medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Health Watch

Say Cheers: Gulping Down Half a Pint of Beer can Help You Live Longer

by Adeline Dorcas on  February 25, 2020 at 4:36 PM Health Watch
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Highlights:
  • Beer drinkers are more likely to live longer
  • Drinking half a pint of beer every day can increase life expectancy
  • So, say cheers to add more years to your life

Rejoice all beer lovers! Just gulping down some beer daily can help you live a longer, healthier and happier life, reports a new study.
Say Cheers: Gulping Down Half a Pint of Beer can Help You Live Longer
Say Cheers: Gulping Down Half a Pint of Beer can Help You Live Longer

In a good news to beer lovers, researchers have found that men who consume half a pint of beer a day are 81 per cent more likely to reach the milestone age when compared to non-drinkers.

Show Full Article


The study also found that women who drink similar amounts increase by a third their chance of reaching that landmark.

The research from Maastricht University in Netherlands, also revealed that men who drink three shots of whisky or two pints every day are two-thirds more likely to reach 90 than the person who never drinks alcohol, reports thesun.co.uk.

For the finding, the researchers tracked the drinking habits of 5,500 people over two decades.

"Our analyses show significantly positive associations between alcohol and longevity in men and women," study lead researcher Professor Piet van den Brandt was quoted as saying by thesun.co.uk.

According to the researchers, one theory is moderate drinking is good for heart health. But too much drinking can be toxic.

However, the researchers claim their results do not mean non-drinkers should start drinking and they are being urged not to start drinking in a bid to live longer.

"The results should not be used as motivation to start drinking," the researchers said.

According to the researchers, National Health Service (NHS) guidelines recommend no more than 14 units of alcohol weekly - roughly six pints of beer or six standard glasses of wine.

However, Sir Ian Gilmore from Alcohol Health Alliance UK, said: "There is no evidence to suggest non-drinkers should start for the good of their health."

Source: IANS

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Daily Calorie Requirements

Daily Calorie Requirements

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

Recommended Reading

Say Cheers: Drinking Beer Can Improve Your Heart, Brain Health

Is beer healthy? Drinking beer in moderation can reduce heart disease risk and improve your brain health. Here's How.

Drinking Beer can Lift Your Spirits

Rejoice beer lovers! Drinking beer can lift your spirits as it contains an ingredient, which stimulates the brain's reward centre and makes a person happy.

Drinking a Glass of Wine Daily May Advance Your Death

Drinking a glass of wine daily is not good for your health and may increase the chance of early death, finds a new study.

Genetics Helps Explain Why People Love Coffee and Beer

New study highlights the key behavior-reward components to beverage choice and adds to our understanding of the link between genetics and beverage consumption.

Acute Coronary Syndrome

Acute coronary syndrome (ACS) is a sudden, acute life-threatening condition caused by a dramatic reduction in blood flow to the heart.

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)

Find out more about the degenerative disease- Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Bubbles and Brews - Alcohol Facts

There is more to alcohol than mere intoxication. Infamous because of its social abuse but indispensable because of its many industrial applications.

Tips to Live Longer

Though life is temporary and short, it is possible to maximize the span of our existence by living healthy and savoring every moment of life, read our tips to live longer

More News on:

Bubbles and Brews - Alcohol FactsTips to Live LongerAmyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)Acute Coronary Syndrome
Premium Membership Benefits

What's New on Medindia

Inflamed or Swollen Adenoids / Adenoiditis

Watch Out: Even 1 Glass of Milk a Day May Up Breast Cancer Risk

Hunting for Perfect Selfies can Lead to Body Shame, Appearance Anxiety and Depression in Teen Girls
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive