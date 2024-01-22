About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Can Hepatitis B & C Viral Infections Cause Blood Cancer?

by Hemalatha Manikandan on Jan 22 2024 11:41 AM
Hepatitis B and C viruses can cause multiple myeloma, a common blood cancer. Early and appropriate antiviral treatment can significantly improve the prognosis of these cancer survivors, reveals a study published in Haematologica (1 Trusted Source
Exploring the role of viral hepatitis in plasma cell disorders

Go to source).

Link Between Hepatitis B & C Viral Infection and Blood Cancer

The finding is based on a patient who, a few years ago, was cured of multiple myeloma after being treated for hepatitis C, astounding a team of Spanish researchers. It is unknown what causes multiple myeloma, and although it has long been suspected to be related to infectious pathogens, this connection has never been verified or the reason understood.
The team from Hospital 12 de Octubre (H12O) and the National Cancer Research Centre (CNIO) in Madrid, Spain found that eliminating infection with antivirals is often the way to fight this type of cancer.

"The recognition of this association between viral hepatitis and multiple myeloma, as well as the pathologies known to precede the appearance of myeloma, monoclonal gammopathies, has important clinical implications," said researchers.

Multiple myeloma (MM) is an excessive proliferation of blood cells that make antibodies (also called immunoglobulins), the proteins that defend the body from infections. In myeloma, a certain antibody -- different in each case, depending on the infectious agent -- is produced continuously and excessively.

One theory proposes that this anomaly is due to chronic exposure to the infectious agent, which alters the biochemical signals involved in the production of the specific antibody against that agent. The case of the patient who was cured of myeloma after being treated for Hepatitis C seems to support this theory.

The team conjectured that the body was no longer chronically exposed to the Hepatitis virus because the antiviral drug eliminated it, and that is why the myeloma disappeared -- the cells that make anti-Hepatitis C antibodies stopped reproducing in excess.

To investigate whether this had actually happened, two studies were conducted, including 54 patients with monoclonal gammopathy (the pathology that precedes multiple myeloma) and hepatitis: 9 patients with Hepatitis C in an initial study, and 45 patients with Hepatitis B.

Most of them found that the antibody they were consistently and excessively producing was indeed targeting the hepatitis virus. They then went on to analyze a much broader cohort of multiple myeloma patients (more than 1,300) infected with Hepatitis B and Hepatitis C (more than 1,200).

In both cohorts, they concluded that in those who received antiviral treatment, "the probability of survival was significantly higher". "In patients infected with the Hepatitis B or Hepatitis C virus, multiple myeloma or gammopathy may be caused by these viruses, and the study demonstrates the importance of antiviral treatment in these patients," the researchers said.

Reference:
  1. Exploring the role of viral hepatitis in plasma cell disorders - (https://haematologica.org/article/view/haematol.2023.283461)

Source-IANS


