Reference:
- New Study of Protein Powders from Clean Label Project Finds Elevated Levels of Heavy Metals and BPA in 53 Leading Brands - (https://cleanlabelproject.org/blog-post/new-study-of-protein-powders-from-clean-label-project-finds-elevated-levels-of-heavy-metals-and-bpa-in-53-leading-brands/)
