Sip or Skip? Is Your Daily Milk Habit Putting You at Risk for Cancer?

United States Approved FDA authorized the use of rBGH for food production during 1993.

FDA approved milk consumption with increased levels of IGF-1.

FDA declares IGF-1 to become denatured when digestion occurs.

The rising consumer concerns have compelled dairy farms throughout the industry to remove rBGH products from their operations.

Canada Banned In 1999 Health Canada rejected approval of Bovine Growth Hormone.

Animal welfare conditions together with antibiotic administration, continue to be major concerns.

The precautionary method prevailed even though evidence showed no risk to human health.

European Union Banned Animal welfare and IGF-1 cancer concerns led to its ban in 1990 with an affirmation in 1999.

Follows precautionary principle