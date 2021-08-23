by Hannah Joy on  August 23, 2021 at 1:25 PM Lifestyle News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Six Myths About Protein Powder Debunked
Protein powders are known to the society as unnatural proteins. There are a lot of myths among the people. However, read on to know if the myths about protein powders are true or not.

More often than not, a serious fitness regime calls for a change in diet and nutrition patterns. If you are part of the fitness enthusiasts' ecosystem, it is natural to come across the conversation of protein supplementation, that if done correctly, can help you in building lean muscle mass and aid muscle recovery after a rigorous gym session.

Chances are, you have also come across certain myths surrounding protein intake, especially the commonly-consumed whey protein.


Whether actively training or not, whey protein supplements can add to your recommended daily allowance (RDA) of protein, something which is hard to do through your diet alone. Yet, commonly-believed myths tend to keep people away from that daily protein shake.

Here are six such myths debunked by Ian Bide, NPD Technologist, Myprotein:

Protein Powder is Unnatural

Whey is one of two elements of cow's milk, in addition to casein. It is in the liquid left over after making cottage cheese, which is then used to make whey protein powder formulations. Consuming it in a powder form only translates to more protein in each sip, before you begin to feel satiated. Inside your body, it will fulfil all the protein needs and can be easily digested and absorbed in the body.

Endurance Athletes Do Not Need Protein

What's common across all sports, including endurance sports like running, swimming and cycling, is the gradual loss of muscle mass. As endurance sports have become popular during the lockdown, there is a greater need for people to be aware of protein's role in rebuilding and repairing muscle, after a strenuous session. Depending on your physical activity, an endurance athlete in fact, may need to go for more protein intake each day than their non-athletic counterparts.

Exercise Equals Protein Shakes

If you have seen your buddies at the gym downing a couple protein shakes per day, and thought that's not for you, you are not alone. If you are not doing vigorous workouts, even going about your day requires energy and fuel for your body, which comes from three major macronutrients -- carbohydrates, fats and protein. For every kilogram of weight you have, you need 0.8 grams of protein. Although athletes have elevated protein needs, even average people fail to hit that adequate daily target through their meals. A protein shake can fulfill your protein needs, at different levels and intensities of exercising.

Protein Powder Makes Women Bulky

This myth is surely a repeat offender! If you are a woman avoiding protein supplementation thinking it will make you big-muscled, it's time to stop. If not paired with hours and hours of training each day for years, gaining bulky muscle mass is not possible for women. On the contrary, it helps with metabolism, satiety and bone health.

Your Body can't Utilize More Than 30 grams of Protein

While studies have shown that taking smaller chunks of protein each day could be more beneficial than having a 60 or 90-gram protein-heavy meal in a single go, it is a myth that our bodies can only use 30 grams of protein per meal. Protein takes longer to digest -- part of the reason why it helps in feeling full -- and your body knows how to utilize all the protein sent its way.

Should Only be Consumed after Workout

Most consider it vital to go for protein powder intake immediately after a heavy workout, to take advantage of what is called a 30-minute anabolic window of opportunity. However, research suggests that this window is much longer and may not be limited to exercise time. What matters is, getting enough throughout the day and reaching your RDA for protein. This can help with muscle repair, strength and endurance, and even weight loss, to some extent.



Source: IANS

Recommended Reading

'Dangerous' Protein Powders Are Being Bought By 'Body-conscious' Teens
According to experts, Australian teenagers are being lured into buying protein powders, which are often made and distributed in unknown circumstances with mystery ingredients, from internet.
READ MORE
Study Says Body Builder Protein Powder Could Add 10 Years to Your Life
Scientists say that people who are aged 55 or so, should start taking the protein powder favoured by body builders to add almost 10 years to their life.
READ MORE
Whey Supplements May Help You Deal With High Blood Pressure
Beverages supplemented by whey-based protein can significantly reduce elevated blood pressure, reducing the risk of stroke and heart disease, a Washington State University
READ MORE
Whey Protein Supplement Repairs, Rejuvenates Muscles In The Elderly
A combination of whey protein supplements and other ingredients in a ready-to-drink formula can greatly improve the physical strength of the elderly.
READ MORE
Baby Food - Basics
The healthiest baby foods can be made at home. Products from big brands that claim to develop infants’ health in a variety of ways are no match for nutritious home-made preparations.
READ MORE
Diet and Nutrition Tips for Athletes
Athletes can be physically fit by consuming a well balanced nutritious diet, which keeps them mentally alert not only during and after the sports events but all around the year. Here are some simple and essential diet and nutrition tips for athletes.
READ MORE
Magical Millets for Your Health
Millets are far more nutrient dense than wheat and rice. They are inexpensive and tasty too. Nutritionists now advise switching to millets from wheat and rice.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Iron Intake Calculator

Iron Intake Calculator

Sanatogen

Sanatogen

More News on:

Magical Millets for Your HealthBaby Food - BasicsDiet and Nutrition Tips for AthletesNutrition IQ