About Careers MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Antibiotics Combination Proves Effective for Severe Scrub Typhus

by Colleen Fleiss on March 3, 2023 at 1:47 PM
Font : A-A+

Antibiotics Combination Proves Effective for Severe Scrub Typhus

Combination therapy with antibiotics doxycycline and azithromycin is a better treatment option for treating severe scrub typhus than monotherapies of either drug, say Indian researchers.

What is Scrub Typhus?

The Scrub Typhus typically presents as a fever that may be associated with headaches, coughs, shortness of breath, and brain symptoms, like confusion and disorientation.

About six percent of the patients infected with scrub typhus could die despite diagnosis and treatment.

Listen to this news
0:00/0:00
Scrub Typhus

Scrub Typhus


Scrub typhus is a bacterial disease caused by Orientia tsutsugamushi. It is spread to humans by the bites of larvae called chiggers.
Advertisement


One-third of the patients develop severe disease that affects multiple organs in the body and leads to lethally low blood pressure. Death rates in severe disease can reach up to 70 percent without treatment and 24 percent with treatment.

The team of researchers including from Christian Medical College in Vellore, Tamil Nadu, and PGIMER Chandigarh in a study of 800 adult patients demonstrated that treatment with intravenous doxycycline and azithromycin is more effective than using either drug on its own.

Scrub Typhus: Treatment

The findings, published in The New England Journal of Medicine, showed that antibiotic combo therapy led to an early discharge of patients -- by day seven -- from hospital. The patients also had fewer persisting complications, such as respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS), hepatitis, hypotension/shock, meningoencephalitis, and kidney failure. The overall mortality rate in this study was 12 per cent.
Child Tests Positive for Scrub Typhus

Child Tests Positive for Scrub Typhus


In Delhi, one kid has tested positive for scrub typhus, most commonly known as mysterious fever . Like COVID, it is also a viral infection so all Covid protocols should be followed.
Advertisement

"This new evidence will change treatment guidelines and save the lives of thousands of people with scrub typhus in the future," Prof George M Varghese, from CMC's Department of Infectious Diseases, said in a statement.

Scrub typhus is a major public health threat in India and other South Asian countries. It is estimated that in endemic regions, about a billion people are at risk of contracting the infection, while a million people get infected and 1.5 lakh people die from it every year.

As Orientia tsutsugamushi is a bacterium which multiplies and survives inside host cells, it is important that the antibiotic reaches high concentrations within host cells as well.

This study found that when both azithromycin and doxycycline were administered together to patients with severe scrub typhus, the bacteria were cleared away quicker and patients improved faster.

This could be because doxycycline and azithromycin stop the bacteria from producing proteins through different, but complementary, mechanisms.

The combination of the two drugs may have resulted in a more complete blockade of protein synthesis and consequently reduced bacterial growth and multiplication.

As combination therapy quickly controlled bacterial growth within the first week of infection, severe disease may have been prevented and resolution of symptoms might have quickened, the researchers said.



Source: IANS
New Mystery Infection Scrub Typhus Cases Reported in India

New Mystery Infection Scrub Typhus Cases Reported in India


The medical teams took samples from people in several districts of India after reports of infection from the area. These samples were later found to be infected with scrub typhus.
Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended Reading

Antibiotic Resistance - An Emerging Global Crisis

Antibiotic Resistance - An Emerging Global Crisis

Antibiotic resistance refers to the adaption of bacteria that allows them to grow even in the presence of ...
Antibiotics

Antibiotics

Antibiotics are among the most used and abused medications. This article explains some general features about ...
Boils - Treatment by Drugs

Boils - Treatment by Drugs

Diabetes patients have reduced immunity, which makes them more susceptible to skin infections like boils. ...
Eye Infections

Eye Infections

Eye infection is a common problem that often causes pain and discomfort to the eyes. Common symptoms of eye ...
Interaction of Antibiotics with Dairy Products

Interaction of Antibiotics with Dairy Products

Antibiotics like tetracyclines and fluoroquinolones used in the treatment of bacterial infections interact ...
MRSA - The Super Bug

MRSA - The Super Bug

MRSA infection is the most dreaded hospital or community acquired infection that can become ...
Multiple Drug Allergy Syndrome

Multiple Drug Allergy Syndrome

Multiple drug allergy syndrome or multiple drug hypersensitivity syndrome is a condition that causes allergy ...
Natural Antibiotics to Fight Bacterial Infections

Natural Antibiotics to Fight Bacterial Infections

Fighting infections the natural way and preventing them is always more effective than consuming medicines and ...
Vancomycin-Resistant Enterococci (VRE)

Vancomycin-Resistant Enterococci (VRE)

Enterococci are a group of gram-negative bacteria that mostly inhabit the human gut. At present there are ...

Latest Drug News

Does Active Statin Selection Process Boosts Medication Use?

Does Active Statin Selection Process Boosts Medication Use?

A new study has found that 41.7% of patients in the “active” group were appropriate to be recommended a statin.
Antipsychotic Drug Along With Antidepressant Benefit Older Adults With Depression

Antipsychotic Drug Along With Antidepressant Benefit Older Adults With Depression

Adding aripiprazole to an antidepressant — was successful for many older patients with treatment-resistant depression, stated study.
Vitamin D Supplementation may Ward Off Dementia

Vitamin D Supplementation may Ward Off Dementia

The effect of vitamin D in preventing dementia symptoms was significantly greater in people who did not carry the APOEe4 gene, stated study.
Vasodilator Drug Reverses Schizophrenia Symptoms

Vasodilator Drug Reverses Schizophrenia Symptoms

Targeting inhibitors of Rho kinase, such as fasudil may provide new therapeutic approaches for the treatment of schizophrenia patients.
Antibiotic Consumption: Not the Main Driver of Aminoglycoside Resistance Spread

Antibiotic Consumption: Not the Main Driver of Aminoglycoside Resistance Spread

Exchanges between ecosystems were found to drive drug resistance to aminoglycosides, a class of antibiotics.
View All
This site uses cookies to deliver our services.By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use  Ok, Got it. Close
×

Antibiotics Combination Proves Effective for Severe Scrub Typhus Personalised Printable Document (PDF)

Please complete this form and we'll send you a personalised information that is requested

You may use this for your own reference or forward it to your friends.

Please use the information prudently. If you are not a medical doctor please remember to consult your healthcare provider as this information is not a substitute for professional advice.

Name *

Email Address *

Country *

Areas of Interests