Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

APA Dr. Pavithra. (2025, January 06). Scrub Typhus Outbreak in Tamil Nadu: DPH Releases Guidelines . Medindia. Retrieved on Jan 06, 2025 from https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/scrub-typhus-outbreak-in-tamil-nadu-dph-releases-guidelines-218523-1.htm.

MLA Dr. Pavithra. "Scrub Typhus Outbreak in Tamil Nadu: DPH Releases Guidelines". Medindia. Jan 06, 2025. <https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/scrub-typhus-outbreak-in-tamil-nadu-dph-releases-guidelines-218523-1.htm>.

Chicago Dr. Pavithra. "Scrub Typhus Outbreak in Tamil Nadu: DPH Releases Guidelines". Medindia. https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/scrub-typhus-outbreak-in-tamil-nadu-dph-releases-guidelines-218523-1.htm. (accessed Jan 06, 2025).

Harvard Dr. Pavithra. 2025. Scrub Typhus Outbreak in Tamil Nadu: DPH Releases Guidelines. Medindia, viewed Jan 06, 2025, https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/scrub-typhus-outbreak-in-tamil-nadu-dph-releases-guidelines-218523-1.htm.