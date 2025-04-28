About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia
Sip or Skip? Is Your Daily Milk Habit Putting You at Risk for Cancer?
Advertisement

Sip or Skip? Is Your Daily Milk Habit Putting You at Risk for Cancer?

Written by Dr. Shanmathi Rajendran
Medically Reviewed by Colleen Fleiss M.Sc on Apr 28 2025 3:55 PM

Explore the risks of rBGH milk, from elevated IGF-1 and cancer concerns to ethical issues in animal welfare and global regulatory bans.

Highlights:
  • rBGH in milk increases IGF-1, potentially raising cancer risks
  • Countries like the EU and Canada have banned rBGH for public health and animal welfare
  • Consumer demand for hormone-free milk is driving changes in the dairy industry
Milk is often hailed as nature’s perfect food, rich in calcium, protein, and essential nutrients. Apart from these health advantages, is there anything dangerous that could be concealed in milk? The synthetic hormone recombinant bovine growth hormone (rBGH), used to increase cow production of milk, continues to spark heated health discussions among experts for many decades now. The controversy? It has a potential link to cancer due to elevated levels of insulin-like growth factor 1 (IGF-1) in milk.

Drinking Too Much Milk can Increase Prostate Cancer Risk
Drinking Too Much Milk can Increase Prostate Cancer Risk
Men at a higher-than-average risk of prostate cancer should be highly cautious about dairy intake.
Advertisements

What Exactly Is rBGH?

Recombinant Bovine Growth Hormone (rBGH) is a genetically modified version of naturally occurring bovine somatotropin hormone; hence the name recombinant Bovine Somatotropin (rBST). Developed by Monsanto in the 1990s and marketed under the name Posilac, rBGH is injected into dairy cows to increase milk production by 10-15%. This increase is attained by increasing the production of Insulin-like Growth Factor 1 (IGF-1), a growth-promoting hormone that also plays a role in human cell division and proliferation (1 Trusted Source
Recombinant Bovine Growth Hormone (rBGH)

Go to source).

While the U.S. FDA approved its use in 1993, countries including Canada, the EU, Japan, and Australia banned it, citing concerns about animal welfare and potential human health risks (2 Trusted Source
The Promise and Challenges of Determining Recombinant Bovine Growth Hormone in Milk

Go to source).


Advertisements
Cows Milk-Nutrient quality
Cows Milk-Nutrient quality
Encyclopedia section of medindia briefs about the nutrient quality of the Cows Milk

IGF-1: Under the Microscope!

Insulin-like Growth Factor 1 (IGF-1) is not completely harmful; it is essential for human growth But elevated levels can increase the risk of cancers, including The cancer risk is attributed to IGF-1 acting like a fertilizer for the existing cancer cells, encouraging them to grow and divide. The Journal of Clinical Oncology published research indicating that elevated IGF-1 levels in certain populations raise premenopausal breast cancer by 7 times (3 Trusted Source
The Dairy and Cancer Controversy: Milking the Evidence

Go to source).

Regulatory bodies, including the FDA, the WHO, and the American Cancer Society, maintain that milk-derived IGF-1 gets digested in human digestive tracts and does not substantially impact humans at a systemic level. However, the potential cumulative exposure to vulnerable populations continues to raise public concerns.

Animal Welfare and the Hidden Antibiotic Toll

Human health stands as only one severe consequence amid several others. Milk production from cows that receive rBGH treatment results in elevated mastitis occurrences, which produces milk with pus content, necessitating additional antibiotic usage. A second health risk resulting from the widespread use of rBGH is the emergence of bacteria that are resistant to antibiotics. The European Commission recognized the serious health effects on cows caused by rBGH injections, which led to their decision to ban the substance (4 Trusted Source
Report on Public Health Aspects of the Use of Bovine Somatotrophin - 15-16 March 1999

Go to source).


Advertisements
Cow's Milk-rBGH: recombinant bovine growth hormone
Cow's Milk-rBGH: recombinant bovine growth hormone
Encyclopedia section of medindia briefs about Recombinant Bovine Growth Hormone (rBGH)

Global Divides: Why Some Nations Say No!

Different countries have taken vastly different approaches:

Region Status Key Points
United States Approved
  • FDA authorized the use of rBGH for food production during 1993.
  • FDA approved milk consumption with increased levels of IGF-1.
  • FDA declares IGF-1 to become denatured when digestion occurs.
  • The rising consumer concerns have compelled dairy farms throughout the industry to remove rBGH products from their operations.
Canada Banned
  • In 1999 Health Canada rejected approval of Bovine Growth Hormone.
  • Animal welfare conditions together with antibiotic administration, continue to be major concerns.
  • The precautionary method prevailed even though evidence showed no risk to human health.
European Union Banned
  • Animal welfare and IGF-1 cancer concerns led to its ban in 1990 with an affirmation in 1999.
  • Follows precautionary principle
Japan, Australia, New Zealand Banned / Not Approved
  • The FDA did not either approve or ban the use of rBGH.
  • Concerns over animal welfare and food safety
  • Strong consumer preference for hormone-free dairy


Many producers in the U.S. display rBGH-free labels on their goods because of customer interest despite lacking any official federal labeling standards.


Cow's Milk-Retracing Footsteps In Time
Cow's Milk-Retracing Footsteps In Time
Encyclopedia section of medindia explains about the consumption of cows milk, which dates back to about 6000 to 8000 B.C.

What Can You Do as a Consumer?

The following steps can prevent exposure to rBGH:
  1. Choose Organic: Organic milk production follows legal requirements to exclude rBGH.
  2. Check Labels: Look for “rBGH-free” or “No rBST” claims on the label.
  3. Support Local Dairies: Choose to buy from small-scale farms as they avoid rBGH use.
  4. Stay Updated: Follow research from WHO, ACS, and peer-reviewed journals.
Negotiations about rBGH milk safety persist despite the claims made by leading health organizations. The elevated IGF-1 levels from rBGH have not shown acute toxicity, and their long-term effects remain uncertain, particularly in children and cancer-prone individuals. Beyond what consumers find in their milk, research on animal welfare and antibiotic resistance broadens the problem. So, with all the facts laid out, would you pour yourself a glass of rBGH milk or stick to hormone-free options? What’s your call?

Think Before You Drink!


References:
  1. Recombinant Bovine Growth Hormone (rBGH) - (https://www.cancer.org/cancer/risk-prevention/chemicals/recombinant-bovine-growth-hormone.html)
  2. The Promise and Challenges of Determining Recombinant Bovine Growth Hormone in Milk - (https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC8834339/)
  3. The Dairy and Cancer Controversy: Milking the Evidence - (https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/38289521/)
  4. Report on Public Health Aspects of the Use of Bovine Somatotrophin - 15-16 March 1999 - (https://food.ec.europa.eu/document/download/14f3d449-0ff2-4f7e-8d7f-98bc56f4444b_en)

Source-Medindia


Recommended Readings
Latest Health Watch
View All
Advertisement

Home

Consult

e-Book

Articles

News

Calculators

Drugs

Directories

Education

Consumer

Professional