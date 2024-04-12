About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia
Silent Threat: 3500 Lives Lost Daily to Viral Hepatitis

Silent Threat: 3500 Lives Lost Daily to Viral Hepatitis

by Dr. Krishanga on Apr 12 2024 4:45 PM

Highlights:
  • Viral hepatitis is the second leading infectious cause of death, with 1.3 million lives lost annually
  • Despite better tools, only a small percentage of infected people receive diagnosis and treatment
  • Expanding access to testing, affordable treatment, and prioritizing research are crucial steps in ending the epidemic
Viral hepatitis might not be a term you hear often, but it's a sneaky illness that's claiming lives at an alarming rate. According to the latest report from the World Health Organization (WHO), it's the second leading infectious cause of death worldwide. Just to put things into perspective, it's causing as many deaths as tuberculosis, another serious infectious disease.
The numbers are startling. In 2022 alone, 1.3 million people lost their lives to viral hepatitis. That's a huge number. And what's even more worrying is that despite having better tools to diagnose and treat the illness, the number of deaths keeps going up (1 Trusted Source
WHO sounds alarm on viral hepatitis infections claiming 3500 lives each day

Go to source).

Pattern of Viral Hepatitis in the Elderly
Pattern of Viral Hepatitis in the Elderly
Viral hepatitis is inflammation of the liver caused by one of the five hepatotropic viruses. It can manifest itself in two forms - acute or chronic.
Every single day, 3500 people are losing their lives due to hepatitis B and C infections. These are not just numbers; these are people with families, dreams, and lives cut short by a preventable disease.

The report also highlights that a staggering 254 million people are living with hepatitis B, and 50 million with hepatitis C. That's a lot of people struggling with a potentially life-threatening illness.

Addressing the Treatment Gap

One of the biggest challenges is that many people don't even know they have hepatitis. Only a small percentage of those infected have been diagnosed and even fewer are receiving treatment. This is a huge problem because early detection and treatment can save lives.

Viral Hepatitis Becomes Leading Cause of Death in the World
Viral Hepatitis Becomes Leading Cause of Death in the World
Hepatitis is an inflammation of the liver, most often caused by a virus but sometimes by drug or alcohol abuse, other infections, or autoimmune diseases.
There's some good news though. The report shows that prevention measures like vaccinations and safe injections are working to reduce the number of new infections. But we need to do more.

What can we do to Turn the Tide Against Viral Hepatitis?

  • Firstly, we need to make testing and treatment more accessible to everyone. This means expanding access to testing centers and making treatment more affordable.
  • Secondly, we need to focus on prevention. This includes educating people about the risks of hepatitis and promoting healthy practices like vaccination and safe sex.
  • Thirdly, we need to address the disparities in healthcare. Right now, many countries are paying way too much for hepatitis medication, which makes it harder for people to get the treatment they need. We need to ensure that everyone has access to affordable healthcare, regardless of where they live or how much money they have.
  • And finally, we need to invest more in research to find better ways to diagnose and treat hepatitis. This includes developing new drugs and vaccines that are more effective and affordable.
But none of this can happen without funding. We need governments and organizations to step up and prioritize hepatitis prevention and treatment. Lives are at stake, and we can't afford to wait any longer.

Advertisement
Monsoon Health Alert: Beware of Viral Hepatitis
Monsoon Health Alert: Beware of Viral Hepatitis
On World Hepatitis Day, a crucial focus is on vaccinating the high-risk population against Hepatitis A&B and incorporating it into childhood immunization.
So let's heed the WHO's alarm and take action against viral hepatitis. Together, we can save lives and work towards a world where no one has to suffer from this devastating disease.

Reference:
  1. WHO sounds alarm on viral hepatitis infections claiming 3500 lives each day - (https://www.who.int/news/item/09-04-2024-who-sounds-alarm-on-viral-hepatitis-infections-claiming-3500-lives-each-day)

Source-Medindia
Viral Hepatitis: Europe Should Close the Testing Gap
Viral Hepatitis: Europe Should Close the Testing Gap
New study coordinates the enhanced surveillance for hepatitis A, B, and C to help countries determine epidemiological trends or transmission patterns among newly diagnosed cases.


Recommended Readings
Latest Health Watch
View All
Advertisement