Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

APA Dr. Krishanga. (2024, April 12). Silent Threat: 3500 Lives Lost Daily to Viral Hepatitis . Medindia. Retrieved on Apr 12, 2024 from https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/silent-threat-3500-lives-lost-daily-to-viral-hepatitis-215423-1.htm.

MLA Dr. Krishanga. "Silent Threat: 3500 Lives Lost Daily to Viral Hepatitis". Medindia. Apr 12, 2024. <https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/silent-threat-3500-lives-lost-daily-to-viral-hepatitis-215423-1.htm>.

Chicago Dr. Krishanga. "Silent Threat: 3500 Lives Lost Daily to Viral Hepatitis". Medindia. https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/silent-threat-3500-lives-lost-daily-to-viral-hepatitis-215423-1.htm. (accessed Apr 12, 2024).

Harvard Dr. Krishanga. 2024. Silent Threat: 3500 Lives Lost Daily to Viral Hepatitis. Medindia, viewed Apr 12, 2024, https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/silent-threat-3500-lives-lost-daily-to-viral-hepatitis-215423-1.htm.