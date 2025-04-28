About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia
How Walnuts Support Gut Health and Fight Colon Cancer?
Advertisement

How Walnuts Support Gut Health and Fight Colon Cancer?

Written by Dr. Shanmathi Rajendran
Medically Reviewed by Colleen Fleiss M.Sc on Apr 28 2025 3:37 PM

Walnut consumption may help suppress inflammation and reduce the risk of colon cancer!

Highlights:
  • Walnut’s anti-inflammatory properties alter the gut's bacterial composition
  • Frequent walnut consumption inhibits the growth of genes linked to colon tumors
  • Intake of walnuts on a regular basis functions as a natural dietary supplement
"Let food be thy medicine and medicine be thy food."
– Hippocrates


Health Benefits of Walnuts
Health Benefits of Walnuts
Walnut, the world’s healthiest brain food has unique health benefits ranging from weight management to prevention of various cancers. Nutrition facts are listed.
We usually associate cancer prevention with sophisticated treatments and pricey supplements! What if the solution for colon cancer could be cracked open with a walnut? Surprisingly, a study says yes! (1 Trusted Source
Walnut Consumption Curbs Inflammation and Colon Cancer Risk

Go to source)

The Anti-Cancer Secret Hidden in Walnuts

It is now proven that walnuts possess the ability to reduce the risk of colon cancer! Researchers at the University of Connecticut found that alpha-linolenic acid (ALA) and polyphenols are the unsung heroes behind the cancer management! The anti-inflammatory properties in walnuts lower inflammation, which is a major contributing factor to colon cancer development.

Health Power of Walnuts!

Walnuts are a simple yet powerful addition to your daily routine, making every bite a step toward better health!


Walnut Consumption Offers Protection against Ulcerative Colitis
Walnut Consumption Offers Protection against Ulcerative Colitis
Walnut consumption is shown to be protective against inflammation such as ulcerative colitis by changing the metabolites in the fecal stream and tissues.
These tasty nuts enhance various bodily operations, which makes them a better nutritional choice!

As a Hunger Control


Consuming walnuts enables your body to remain hunger-free for prolonged periods!. This can be achieved by a concentrated source of nutrients, protein, healthy fats, and dietary fiber in walnuts. These complex nutrients require a longer time to disintegrate inside, making them a healthier alternative for reducing unhealthy snacking!

Advertisements
Colorectal Cancer - Types, Causes, Risk Factors, Symptoms, Diagnosis, Treatment, Prognosis & Prevention
Colorectal Cancer - Types, Causes, Risk Factors, Symptoms, Diagnosis, Treatment, Prognosis & Prevention
Colorectal cancer is a cancer that starts in the colon or the rectum. Colorectal cancer is the third most common cancer in men.

Walnuts As a Brain Boost!


Various studies link walnut consumption to superior mental health. The polyunsaturated fatty acids with antioxidants are known to boost cognitive function and additionally act as mood enhancers!

As a Gut-friendly fuel!


The human digestive system contains trillions of bacterial microorganisms. A large portion of these bacteria fail to bring benefits to your body. Walnuts maintain healthy bacterial environments throughout your digestive system when consumed. Walnuts contain probiotic compounds that preserve the essential microorganisms found within healthy intestines. The anti-inflammatory effects, alongside improved digestive health, that the beneficial gut bacteria receive come from the polyphenols and dietary fiber present in walnuts. In addition to this, scientists also found that the critical microbiome transformation requires only 3 to 6 weeks. Of all the microbes, Faecalibacterium and Roseburia offer digestive health benefits while actively restoring balance to the intestinal microbiome!

Advertisements
Red Meat and Alcohol Increase Colon Cancer Risk
Red Meat and Alcohol Increase Colon Cancer Risk
Consumption of excessive amounts of red meat and alcohol increases the risk of developing colorectal cancer at a young age, shows a new study.
A Simple Snack for a Healthier Tomorrow!


Including this healthy snack in your daily routine satisfies your palate and helps to safeguard your gut and reduce your colon cancer risk. Choose a handful of walnuts the next time you are craving a snack, and your body will appreciate it!

Walnuts: Nature’s weapon against colon cancer!


Reference:
  1. Walnut Consumption Curbs Inflammation and Colon Cancer Risk - (https://today.uconn.edu/2025/04/walnut-consumption-curbs-inflammation-and-colon-cancer-risk/)

Source-Medindia


Recommended Readings
Latest Health Watch
View All
Advertisement

Home

Consult

e-Book

Articles

News

Calculators

Drugs

Directories

Education

Consumer

Professional