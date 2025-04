How Walnuts Support Gut Health and Fight Colon Cancer?

Walnut consumption may help suppress inflammation and reduce the risk of colon cancer!

Walnut Consumption Curbs Inflammation and Colon Cancer Risk - (https://today.uconn.edu/2025/04/walnut-consumption-curbs-inflammation-and-colon-cancer-risk/)

We usually associate cancer prevention with sophisticated treatments and pricey supplements! What if the solution for colon cancer could be cracked open with a walnut? Surprisingly, a study says yes! (It is now proven that walnuts possess the ability to reduce the risk of colon cancer! Researchers at the University of Connecticut found that alpha-linolenic acid (ALA) and polyphenols are the unsung heroes behind the cancer management! The anti-inflammatory properties in walnuts lower inflammation, which is a major contributing factor to colon cancer development.These tasty nuts enhance various bodily operations, which makes them a better nutritional choice!Consuming walnuts enables your body to remain hunger-free for prolonged periods!. This can be achieved by a concentrated source of nutrients, protein, healthy fats, and dietary fiber in walnuts. These complex nutrients require a longer time to disintegrate inside, making them a healthier alternative for reducing unhealthy snacking!Various studies link walnut consumption to superior mental health. The polyunsaturated fatty acids with antioxidants are known to boost cognitive function and additionally act as mood enhancers!The human digestive system contains trillions of bacterial microorganisms. A large portion of these bacteria fail to bring benefits to your body. Walnuts maintain healthy bacterial environments throughout your digestive system when consumed. Walnuts contain probiotic compounds that preserve the essential microorganisms found within healthy intestines. The anti-inflammatory effects, alongside improved digestive health, that the beneficial gut bacteria receive come from the polyphenols and dietary fiber present in walnuts. In addition to this, scientists also found that the critical microbiome transformation requires only 3 to 6 weeks. Of all the microbes,andoffer digestive health benefits while actively restoring balance to the intestinal microbiome Including this healthy snack in your daily routine satisfies your palate and helps to safeguard your gut and reduce your colon cancer risk. Choose a handful of walnuts the next time you are craving a snack, and your body will appreciate it!Source-Medindia