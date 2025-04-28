Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

APA Dr. Shanmathi Rajendran. (2025, April 28). How Walnuts Support Gut Health and Fight Colon Cancer? . Medindia. Retrieved on Apr 28, 2025 from https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/how-walnuts-support-gut-health-and-fight-colon-cancer-219708-1.htm.

MLA Dr. Shanmathi Rajendran. "How Walnuts Support Gut Health and Fight Colon Cancer?". Medindia. Apr 28, 2025. <https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/how-walnuts-support-gut-health-and-fight-colon-cancer-219708-1.htm>.

Chicago Dr. Shanmathi Rajendran. "How Walnuts Support Gut Health and Fight Colon Cancer?". Medindia. https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/how-walnuts-support-gut-health-and-fight-colon-cancer-219708-1.htm. (accessed Apr 28, 2025).

Harvard Dr. Shanmathi Rajendran. 2025. How Walnuts Support Gut Health and Fight Colon Cancer?. Medindia, viewed Apr 28, 2025, https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/how-walnuts-support-gut-health-and-fight-colon-cancer-219708-1.htm.