About
About Us Editorial Team Exclusive Interviews In the News Partners & Affiliates Advertise With Us Sitemap
My Health
Careers
Internship
MedBlogs
Contact us
English (US)
हिन्दी français Español 中文
Medindia

Login Register
Advertisement

Child Tests Positive for Scrub Typhus

by Colleen Fleiss on September 15, 2021 at 7:39 PM

Child Tests Positive for Scrub Typhus
In Delhi, one kid has tested positive for scrub typhus, most commonly known as "mysterious fever".

The hospital's Medical Director, Dr B.L. Sherwal told IANS that they are observing a surge of patients this time. Noting that viral fever is common during September and October every year, he said that they generally examine 500-600 patients in the OPD every day, but now, over 1,800 patients are visiting the hospital on daily basis.
Advertisement


"The maximum number of cases are coming with viral flu. However, dengue cases are also on an increased trends compared to August," he said.

Sherwal said that one child with serious scrub typhus fever has been reported in the OPD. Asked about any link with Firozabad (UP) cases where many children died of fever, he said that they don't see any connection as dengue is a local phenomenon and the mosquito that spreads it cannot fly over a long distance.
Advertisement

The Chacha Nehru hospital has total 220 beds including 32 ICU beds which is completely packed with patients suffering such fever. An average of 50 to 60 children are being admitted in the hospital daily with dengue, viral and other types of fever.

Pediatric doctor at the hospital, Dr Mamta Jajoo, also said that their ICU is full this time with patients and on a daily basis, they see almost 2,000 patients in the OPD.

However, she added that not all patients need admission. "Around 50 are being admitted on daily basis and out of that, very few need ICU care".

About the reason behind sudden surge of fever, Jajoo said: "Scientifically nothing can be said at this stage but probably children were confined to homes during the lockdown, thereby leading to the weak immune system and now they are getting exposure outside which possibly is reason for the fever."

Senior Consultant and Paediatrician, Dr Sarita Sharma says this is a seasonal flu, caused by a virus affecting the respiratory tract like RSV and influenza. "However, this is a post-monsoon season so other viral illnesses are also on the rise like dengue, gastroenteritis, typhoid, hepatitis causing diagnostic dilemmas".

She noted that there is no need to panic but it is advised to remain in touch with doctors so that timely intervention can be done, if required.

Source: IANS
Advertisement
<< Bat-related Coronaviruses More Frequent Than Thought, Says S...
Antiviral Drug Umifenovir Proves Successful In COVID Treatme... >>

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Type 2 Diabetes can be Controlled by Unripen Green Jackfruit Flour
Type 2 Diabetes can be Controlled by Unripen Green Jackfruit Flour
Covid Pandemic: How Parents can Help Kids Deal with Back-to-School Anxiety
Covid Pandemic: How Parents can Help Kids Deal with Back-to-School Anxiety
Do Covid Jabs Increase Risk of Miscarriage?
Do Covid Jabs Increase Risk of Miscarriage?
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Sugar Scrub Christianson Syndrome 

Recommended Reading
Scrub Typhus
Scrub Typhus
Scrub typhus is a bacterial disease caused by Orientia tsutsugamushi. It is spread to humans by the ...
New Mystery Infection Scrub Typhus Cases Reported in India
New Mystery Infection Scrub Typhus Cases Reported in India
The medical teams took samples from people in several districts of India after reports of infection ...
Scrub Typhus: Death Toll Rises to 5 in Nagpur
Scrub Typhus: Death Toll Rises to 5 in Nagpur
Scrub Typhus kills five people in Nagpur. Out of the 13 patients that were in the hospital, only ......
Insect Bite Disease Scrub Typhus Claims 24 Lives in Himachal
Insect Bite Disease Scrub Typhus Claims 24 Lives in Himachal
Scrub Typhus is a disease caused by the bite of an infected mite found in areas with heavy scrub ......
Christianson Syndrome
Christianson Syndrome
Christianson syndrome is a condition that occurs due to mutations (abnormal changes) in the gene SLC...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2021

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agreeNo, give me more info Close